Unable to vote early without an excuse, Mississippi voters show up in-person JACKSON, Miss. — Volunteers in Mississippi handed out snacks to the line of voters that wrapped around the Eudora Welty Library precinct in downtown Jackson. Eve Williams waited almost an hour passed before the doors of the polling location were visible. The 51-year-old voted for Joe Biden and Democratic Senate candidate Mike Espy. While in line, Williams drafted a poem reflecting on the lives of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, whose deaths ignited weeks of demonstrations across the country against racial injustice. "My vote is for George Floyd who cried out for his mother in pain," said Williams. Two miles down the road, the University of Mississippi Medical Center is running out of ICU beds as the state struggles to slow down new infections. Despite the pandemic, most registered voters in Mississippi will have to cast ballots in-person. The state Supreme Court ruled against a lawsuit seeking to expand early voting in the state Although face coverings are not required to vote in Mississippi, Williams, like the majority of voters at the precinct, wore a face covering. The threat of the pandemic, she said, was not a deterrent to voting in-person. "I was going to come regardless," she said. "I realize how important it is."







Gov. DeWine says Ohio results likely to be known Tuesday night Ohio's GOP governor, Mike DeWine, predicted that the results of the presidential race in his state are likely to be known on Tuesday night. "The president is certainly not going to do as well as you would have expected a Republican president did 12 years ago or so," DeWine said Tuesday in an interview with MSNBC. DeWine said that the first votes that will be counted will be the mail-in ballots and the early in-person votes. On the timing of the results, DeWine said, "We're gonna know tonight unless it's a really, really close race." Ohio Gov. DeWine: 'I think we're looking at a very close race' Nov. 3, 2020 01:30







2020 election could deliver the biggest gender gap in American history. What's driving it? Polls suggest that this presidential election could result in the biggest gender gap the country has seen since women won the right to vote 100 years ago. Women are breaking for Biden by more than 20 percentage points in some pre-election surveys, up from 2016 when Hillary Clinton won women by 15 points, while men are largely sticking with President Donald Trump. Some men, including some Black and Hispanic men, are even supporting Trump at a slightly higher rate than in 2016. That could put the gender gap, the difference between the percentage of men and women who vote for the winning candidate, near 30 points. It was around 20 points in the last election. Although women as a group have voted Democratic for decades, that is mostly due to support from Black and nonwhite women. The last time white women backed a Democrat for president was in 1996 when Bill Clinton won re-election. But recent surveys show that white women, especially those with college degrees, are souring on the president. The 2020 election could be the first time in 25 years that they go for a Democrat. Read more here.







Trump to watch returns with family and senior aides President Trump will be briefed by his advisers on the election results throughout the day and will be watching returns tonight with family and senior aides in the residence and the Oval Office, according to a person close to the campaign. The president's team set up a "war room" to monitor results in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House, this person said. "The war room needed to be in close proximity to the president, and there is no expense whatsoever to American taxpayers for the use of a room," the Trump campaign's communications director, Tim Murtaugh, said on why White House grounds are being used for campaign purposes. "Every piece of equipment, including WiFi and computers, was paid for by the campaign, and no White House staff is involved." The White House election night event is expected to be held in the East Room, according to two sources familiar with the planning. One of the sources says approximately 300-400 people have been invited to the indoor event, where testing will be required.







ANALYSIS: Trump pulled a lot of votes from Florida's biggest counties in 2016 It's easy to think of Trump's 2016 victory in Florida as the muscle of rural and small-town voters against cities and close-in suburbs — and that's certainly part of the story. But Trump also pulled a ton of votes out of the state's 10 most populous counties. Four years ago, just a hair over 50 percent of his vote total came from those bigger counties, according to an analysis of vote data compiled by Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections, while two-thirds of Hillary Clinton's did. One interesting thing to keep an eye on is whether Trump is winning a majority of his votes from those big counties, or if that share slips because of a swing among suburban voters. The counties include Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Hillsborough, Orange, Pinellas, Duval, Lee, Polk and Brevard.







GOP prepares to see its House minority shrink Republicans expect to see their House minority shrink in the election, a well-placed party operative said hours before Election Day polls close on Tuesday. "Anything in the single-digit losses is a decent night," said the operative, who described a net loss of 15 seats as "a reasonably bad night." "If it's worse than that, Trump is probably being washed out and there was nothing we could do anyway," said the GOP operative, who spoke candidly on condition of anonymity. Trump is down on average by about 8 points from his 2016 vote "across all types" of districts, including the suburbs, the operative added. Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters Tuesday she feels "absolutely certain" that Democrats "can win many seats." Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., the chair of the party''s House election arm, added: "I believe we will grow the majority." House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., told NBC News' Leigh Ann Caldwell on Tuesday that he predicts a net gain of 10 or 12 seats for his party. "We'll we will see. Holding the House would just be the status quo. Winning the Senate would make it good," he said.







Trump campaign has internal concerns about chances in Pennsylvania While Trump voiced confidence about the election publicly on Tuesday, there are signs of internal concerns about the campaign's chances in the key battleground of Pennsylvania. "The team in Pennsylvania was not as prepared as it should be in a state that could decide the presidency," a person with direct knowledge of Trump campaign operations told NBC News. Detailing the concern about turnout in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, the source said, "When you bank your entire election on Election Day turnout, you have to ask people if they're going to stand in line for two hours." The Trump campaign moved some resources from Ohio to Pennsylvania in the past couple of days, the person said, but added, "You can't fix it at this point." The source said the campaign should have focused more on mail-in ballots, but conceded that effort was undermined by the president's own rhetoric. A second person with direct knowledge of the Trump campaign operations said what is happening Tuesday in Pennsylvania is "not ideal."






