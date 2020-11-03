SEE NEW POSTS

GOP prepares to see its House minority shrink Republicans expect to see their House minority shrink in the election, a well-placed party operative said hours before Election Day polls close on Tuesday. "Anything in the single-digit losses is a decent night," said the operative, who described a net loss of 15 seats as "a reasonably bad night." "If it's worse than that, Trump is probably being washed out and there was nothing we could do anyway," said the GOP operative, who spoke candidly on condition of anonymity. Trump is down on average by about 8 points from his 2016 vote "across all types" of districts, including the suburbs, the operative added. Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters Tuesday she feels "absolutely certain" that Democrats "can win many seats." Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., the chair of the party''s House election arm, added: "I believe we will grow the majority." House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., told NBC News' Leigh Ann Caldwell on Tuesday that he predicts a net gain of 10 or 12 seats for his party. "We'll we will see. Holding the House would just be the status quo. Winning the Senate would make it good," he said.







Trump campaign has internal concerns about chances in Pennsylvania While Trump voiced confidence about the election publicly on Tuesday, there are signs of internal concerns about the campaign's chances in the key battleground of Pennsylvania. "The team in Pennsylvania was not as prepared as it should be in a state that could decide the presidency," a person with direct knowledge of Trump campaign operations told NBC News. Detailing the concern about turnout in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, the source said, "When you bank your entire election on Election Day turnout, you have to ask people if they're going to stand in line for two hours." The Trump campaign moved some resources from Ohio to Pennsylvania in the past couple of days, the person said, but added, "You can't fix it at this point." The source said the campaign should have focused more on mail-in ballots, but conceded that effort was undermined by the president's own rhetoric. A second person with direct knowledge of the Trump campaign operations said what is happening Tuesday in Pennsylvania is "not ideal."







North Carolina extends polling hours at some sites, delaying results North Carolina won't release any election results until after 8:15 p.m., after a late start at four polling sites earned those precincts extended polling hours. Polls in the state are scheduled to be open from 6:30 a.m until 7:30 p.m.; North Carolina law allows the state board to order minute-for-minute extensions when delays go past 15 minutes, but such orders delay the release of election results after all polling precincts have closed. The state board of elections ruled that a polling site at the Plainview fire station in Dunn, N.C., will stay open for an additional 45 minutes after opening 45 minutes late Tuesday morning due to printer issues. Three other polling sites were extended as well for periods ranging from 17 to 34 minutes, and the state board will do so for additional precinct polling sites if any are interrupted for more than 15 minutes.







Michigan mayor who voted for Trump in 2016: 'I regret my vote' The Republican mayor of Sterling Heights, Michigan, told MSNBC on Tuesday that voting for Donald Trump in 2016 was a "mistake" he will not be repeating. Republican Michigan mayor says he 'made a mistake' voting for Trump in 2016 Nov. 3, 2020 02:05 "Trump is just bad for our country. He's bad for the city of Sterling Heights, he's bad for Macomb County, and I made a mistake," said Michael Taylor, who said he cast his ballot for Joe Biden in this election and has been outspoken in recent months about his disdain for Trump. "I regret my vote." Taylor said he is not alone: In his part of the crucial battleground state, he is seeing fewer Trump signs than he did four years ago. "What I've hearing from neighbors and friends and family members, we're concerned about his leadership on the pandemic. We're concerned about what he's doing dis-unifying the country," Taylor said. "We need strong leadership. We need somebody who's focused on getting our kids back to school, getting our jobs back. And he's more focused on his Twitter account."







Cincinnati voters head to polls with pandemic, economy and equality on their minds Ohioans went to the polls Tuesday with their top issues of concern — the pandemic, the economy, protests and getting children back to school — at top of mind. "Obviously, the elections are important, and everyone has to exercise their right to vote," said Tiffany Forde, 36, a Biden supporter from Cincinnati. "If you want to see change, and if we want change in our communities and at the presidential level, then it's important — especially for people of color, whose ancestors went through a lot to be able to vote." Voting lines in Cincinnati appeared to be manageable at many polling places Tuesday. Across the state, which is considered a toss-up by the NBC News Political Unit, more than 3.4 million people voted before Election Day, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose tweeted Monday night. Cincinnati resident Midge Hall, 85, and her daughter, Lisa Gerard, headed to the polls together with opposing views on who should lead the country for the next four years. Hall, a Trump supporter who raised eight kids, believes children need to be in school. "If they exercise what they're supposed to do, I think the schools can be safe," she said. "If you keep your distance and if they are properly supervised, it can happen. In 2016, Gerard, 50, voted for Trump as a long-time Republican, but has since broken family ranks by switching her party affiliation to Democratic, something her mother only found out after leaving the polls Tuesday. "We're ready for a change," Gerard said. "I'm worried about equality. I'm worried about the people" and the direction of the country. "We really need to get this covid thing under control."







Judge orders USPS inspectors to sweep mail facilities for unsent ballots Federal district Judge Emmet Sullivan on Tuesday ordered U.S. Postal Service inspectors or their designees to "sweep" postal facilities by 3 p.m. ET "to ensure that no ballots have been held up and that any identified ballots are immediately sent out for delivery." Sullivan's order, which covers regions in many swing states, including Philadelphia, Detroit, Atlanta, Houston, South Florida, Arizona and parts of South Carolina, comes after the USPS said just 62% of Central Pennsylvania's ballots moved on-time this past Saturday. Sullivan set a 4:30 p.m. ET deadline for "a status update" on the sweeps.







Three states, many colors of Election Day Voters wait in line outside the Hialeah John F. Kennedy Library to cast their votes on Election Day in Miami. Sam Navarro / for NBC News Sk Hashan, Laila Dola and Ireen Mahmood take a selfie after voting at PS 69 in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of Queens, New York City. Amy Lombard / for NBC News A voter shows her enthusiasm in Phoenix. Dominic Valente / for NBC News







In the skies of Philadelphia, a jab at Trump makes the rounds Philadelphians were quick to spot a plane circling their city on Tuesday bearing an apparent jab at the president. "TRUMP <3'S JERRY JONES & THE COWBOYS," the plane's banner read. Jones, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Cowboys football team, has long been an acquaintance of Trump, having recently sent the president well-wishes after Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis in early October. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the division rival Cowboys 23-9 in a game over the weekend. This plane is currently circling Philadelphia with a banner that says "TRUMP <3'S JERRY JONES & THE COWBOYS" pic.twitter.com/jSWaNnqJym — Travis Hughes (@_travishughes) November 3, 2020







In pizza we crust: On an Election Day like no other, pie delivery remains a constant The town hall with President Donald Trump plays on a television inside a pizza shop in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 15, 2020. Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images Election night is to pizza parlors what Valentine's Day is to florists. However, with large gatherings discouraged during the pandemic, pizzeria owners across America are not sure what to expect. During previous elections and big news events, media outlets would have dozens of pies delivered throughout the night to feed journalists working in the newsroom. But many of the city's media outlets, including NBC News, are still having reporters work from home. That means local pizza shops will be missing out on some of their biggest customers on election night. But with many schools being closed and some offices giving employees the day off to vote, "we're definitely expecting to see an increase in delivery, pick-up and dining at the restaurant," one pizzeria owner told NBC News. "Our culinary team is doubling up on product and prep, and everyone is ready for a busy night." Read the story here.






