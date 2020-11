SEE NEW POSTS

Conservative media influencers get early start pushing misleading claims about Pennsylvania election Conservative media influencers and Republican political operatives are tweeting misleading videos and photos from polling places, making dubious claims of election rigging from the battleground state of Pennsylvania. Several tweets have been shared tens of thousands of times. Pennsylvania voters have been hit especially hard by online voter fraud misinformation, according to media intelligence platform Zignal Labs, which has analyzed social media, broadcast, traditional media and online conversations around the presidential election. Zignal’s data shows Pennsylvania — which Trump won by just 44,000 votes in 2016 — has seen more voter fraud misinformation online than any other state, more than 227,000 vote by mail misinformation mentions in the last two months alone. Misinformation about voting is most commonly centered in battleground states. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office debunked a separate tweet from Trump’s director of election day operations, Mike Roman, who tweeted photos from separate polling places alongside the baseless claims that “Bad things are happening in Philly.” The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office called Roman’s tweet “deliberately deceptive.” Twitter has not yet taken actions on these posts. Share this -







Hillary Clinton casts vote for Biden Hillary and Bill Clinton cast their votes for Joe Biden this morning, the couple shared on Twitter. "Just voted. Felt good," the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee wrote. Just voted. Felt good. https://t.co/oQJdlUJv0u pic.twitter.com/c9TYHthLXh — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 3, 2020 Share this -







'He woke us up': Why Detroit Democrats say they're seeing higher Black turnout this year The Rev. Gary Bennett, 81, urges voters to support Joe Biden and other candidates endorsed by the Black Slate, a local political organization, in Detroit on Tuesday. Erin Einhorn / NBC News Voters were lined up outside Detroit's Adams-Butzel recreation center as soon as it opened its doors at 7 a.m. Tuesday, which seemed like a good sign to the Rev. Gary Bennett. The recreation center, on Detroit's west side, is home to six precincts that saw their voter numbers drop by more than 500 between 2012 and 2016 — part of a citywide plunge in voter turnout that played a role in Donald Trump's narrow win in Michigan four years ago. Trump won Michigan by just under 11,000 votes in 2016, leading Democrats to grumble that more voters in Detroit — a majority-Black Democratic city — could have given Hillary Clinton this crucial battleground state. Some of Detroit's 42,000 drop in votes was related to the city's shrinking population, but much of it was low enthusiasm for Clinton, said Bennett, 81, who was standing outside the recreation center Tuesday urging voters to support candidates endorsed by the Black Slate, a local political organization. Some Black voters four years ago wanted to give Trump a chance, Bennett said, but they've since been appalled by his immigration policies, his repeated false statements and his tacit support for white supremacist organizations "He woke us up. He woke everybody up," Bennett said, noting that he's seen more people voting this year. "Everybody's running scared because they don't want Trump to have another four years," Bennett said. "The elephant is in the room and you can smell the peanuts on his breath." Share this -







Postal Service reports fifth consecutive day of fewer on-time ballot deliveries The U.S. Postal Service reported its fifth consecutive day Tuesday of fewer on-time election ballot deliveries. In a court filing Tuesday, the Postal Service said that its processing score fell from roughly 91 percent to a new low Monday of 89.59 percent. Before the coronavirus pandemic and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s policy changes, on-time delivery rates were around 95 percent. The revelation about slow ballot deliveries could prove problematic since 28 states will not accept ballots that arrive after Election Day, even if they are postmarked before Nov. 3. Officials are urging voters who have mailed in their ballots to check whether they've been returned and accepted. If they were not accepted, officials said voters should try to vote Tuesday at their polling place in person. Share this -







Trump campaign asks Pennsylvania counties for sensitive election security information President Trump's campaign asked at least three counties in Pennsylvania for a rundown of highly specific election security plans — including ballot storage locations and transportation details — according to an email obtained by NBC News. The Pennsylvania secretary of state has advised counties not to disclose election security information to any third parties and has reached out to the FBI. Election officials in Cumberland, Mercer and Montour counties — all counties that are delaying mail-in ballot canvassing until Wednesday morning — received the email from a Gmail address connected to a Trump campaign volunteer. Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said that in his 16 years in office, he has "never seen anything like" the Trump campaign's request. A spokesperson for Trump's campaign said that the request was made to evaluate the differences in voting processes across jurisdictions. Citing a "slew of Democrat efforts to change election rules at the last minute, and the resulting pressure on election officials," the spokesperson wrote that the Trump campaign is seeking to "understand how and what officials are planning as a result." Share this -







Trump's firewall: Six 'toss up' states he cannot afford to lose It's Election Day, and here's one way to think about the road to 270 electoral votes. President Trump has a narrow path to victory, and six states rated "toss up" by the NBC News Political Unit are essential to keeping his hopes alive: Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio and Iowa. These states are must-wins for Trump, but not necessarily for Democrat Joe Biden. The president won all of them in 2016 and if any fall in Biden's column, he's in trouble. But capturing the six states wouldn't be enough. If he wins them and carries Maine's 2nd Congressional District, Trump would need an additional 22 electoral votes. Some people close to him see Arizona (also rated "toss up") and Pennsylvania (rated "lean Democratic") as his best hopes of achieving that, as he trails by larger margins in polls of Michigan and Wisconsin. Biden, meanwhile, sees multiple potential paths to victory and is less reliant on the six toss-ups above. Share this -