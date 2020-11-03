SEE NEW POSTS

Voters battle lines, malfunctioning machines, misinformation at some polling sites Long lines dominated polling sites across the country on Election Day, as some voters saw hiccups with election machines and infrastructure Tuesday morning, but no major reports of widespread problems for what is expected to be an historic turnout. Particular attention is being given to key battleground states, such as Georgia, Ohio and Pennsylvania, where President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are vying for votes in what is largely viewed as one of the most bitterly divisive presidential elections in recent memory and coming amid a backdrop of a raging pandemic that has killed more than 232,000 in the United States. "Thought we would be smart getting here early," Becca McCormick, 35, said in a video as she waited on a line 100 people deep just before 7 a.m. in Roxborough, a Philadelphia neighborhood. "But turns out so did everyone else." In the swing state of North Carolina, several polling places were reporting technical issues when polls opened at 6:30 a.m., including a site in the capital city of Raleigh. Voters in Franklin County, Ohio, and Spalding County, Georgia, were instructed to use paper ballots after technical glitches with machines. The issues in Spalding County were resolved later in the morning. Read more here.







Israeli columnists fret over U.S. elections Columnists in Israel fretted about the U.S. election Tuesday and its potential to affect domestic and regional politics. "A lot of politicians aren't going to sleep tonight anxiously waiting for the results of the American elections," columnist Sima Kadmon wrote in the popular Hebrew daily Yedioth Ahronoth. While the U.S. has long been a firm ally of Israel, and Joe Biden has said that he would sustain "an ironclad commitment to Israel's security," Trump has endeared himself to many Israelis. The president has withdrawn the U.S. from the historic 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, moved the American Embassy to Jerusalem and helped drive the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. In The Jerusalem Post, Andrew Lövy directed his column to readers who could vote in the U.S., writing: "If you truly care about Israel, you need to vote for Donald Trump." That's because, he wrote, Trump has been the most pro-Israel president "during my lifetime." As many as 7 in 10 Jewish Israelis say that when it comes to their country's interests, Trump is their preferred candidate in the election, according to a survey from the Israel Democracy Institute. Meanwhile, in Palestinian news agency Maan, Nasser Al Laham writes that a Trump re-election mean the capitulation of Arab states. "Saudi Arabia will become the undisputed leader of Arab regimes with money, politics and security," he said, a likely reference to the Gulf kingdom's close relationship with the Trump White House and also its growing regional ambitions.







Conservative media influencers get early start pushing misleading claims about Pennsylvania election Conservative media influencers and Republican political operatives are tweeting misleading videos and photos from polling places, making dubious claims of election rigging from the battleground state of Pennsylvania. Several tweets have been shared tens of thousands of times. Pennsylvania voters have been hit especially hard by online voter fraud misinformation, according to media intelligence platform Zignal Labs, which has analyzed social media, broadcast, traditional media and online conversations around the presidential election. Zignal's data shows Pennsylvania — which Trump won by just 44,000 votes in 2016 — has seen more voter fraud misinformation online than any other state, more than 227,000 vote by mail misinformation mentions in the last two months alone. Misinformation about voting is most commonly centered in battleground states. The Philadelphia District Attorney's office debunked a separate tweet from Trump's director of election day operations, Mike Roman, who tweeted photos from separate polling places alongside the baseless claims that "Bad things are happening in Philly." The Philadelphia District Attorney's office called Roman's tweet "deliberately deceptive." Twitter has not yet taken actions on these posts.







Hillary Clinton casts vote for Biden Hillary and Bill Clinton cast their votes for Joe Biden this morning, the couple shared on Twitter. "Just voted. Felt good," the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee wrote. Just voted. Felt good. https://t.co/oQJdlUJv0u pic.twitter.com/c9TYHthLXh — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 3, 2020







'He woke us up': Why Detroit Democrats say they're seeing higher Black turnout this year The Rev. Gary Bennett, 81, urges voters to support Joe Biden and other candidates endorsed by the Black Slate, a local political organization, in Detroit on Tuesday. Erin Einhorn / NBC News Voters were lined up outside Detroit's Adams-Butzel recreation center as soon as it opened its doors at 7 a.m. Tuesday, which seemed like a good sign to the Rev. Gary Bennett. The recreation center, on Detroit's west side, is home to six precincts that saw their voter numbers drop by more than 500 between 2012 and 2016 — part of a citywide plunge in voter turnout that played a role in Donald Trump's narrow win in Michigan four years ago. Trump won Michigan by just under 11,000 votes in 2016, leading Democrats to grumble that more voters in Detroit — a majority-Black Democratic city — could have given Hillary Clinton this crucial battleground state. Some of Detroit's 42,000 drop in votes was related to the city's shrinking population, but much of it was low enthusiasm for Clinton, said Bennett, 81, who was standing outside the recreation center Tuesday urging voters to support candidates endorsed by the Black Slate, a local political organization. Some Black voters four years ago wanted to give Trump a chance, Bennett said, but they've since been appalled by his immigration policies, his repeated false statements and his tacit support for white supremacist organizations "He woke us up. He woke everybody up," Bennett said, noting that he's seen more people voting this year. "Everybody's running scared because they don't want Trump to have another four years," Bennett said. "The elephant is in the room and you can smell the peanuts on his breath."







Postal Service reports fifth consecutive day of fewer on-time ballot deliveries The U.S. Postal Service reported its fifth consecutive day Tuesday of fewer on-time election ballot deliveries. In a court filing Tuesday, the Postal Service said that its processing score fell from roughly 91 percent to a new low Monday of 89.59 percent. Before the coronavirus pandemic and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's policy changes, on-time delivery rates were around 95 percent. The revelation about slow ballot deliveries could prove problematic since 28 states will not accept ballots that arrive after Election Day, even if they are postmarked before Nov. 3. Officials are urging voters who have mailed in their ballots to check whether they've been returned and accepted. If they were not accepted, officials said voters should try to vote Tuesday at their polling place in person.






