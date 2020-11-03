SEE NEW POSTS

Hillary Clinton casts vote for Biden Hillary and Bill Clinton cast their votes for Joe Biden this morning, the couple shared on Twitter. "Just voted. Felt good," the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee wrote. Just voted. Felt good. https://t.co/oQJdlUJv0u pic.twitter.com/c9TYHthLXh — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 3, 2020 Share this -







'He woke us up': Why Detroit Democrats say they're seeing higher Black turnout this year The Rev. Gary Bennett, 81, urges voters to support Joe Biden and other candidates endorsed by the Black Slate, a local political organization, in Detroit on Tuesday. Erin Einhorn / NBC News Voters were lined up outside Detroit's Adams-Butzel recreation center as soon as it opened its doors at 7 a.m. Tuesday, which seemed like a good sign to the Rev. Gary Bennett. The recreation center, on Detroit's west side, is home to six precincts that saw their voter numbers drop by more than 500 between 2012 and 2016 — part of a citywide plunge in voter turnout that played a role in Donald Trump's narrow win in Michigan four years ago. Trump won Michigan by just under 11,000 votes in 2016, leading Democrats to grumble that more voters in Detroit — a majority-Black Democratic city — could have given Hillary Clinton this crucial battleground state. Some of Detroit's 42,000 drop in votes was related to the city's shrinking population, but much of it was low enthusiasm for Clinton, said Bennett, 81, who was standing outside the recreation center Tuesday urging voters to support candidates endorsed by the Black Slate, a local political organization. Some Black voters four years ago wanted to give Trump a chance, Bennett said, but they've since been appalled by his immigration policies, his repeated false statements and his tacit support for white supremacist organizations "He woke us up. He woke everybody up," Bennett said, noting that he's seen more people voting this year. "Everybody's running scared because they don't want Trump to have another four years," Bennett said. "The elephant is in the room and you can smell the peanuts on his breath." Share this -







Postal Service reports fifth consecutive day of fewer on-time ballot deliveries The U.S. Postal Service reported its fifth consecutive day Tuesday of fewer on-time election ballot deliveries. In a court filing Tuesday, the Postal Service said that its processing score fell from roughly 91 percent to a new low Monday of 89.59 percent. Before the coronavirus pandemic and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s policy changes, on-time delivery rates were around 95 percent. The revelation about slow ballot deliveries could prove problematic since 28 states will not accept ballots that arrive after Election Day, even if they are postmarked before Nov. 3. Officials are urging voters who have mailed in their ballots to check whether they've been returned and accepted. If they were not accepted, officials said voters should try to vote Tuesday at their polling place in person. Share this -







Trump campaign asks Pennsylvania counties for sensitive election security information President Trump's campaign asked at least three counties in Pennsylvania for a rundown of highly specific election security plans — including ballot storage locations and transportation details — according to an email obtained by NBC News. The Pennsylvania secretary of state has advised counties not to disclose election security information to any third parties and has reached out to the FBI. Election officials in Cumberland, Mercer and Montour counties — all counties that are delaying mail-in ballot canvassing until Wednesday morning — received the email from a Gmail address connected to a Trump campaign volunteer. Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said that in his 16 years in office, he has "never seen anything like" the Trump campaign's request. A spokesperson for Trump's campaign said that the request was made to evaluate the differences in voting processes across jurisdictions. Citing a "slew of Democrat efforts to change election rules at the last minute, and the resulting pressure on election officials," the spokesperson wrote that the Trump campaign is seeking to "understand how and what officials are planning as a result." Share this -







Trump's firewall: Six 'toss up' states he cannot afford to lose It's Election Day, and here's one way to think about the road to 270 electoral votes. President Trump has a narrow path to victory, and six states rated "toss up" by the NBC News Political Unit are essential to keeping his hopes alive: Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio and Iowa. These states are must-wins for Trump, but not necessarily for Democrat Joe Biden. The president won all of them in 2016 and if any fall in Biden's column, he's in trouble. But capturing the six states wouldn't be enough. If he wins them and carries Maine's 2nd Congressional District, Trump would need an additional 22 electoral votes. Some people close to him see Arizona (also rated "toss up") and Pennsylvania (rated "lean Democratic") as his best hopes of achieving that, as he trails by larger margins in polls of Michigan and Wisconsin. Biden, meanwhile, sees multiple potential paths to victory and is less reliant on the six toss-ups above. Share this -







ANALYSIS: It's 'white knuckle time' for Biden and Trump Joe Biden and President Donald Trump on the campaign trail. Getty Images; AP Members of Florida's congressional delegation upbraided Joe Biden's state director last week about Biden's failure to mobilize Black voters in South Florida and around Jacksonville, according to two people who were on the conference call. The state is one of two battlegrounds — along with Pennsylvania — where victory would likely give Biden a glide path to the presidency. His strength or weakness at the top of the ticket may also affect a series of down-ballot races across the state. And Democratic Party officials see a barnburner shaping up. In a memo to state party insiders Monday morning, Florida Democratic Party Executive Director Juan Peñalosa explained his view that a 120,000-ballot edge for registered Democrats over registered Republicans heading into Election Day would put Biden in range of winning. NBC News, in conjunction with the company TargetSmart, has calculated that 119,552 more Democrats than Republicans had voted early in person or by absentee ballot through Sunday. "It's white knuckle time," Peñalosa wrote in the memo, which was obtained by NBC News. He might well have been speaking for all Americans on the eve of Election Day 2020. Read the analysis. Share this -







Battleground Texas: Two voters in nation's biggest swing state on how they see the race HOUSTON — There were few lines to vote in Harris County this morning, where a record 1.4 million people had cast ballots before Election Day. The unprecedented enthusiasm in the Houston region — and in fast-growing and rapidly diversifying communities around Dallas, Austin and San Antonio — has Democrats thinking they could win Texas for the first time since the presidential election of 1976. Michelle Green, a 57-year-old Black woman, stopped off to cast a ballot this morning at a polling location in north Houston. Green said she couldn’t even remember if she voted in 2016; it didn’t seem important at the time. But she wasn’t going to miss her chance this year. “I’m ready to get Trump out of there,” Green said. “He’s getting on my nerves. I don’t have time for that man.” But not everyone is convinced Biden really has a serious shot in Texas, despite polls showing a toss-up. A few miles away, in a northern Houston suburb, Sam Willingham, a 37-year-old white man, parked his pickup truck at a community center, and headed in to cast a ballot for Trump. “I don’t buy it,” Willingham said, referring to polls projecting a tight race in Texas. “Almost everyone I know is voting for Trump. Drive back through this neighborhood, and all you see are Trump signs and Trump flags. I think the media is pumping up that story to make Texas seem like a liberal place, but it’s really not.” Share this -







Voter intimidation lawsuit filed after police use pepper-spray at North Carolina march Law enforcement officers spray protesters shortly after a moment of silence during a Get Out The Vote march in Graham, N.C., on Oct. 31, 2020. Anthony Crider / via Reuters A federal lawsuit is accusing police in North Carolina of voter intimidation after they deployed pepper spray during a get-out-the vote rally and hauled several participants to jail in a chaotic display of pre-Election Day discord. The complaint, filed late Monday against the police chief of Graham, a rural community west of Durham, and the Alamance County sheriff, says that protesters were not expecting conflict at Saturday's "I Am Change" march, but that the situation escalated "when deputies and officers planned and orchestrated the violent dispersal" of a peaceful crowd. The demonstration, attended by about 250 people, coincided with the last day North Carolina residents were allowed to sign up for same-day voter registration and vote early in person. Videos on social media showed the tense scene unfold as participants, some in Black Lives Matter shirts, clashed with deputies, seen spraying the crowd outside the county courthouse. Read the story. Share this -





