Houston's mayor saddles up for Election Day

SEE NEW POSTS

North Carolina extends polling hours at some sites, delaying results North Carolina won’t release any election results until after 8:15 p.m., after a late start at four polling sites earned those precincts extended polling hours. Polls in the state are scheduled to be open from 6:30 a.m until 7:30 p.m.; North Carolina law allows the state board to order minute-for-minute extensions when delays go past 15 minutes, but such orders delay the release of election results after all polling precincts have closed. The state board of elections ruled that a polling site at the Plainview fire station in Dunn, N.C., will stay open for an additional 45 minutes after opening 45 minutes late Tuesday morning due to printer issues. Three other polling sites were extended as well for periods ranging from 17 to 34 minutes, and the state board will do so for additional precinct polling sites if any are interrupted for more than 15 minutes. Share this -







Michigan mayor who voted for Trump in 2016: 'I regret my vote' The Republican mayor of Sterling Heights, Michigan, told MSNBC on Tuesday that voting for Donald Trump in 2016 was a "mistake" he will not be repeating. Republican Michigan mayor says he ‘made a mistake’ voting for Trump in 2016 Nov. 3, 2020 02:05 "Trump is just bad for our country. He’s bad for the city of Sterling Heights, he’s bad for Macomb County, and I made a mistake," said Michael Taylor, who said he cast his ballot for Joe Biden in this election and has been outspoken in recent months about his disdain for Trump. "I regret my vote." Taylor said he is not alone: In his part of the crucial battleground state, he is seeing fewer Trump signs than he did four years ago. "What I've hearing from neighbors and friends and family members, we're concerned about his leadership on the pandemic. We’re concerned about what he's doing dis-unifying the country," Taylor said. "We need strong leadership. We need somebody who’s focused on getting our kids back to school, getting our jobs back. And he's more focused on his Twitter account." Share this -







Cincinnati voters head to polls with pandemic, economy and equality on their minds Ohioans went to the polls Tuesday with their top issues of concern — the pandemic, the economy, protests and getting children back to school — at top of mind. “Obviously, the elections are important, and everyone has to exercise their right to vote," said Tiffany Forde, 36, a Biden supporter from Cincinnati. "If you want to see change, and if we want change in our communities and at the presidential level, then it’s important — especially for people of color, whose ancestors went through a lot to be able to vote.” Voting lines in Cincinnati appeared to be manageable at many polling places Tuesday. Across the state, which is considered a toss-up by the NBC News Political Unit, more than 3.4 million people voted before Election Day, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose tweeted Monday night. Cincinnati resident Midge Hall, 85, and her daughter, Lisa Gerard, headed to the polls together with opposing views on who should lead the country for the next four years. Hall, a Trump supporter who raised eight kids, believes children need to be in school. “If they exercise what they’re supposed to do, I think the schools can be safe," she said. "If you keep your distance and if they are properly supervised, it can happen. In 2016, Gerard, 50, voted for Trump as a long-time Republican, but has since broken family ranks by switching her party affiliation to Democratic, something her mother only found out after leaving the polls Tuesday. “We’re ready for a change," Gerard said. "I’m worried about equality. I’m worried about the people” and the direction of the country. “We really need to get this covid thing under control.” Share this -







Judge orders USPS inspectors to sweep mail facilities for unsent ballots Federal district Judge Emmet Sullivan on Tuesday ordered U.S. Postal Service inspectors or their designees to “sweep” postal facilities by 3 p.m. ET “to ensure that no ballots have been held up and that any identified ballots are immediately sent out for delivery.” Sullivan's order, which covers regions in many swing states, including Philadelphia, Detroit, Atlanta, Houston, South Florida, Arizona and parts of South Carolina, comes after the USPS said just 62% of Central Pennsylvania’s ballots moved on-time this past Saturday. Sullivan set a 4:30 p.m. ET deadline for “a status update" on the sweeps. Share this -







Three states, many colors of Election Day Voters wait in line outside the Hialeah John F. Kennedy Library to cast their votes on Election Day in Miami. Sam Navarro / for NBC News Sk Hashan, Laila Dola and Ireen Mahmood take a selfie after voting at PS 69 in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of Queens, New York City. Amy Lombard / for NBC News A voter shows her enthusiasm in Phoenix. Dominic Valente / for NBC News Share this -







In the skies of Philadelphia, a jab at Trump makes the rounds Philadelphians were quick to spot a plane circling their city on Tuesday bearing an apparent jab at the president. "TRUMP <3'S JERRY JONES & THE COWBOYS," the plane's banner read. Jones, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Cowboys football team, has long been an acquaintance of Trump, having recently sent the president well-wishes after Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis in early October. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the division rival Cowboys 23-9 in a game over the weekend. This plane is currently circling Philadelphia with a banner that says "TRUMP <3'S JERRY JONES & THE COWBOYS" pic.twitter.com/jSWaNnqJym — Travis Hughes (@_travishughes) November 3, 2020 Share this -







In pizza we crust: On an Election Day like no other, pie delivery remains a constant The town hall with President Donald Trump plays on a television inside a pizza shop in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 15, 2020. Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images Election night is to pizza parlors what Valentine’s Day is to florists. However, with large gatherings discouraged during the pandemic, pizzeria owners across America are not sure what to expect. During previous elections and big news events, media outlets would have dozens of pies delivered throughout the night to feed journalists working in the newsroom. But many of the city’s media outlets, including NBC News, are still having reporters work from home. That means local pizza shops will be missing out on some of their biggest customers on election night. But with many schools being closed and some offices giving employees the day off to vote, "we're definitely expecting to see an increase in delivery, pick-up and dining at the restaurant,” one pizzeria owner told NBC News. “Our culinary team is doubling up on product and prep, and everyone is ready for a busy night.” Read the story here. Share this -







Trump to campaign staff: 'Winning is easy, losing is never easy' Speaking to staffers at his campaign headquarters in Northern Virginia, Trump expressed confidence that he's doing well in certain battleground states and suggested that losing the election would not be easy for him. "I hear we're doing very well in Florida, we're doing very well in Arizona, we're doing incredibly well in Texas," Trump told his campaign staff at the Republican National Committee annex in Arlington, Va. "The lines have been amazing, and I think we're going to have a great night." Trump said that he isn't thinking about a concession or an acceptance speech yet. "Hopefully, we'll be only doing one of those two and you know, winning is easy. Losing is never easy — not for me it's not," he said. President Trump visits his campaign headquarters to thank staff Nov. 3, 2020 06:01 Trump continued by bashing a Supreme Court decision that is allowing Pennsylvania to count mail-in ballots several days after Election Day. "I think we should know what happens on the night. Let people put their ballots in earlier,” he said. “You have to have numbers. You can't have these things delayed for many days and maybe weeks, you can't do that. The whole world is waiting. This country is waiting, the whole world is waiting." "We should be entitled to know who won on Nov. 3," he added. Share this -







'Future voter' checks out her polling place in Brooklyn Zora King shows her "future voter" sticker at Borough Hall on Election Day in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Tuesday. Caitlin Ochs / Reuters Share this -





