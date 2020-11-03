SEE NEW POSTS

More prayers for Kamala Harris in India Hindus pray for the success of Sen. Kamala Harris at a temple in Thulasendrapuram village, south of Chennai, India, on Tuesday. Aijaz Rahi / AP A banner with Sen. Kamala Harris in Thulasendrapuram, the hometown of Harris' maternal grandfather who migrated from there decades ago. Aijaz Rahi / AP







Atlanta polling places see shorter lines Voting seems to be running smoothly in Fulton County — Georgia's most populous, which includes Atlanta — with some reports indicating wait times of less than 30 minutes. This is a stark departure from earlier this year, when the county experienced hourslong lines, ballot shortages and voting machine malfunctions during its June primary in what voting rights groups widely slammed as a "catastrophe." This is BIG: Fulton County (Atlanta) is Georgia's most populous county + had some of the biggest issues during the June primary. Hours long waits in some places.



Now? County says no wait times over 30 mins. #ElectionDay https://t.co/pMxbJu9rkK — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) November 3, 2020







Michigan attorney general warns about robocalls targeting Flint residents with false voting information Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tuesday morning that her office received multiple reports from residents in Flint who said they received robocalls that pushed inaccurate voting information. The robocalls allegedly told some residents that if lines were too long on Election Day, that voters could vote the following day, which is not true. "Obviously this is FALSE and an effort to suppress the vote. No long lines and today is the last day to vote. Don't believe the lies! Have your voice heard! RT PLS," Nessel posted on her Twitter account, urging other social media users to retweet her post. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also said that an unknown group was spreading misinformation through robocalls in an attempt to confuse Michigan voters. "Let me be clear — if you plan to vote in-person, you must do so, or be in line to do so, by 8PM today," she posted on Twitter. A Department of Homeland Security official said Tuesday that robocalls with false information are common and were not a reason for alarm. "It feels like we just jumped into 2018 or 2016. This happens every year. The AG is on top of it, it's under control through the state level. I would expect to see more of it frankly," the official said. We received reports that an unknown party is purposefully spreading misinformation via robocalls in Flint in an attempt to confuse voters.



Let me be clear — if you plan to vote in-person, you must do so, or be in line to do so, by 8PM today. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) November 3, 2020







Voters battle lines, malfunctioning machines, misinformation at some polling sites Long lines dominated polling sites across the country on Election Day, as some voters saw hiccups with election machines and infrastructure Tuesday morning, but no major reports of widespread problems for what is expected to be an historic turnout. Particular attention is being given to key battleground states, such as Georgia, Ohio and Pennsylvania, where President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are vying for votes in what is largely viewed as one of the most bitterly divisive presidential elections in recent memory and coming amid a backdrop of a raging pandemic that has killed more than 232,000 in the United States. "Thought we would be smart getting here early," Becca McCormick, 35, said in a video as she waited on a line 100 people deep just before 7 a.m. in Roxborough, a Philadelphia neighborhood. "But turns out so did everyone else." In the swing state of North Carolina, several polling places were reporting technical issues when polls opened at 6:30 a.m., including a site in the capital city of Raleigh. Voters in Franklin County, Ohio, and Spalding County, Georgia, were instructed to use paper ballots after technical glitches with machines. The issues in Spalding County were resolved later in the morning. Read more here.







Israeli columnists fret over U.S. elections Columnists in Israel fretted about the U.S. election Tuesday and its potential to affect domestic and regional politics. "A lot of politicians aren't going to sleep tonight anxiously waiting for the results of the American elections," columnist Sima Kadmon wrote in the popular Hebrew daily Yedioth Ahronoth. While the U.S. has long been a firm ally of Israel, and Joe Biden has said that he would sustain "an ironclad commitment to Israel's security," Trump has endeared himself to many Israelis. The president has withdrawn the U.S. from the historic 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, moved the American Embassy to Jerusalem and helped drive the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. In The Jerusalem Post, Andrew Lövy directed his column to readers who could vote in the U.S., writing: "If you truly care about Israel, you need to vote for Donald Trump." That's because, he wrote, Trump has been the most pro-Israel president "during my lifetime." As many as 7 in 10 Jewish Israelis say that when it comes to their country's interests, Trump is their preferred candidate in the election, according to a survey from the Israel Democracy Institute. Meanwhile, in Palestinian news agency Maan, Nasser Al Laham writes that a Trump re-election mean the capitulation of Arab states. "Saudi Arabia will become the undisputed leader of Arab regimes with money, politics and security," he said, a likely reference to the Gulf kingdom's close relationship with the Trump White House and also its growing regional ambitions.







Conservative media influencers get early start pushing misleading claims about Pennsylvania election Conservative media influencers and Republican political operatives are tweeting misleading videos and photos from polling places, making dubious claims of election rigging from the battleground state of Pennsylvania. Several tweets have been shared tens of thousands of times. Pennsylvania voters have been hit especially hard by online voter fraud misinformation, according to media intelligence platform Zignal Labs, which has analyzed social media, broadcast, traditional media and online conversations around the presidential election. Zignal's data shows Pennsylvania — which Trump won by just 44,000 votes in 2016 — has seen more voter fraud misinformation online than any other state, more than 227,000 vote by mail misinformation mentions in the last two months alone. Misinformation about voting is most commonly centered in battleground states. The Philadelphia District Attorney's office debunked a separate tweet from Trump's director of election day operations, Mike Roman, who tweeted photos from separate polling places alongside the baseless claims that "Bad things are happening in Philly." The Philadelphia District Attorney's office called Roman's tweet "deliberately deceptive." Twitter has not yet taken actions on these posts.







Hillary Clinton casts vote for Biden Hillary and Bill Clinton cast their votes for Joe Biden this morning, the couple shared on Twitter. "Just voted. Felt good," the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee wrote. Just voted. Felt good. https://t.co/oQJdlUJv0u pic.twitter.com/c9TYHthLXh — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 3, 2020






