Sunrise Movement made 1.3 million calls, 2.4 million texts for Biden, other candidates The youth-led Sunrise Movement, which endorsed Bernie Sanders in the democratic presidential primary, made more than 1.3 millions calls for Biden and other down-ballot candidates in the general election, according to the group. Sunrise, which organizes around climate justice and advocates for a Green New Deal, sent more than 2.4 million texts and 778,000 postcards "all across 3.5 MILLION voters in key swing states and battleground districts," the group's data director said on Twitter. The group hasn't shied away from criticizing Biden, but still reached out to voters in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin on his behalf, its data director said. Share this -







Prayers offered for Trump and Harris in India People ride past a billboard featuring Sen. Kamala Harris in her ancestral village, Thulasendrapuram. Aijaz Rahi / AP Prayers were offered for President Donald Trump and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris in India on Tuesday. A Hindu group sought divine blessings for Trump in capital New Delhi, saying it wanted the president to be reelected in order to keep the country's main rivals, Pakistan and China, in check. The U.S. is viewed largely positively in India, the world’s second-most-populous nation, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi often uses his relationship with Trump to boost his own standing. Meanwhile, residents of Thulasendrapuram, the village in southern India where Harris’ maternal grandfather is from, gathered at a temple for special prayers. One local politician conducted an "Abhishekam," which involves pouring milk over a Hindu idol amid recitation of religious verses. Harris is the first vice-presidential candidate of Indian origin. Share this -







'Trump,' 'MAGA' graffiti defaces Jewish cemetery in Michigan A Jewish cemetery in Grand Rapids, Michigan, was vandalized with pro-Trump graffiti that was discovered the same day the president visited the city for his final campaign rally of the 2020 election. The Michigan chapter of the Anti-Defamation League shared images of the vandalism on Twitter on Monday afternoon. We are appalled by the reported desecration of gravestones at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MI. We are in close touch with the Jewish community and Law Enforcement to investigate this vandalism. pic.twitter.com/mVeGrlsWxE — ADL Michigan (@ADLMichigan) November 2, 2020 Grand Rapids police told NBC News the incident is under investigation. It is unknown when the vandalism occurred, and there are currently no suspects, police said. Read the story. Share this -







Pennsylvania Latino radio host uses airwaves to give voting info after Trump rhetoric In the battleground state of Pennsylvania, popular Latino radio host Vic Martinez — known on the airwaves as VJ Mar — said Trump’s rhetoric slamming mail-in ballots has meant more of his Latino listeners are opting to show up in person to vote. “They are deciding that even though they ordered their ballots, they are going to go in person and vote,” said Martinez, who has never endorsed a presidential candidate in the popular Spanish-language radio station La Mega, but this year endorsed Joe Biden. La Mega, an FM station, broadcasts in Allentown and Reading, as well as in Philadelphia, through La Calle radio station. Martinez said his listeners initially were concerned about exposure to the coronavirus and wanted to vote early by mail, but then he was getting more calls from people who were hearing rumors that Trump wanted to disqualify mail-in ballots. “They said if their ballot was going to get discounted, they weren’t going to mail it in, they weren’t going to drop it off, they were going to go in on Election Day,” Martinez said. Martinez said La Mega is devoting the day to providing information for voters. Over 5 percent of Pennsylvania's eligible voters are Latino. The Keystone State has had multiple voting issues leading up to Election Day. Trump has been threatening to challenge mail-in ballots received three days after the election there and is raising a specter of fraud in the state where he and Joe Biden are in a close race. Share this -







No signs of foreign interference affecting votes, U.S. officials say There have been no signs of foreign interference with voting as Election Day opens, senior U.S. officials said Tuesday morning. Chad Wolf, the acting director of the Department of Homeland Security, said in a news conference that the agency has seen "no indications that a foreign actor has succeeded in compromising or affecting the votes cast in this election." The U.S. has in recent weeks accused Iran of sending voter intimidation emails to Florida voters and Russia of hacking into two local government networks, but actual voting machines are rarely connected to the internet. In a press call, a senior official at the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency pointed to those accusations as evidence that the U.S. has quickly identified and addressed foreign election interference efforts. Share this -







Biden hits key swing states in fight for final votes, Trump sticks to lower-key Election Day schedule Joe Biden speaks to supporters at a canvass kickoff event at Local Carpenters Union 445 on Tuesday in Scranton, Pa. Drew Angerer / Getty Images Polls were opening across the country Tuesday morning after a highly contentious presidential campaign, with voters deciding whether to re-elect President Donald Trump to another four years or elect Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The final day of the election cycle comes amid a deeply divided nation and after a record-breaking nearly 100 million votes already cast either through early voting at polls or through mail-in ballots. As millions more Americans cast their ballots Tuesday, the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen with 40 states seeing a 25 percent rise in cases in the last two weeks. In total, the U.S. has had 9.3 million coronavirus cases and more than 232,000 have died. According to the NBC News Polling Average, Biden leads Trump nationally 51.5 percent to 44.4 percent. Joe Biden speaks to supporters at a canvass kickoff event at Local Carpenters Union 445 on Tuesday in Scranton, Pa. Drew Angerer / Getty Images Trump will spend part of Election Day visiting the Republican National Committee annex office in Arlington, Virginia, which also houses campaign staff. He’s scheduled to arrive around 10 a.m. ET and is expected to stay for about an hour, according to the official White House schedule. He’ll then return to the White House where he’s planning to spend election night as the results start rolling in. In a phone interview with Fox News' "Fox and Friends" on Tuesday morning, Trump said he also plans to make a series of calls to "very loyal" and "very important" people. He suggested that Biden's last-minute campaign stops Tuesday indicate that his campaign is nervous about losing the election. Read the story. Share this -







Wall Street rises as investors bet on clear election winner and swift passing of stimulus bill Wall Street opened on a high note Tuesday as investors expressed confidence that a clear winner would be declared in the U.S. election and that a fiscal stimulus deal would be swiftly passed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by just over 320 points after the opening bell rang on Election Day, with the S&P 500 gaining 1 percent and the Nasdaq composite rising by around 0.75 percent. While Wall Street is typically lukewarm toward the prospect a Democratic government, the pandemic has changed that. A "blue wave," wherein Democrats gain control of the White House and both chambers, is seen as far more likely to implement a large stimulus plan and provide relief to the millions of workers displaced by coronavirus shutdowns. Read the story here. Share this -







Beware the 'blue mirage' and the 'red mirage' on election night Election officials sort absentee and early voting ballots for counting inside Boston City Hall, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Boston. Elise Amendola / AP The unprecedented combination of Covid-19 and sky-high interest in the presidential race have made 2020 an especially challenging one for election administrators. But it could also make drawing conclusions from the initial results reported Tuesday night particularly hazardous. It's likely that in Sun Belt battlegrounds such as Florida, North Carolina and Texas, the first totals to be reported will be huge tranches of mail and early in-person ballots that break heavily for Joe Biden, creating a "blue mirage" in the early tallies that could be erased once Trump-friendly in-person Election Day votes are tabulated. But the opposite could be true in northern battlegrounds such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, where officials are not permitted to begin processing mail ballots until the day of the election (or, in Michigan's case, the day before). In those states, a "red mirage" of Trump-heavy Election Day votes could linger until larger metro counties report huge tranches of early ballots later in the evening. The lesson: it will be easier than ever for initial vote tallies to lead untrained eyes astray. Read the full story. Share this -







Trump calls into 'Fox and Friends,' says he has a 'solid chance of winning' Trump called into Fox News' "Fox and Friends" on Tuesday morning for a wide-ranging interview in which he touched on his Election Day plans, the coronavirus and his message to undecided voters. In addition to visiting his campaign's headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, Trump said he also plans to make a series of calls to "very loyal" and "very important" people. He suggested that Biden's last-minute campaign stops Tuesday indicate that the Democrats are nervous about losing the election. "I noticed that Biden went out, and I think he's campaigning a little because he's worried," Trump said. "We've seen tremendous swing changes, we've seen, actually the last three days. This reminds me, I hope it reminds me, of four years ago, tremendous changes have taken place over the last week." When asked when he might declare victory, Trump said, "I think we'll have victory, but only when there's victory and there's no reason to play games." He added he has a "very solid chance of winning." Asked about what he thinks the Electoral College outcome will be, Trump said he thinks he will "top" the tally in 2016, which was 306 to 232. Share this -





