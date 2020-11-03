SEE NEW POSTS

Battleground Texas: Two voters in nation's biggest swing state on how they see the race HOUSTON — There were few lines to vote in Harris County this morning, where a record 1.4 million people had cast ballots before Election Day. The unprecedented enthusiasm in the Houston region — and in fast-growing and rapidly diversifying communities around Dallas, Austin and San Antonio — has Democrats thinking they could win Texas for the first time since the presidential election of 1976. Michelle Green, a 57-year-old Black woman, stopped off to cast a ballot this morning at a polling location in north Houston. Green said she couldn’t even remember if she voted in 2016; it didn’t seem important at the time. But she wasn’t going to miss her chance this year. “I’m ready to get Trump out of there,” Green said. “He’s getting on my nerves. I don’t have time for that man.” But not everyone is convinced Biden really has a serious shot in Texas, despite polls showing a toss-up. A few miles away, in a northern Houston suburb, Sam Willingham, a 37-year-old white man, parked his pickup truck at a community center, and headed in to cast a ballot for Trump. “I don’t buy it,” Willingham said, referring to polls projecting a tight race in Texas. “Almost everyone I know is voting for Trump. Drive back through this neighborhood, and all you see are Trump signs and Trump flags. I think the media is pumping up that story to make Texas seem like a liberal place, but it’s really not.” Share this -







Voter intimidation lawsuit filed after police use pepper-spray at North Carolina march Law enforcement officers spray protesters shortly after a moment of silence during a Get Out The Vote march in Graham, N.C., on Oct. 31, 2020. Anthony Crider / via Reuters A federal lawsuit is accusing police in North Carolina of voter intimidation after they deployed pepper spray during a get-out-the vote rally and hauled several participants to jail in a chaotic display of pre-Election Day discord. The complaint, filed late Monday against the police chief of Graham, a rural community west of Durham, and the Alamance County sheriff, says that protesters were not expecting conflict at Saturday's "I Am Change" march, but that the situation escalated "when deputies and officers planned and orchestrated the violent dispersal" of a peaceful crowd. The demonstration, attended by about 250 people, coincided with the last day North Carolina residents were allowed to sign up for same-day voter registration and vote early in person. Videos on social media showed the tense scene unfold as participants, some in Black Lives Matter shirts, clashed with deputies, seen spraying the crowd outside the county courthouse. Read the story. Share this -







CDC offers guidelines for in-person voters The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests those voting in person on Tuesday bring their own black ink pens, sanitize their hands before and after voting, and stay 6 feet apart from other voters. The CDC listed these and other tips on its website to minimize the risk of Covid-19 transmission on Election Day. Others include wearing a mask and bringing a spare one in case the first gets wet or dirty. The agency also suggests filling out any registration forms in advance to reduce the amount of time at polling sites. Voters who are sick or in quarantine do have the right to vote, the federal health agency adds, but should speak to poll workers about safety guidelines when they arrive. How coronavirus pandemic could affect voting and safety Nov. 3, 2020 02:12 Share this -







Sunrise Movement made 1.3 million calls, 2.4 million texts for Biden, other candidates The youth-led Sunrise Movement, which endorsed Bernie Sanders in the democratic presidential primary, made more than 1.3 millions calls for Biden and other down-ballot candidates in the general election, according to the group. Sunrise, which organizes around climate justice and advocates for a Green New Deal, sent more than 2.4 million texts and 778,000 postcards "all across 3.5 MILLION voters in key swing states and battleground districts," the group's data director said on Twitter. The group hasn't shied away from criticizing Biden, but still reached out to voters in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin on his behalf, its data director said. Share this -







Prayers offered for Trump and Harris in India People ride past a billboard featuring Sen. Kamala Harris in her ancestral village, Thulasendrapuram. Aijaz Rahi / AP Prayers were offered for President Donald Trump and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris in India on Tuesday. A Hindu group sought divine blessings for Trump in capital New Delhi, saying it wanted the president to be reelected in order to keep the country's main rivals, Pakistan and China, in check. The U.S. is viewed largely positively in India, the world’s second-most-populous nation, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi often uses his relationship with Trump to boost his own standing. Meanwhile, residents of Thulasendrapuram, the village in southern India where Harris’ maternal grandfather is from, gathered at a temple for special prayers. One local politician conducted an "Abhishekam," which involves pouring milk over a Hindu idol amid recitation of religious verses. Harris is the first vice-presidential candidate of Indian origin. Share this -







Livestreams offer a look inside the U.S. election Coming to you live, it's Election Day 2020. Many localities are offering livestreams of their ballot processing today. You can get a peek inside the process everywhere from Philadelphia and Denver to Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Whatcom County, Washington. They're rare looks behind the scenes of an election in which is already under the microscope. Here's what it looks like in Philadelphia: Share this -







'Trump,' 'MAGA' graffiti defaces Jewish cemetery in Michigan A Jewish cemetery in Grand Rapids, Michigan, was vandalized with pro-Trump graffiti that was discovered the same day the president visited the city for his final campaign rally of the 2020 election. The Michigan chapter of the Anti-Defamation League shared images of the vandalism on Twitter on Monday afternoon. We are appalled by the reported desecration of gravestones at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MI. We are in close touch with the Jewish community and Law Enforcement to investigate this vandalism. pic.twitter.com/mVeGrlsWxE — ADL Michigan (@ADLMichigan) November 2, 2020 Grand Rapids police told NBC News the incident is under investigation. It is unknown when the vandalism occurred, and there are currently no suspects, police said. Read the story. Share this -







Pennsylvania Latino radio host uses airwaves to give voting info after Trump rhetoric In the battleground state of Pennsylvania, popular Latino radio host Vic Martinez — known on the airwaves as VJ Mar — said Trump’s rhetoric slamming mail-in ballots has meant more of his Latino listeners are opting to show up in person to vote. “They are deciding that even though they ordered their ballots, they are going to go in person and vote,” said Martinez, who has never endorsed a presidential candidate in the popular Spanish-language radio station La Mega, but this year endorsed Joe Biden. La Mega, an FM station, broadcasts in Allentown and Reading, as well as in Philadelphia, through La Calle radio station. Martinez said his listeners initially were concerned about exposure to the coronavirus and wanted to vote early by mail, but then he was getting more calls from people who were hearing rumors that Trump wanted to disqualify mail-in ballots. “They said if their ballot was going to get discounted, they weren’t going to mail it in, they weren’t going to drop it off, they were going to go in on Election Day,” Martinez said. Martinez said La Mega is devoting the day to providing information for voters. Over 5 percent of Pennsylvania's eligible voters are Latino. The Keystone State has had multiple voting issues leading up to Election Day. Trump has been threatening to challenge mail-in ballots received three days after the election there and is raising a specter of fraud in the state where he and Joe Biden are in a close race. Share this -







No signs of foreign interference affecting votes, U.S. officials say There have been no signs of foreign interference with voting as Election Day opens, senior U.S. officials said Tuesday morning. Chad Wolf, the acting director of the Department of Homeland Security, said in a news conference that the agency has seen "no indications that a foreign actor has succeeded in compromising or affecting the votes cast in this election." The U.S. has in recent weeks accused Iran of sending voter intimidation emails to Florida voters and Russia of hacking into two local government networks, but actual voting machines are rarely connected to the internet. In a press call, a senior official at the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency pointed to those accusations as evidence that the U.S. has quickly identified and addressed foreign election interference efforts. Share this -







Biden hits key swing states in fight for final votes, Trump sticks to lower-key Election Day schedule Joe Biden speaks to supporters at a canvass kickoff event at Local Carpenters Union 445 on Tuesday in Scranton, Pa. Drew Angerer / Getty Images Polls were opening across the country Tuesday morning after a highly contentious presidential campaign, with voters deciding whether to re-elect President Donald Trump to another four years or elect Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The final day of the election cycle comes amid a deeply divided nation and after a record-breaking nearly 100 million votes already cast either through early voting at polls or through mail-in ballots. As millions more Americans cast their ballots Tuesday, the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen with 40 states seeing a 25 percent rise in cases in the last two weeks. In total, the U.S. has had 9.3 million coronavirus cases and more than 232,000 have died. According to the NBC News Polling Average, Biden leads Trump nationally 51.5 percent to 44.4 percent. Joe Biden speaks to supporters at a canvass kickoff event at Local Carpenters Union 445 on Tuesday in Scranton, Pa. Drew Angerer / Getty Images Trump will spend part of Election Day visiting the Republican National Committee annex office in Arlington, Virginia, which also houses campaign staff. He’s scheduled to arrive around 10 a.m. ET and is expected to stay for about an hour, according to the official White House schedule. He’ll then return to the White House where he’s planning to spend election night as the results start rolling in. In a phone interview with Fox News' "Fox and Friends" on Tuesday morning, Trump said he also plans to make a series of calls to "very loyal" and "very important" people. He suggested that Biden's last-minute campaign stops Tuesday indicate that his campaign is nervous about losing the election. Read the story. Share this -





