35 Senate seats up for grabs in battle for Senate control

2020 election could deliver the biggest gender gap in American history. What's driving it? Polls suggest that this presidential election could result in the biggest gender gap the country has seen since women won the right to vote 100 years ago. Women are breaking for Biden by more than 20 percentage points in some pre-election surveys, up from 2016 when Hillary Clinton won women by 15 points, while men are largely sticking with President Donald Trump. Some men, including some Black and Hispanic men, are even supporting Trump at a slightly higher rate than in 2016. That could put the gender gap, the difference between the percentage of men and women who vote for the winning candidate, near 30 points. It was around 20 points in the last election. Although women as a group have voted Democratic for decades, that is mostly due to support from Black and nonwhite women. The last time white women backed a Democrat for president was in 1996 when Bill Clinton won re-election. But recent surveys show that white women, especially those with college degrees, are souring on the president. The 2020 election could be the first time in 25 years that they go for a Democrat. Read more here.







Trump to watch returns with family and senior aides President Trump will be briefed by his advisers on the election results throughout the day and will be watching returns tonight with family and senior aides in the residence and the Oval Office, according to a person close to the campaign. The president's team set up a "war room" to monitor results in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House, this person said. "The war room needed to be in close proximity to the president, and there is no expense whatsoever to American taxpayers for the use of a room," the Trump campaign's communications director, Tim Murtaugh, said on why White House grounds are being used for campaign purposes. "Every piece of equipment, including WiFi and computers, was paid for by the campaign, and no White House staff is involved." The White House election night event is expected to be held in the East Room, according to two sources familiar with the planning. One of the sources says approximately 300-400 people have been invited to the indoor event, where testing will be required.







ANALYSIS: Trump pulled a lot of votes from Florida's biggest counties in 2016 It's easy to think of Trump's 2016 victory in Florida as the muscle of rural and small-town voters against cities and close-in suburbs — and that's certainly part of the story. But Trump also pulled a ton of votes out of the state's 10 most populous counties. Four years ago, just a hair over 50 percent of his vote total came from those bigger counties, according to an analysis of vote data compiled by Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections, while two-thirds of Hillary Clinton's did. One interesting thing to keep an eye on is whether Trump is winning a majority of his votes from those big counties, or if that share slips because of a swing among suburban voters. The counties include Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Hillsborough, Orange, Pinellas, Duval, Lee, Polk and Brevard.







GOP prepares to see its House minority shrink Republicans expect to see their House minority shrink in the election, a well-placed party operative said hours before Election Day polls close on Tuesday. "Anything in the single-digit losses is a decent night," said the operative, who described a net loss of 15 seats as "a reasonably bad night." "If it's worse than that, Trump is probably being washed out and there was nothing we could do anyway," said the GOP operative, who spoke candidly on condition of anonymity. Trump is down on average by about 8 points from his 2016 vote "across all types" of districts, including the suburbs, the operative added. Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters Tuesday she feels "absolutely certain" that Democrats "can win many seats." Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., the chair of the party''s House election arm, added: "I believe we will grow the majority." House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., told NBC News' Leigh Ann Caldwell on Tuesday that he predicts a net gain of 10 or 12 seats for his party. "We'll we will see. Holding the House would just be the status quo. Winning the Senate would make it good," he said.







Trump campaign has internal concerns about chances in Pennsylvania While Trump voiced confidence about the election publicly on Tuesday, there are signs of internal concerns about the campaign's chances in the key battleground of Pennsylvania. "The team in Pennsylvania was not as prepared as it should be in a state that could decide the presidency," a person with direct knowledge of Trump campaign operations told NBC News. Detailing the concern about turnout in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, the source said, "When you bank your entire election on Election Day turnout, you have to ask people if they're going to stand in line for two hours." The Trump campaign moved some resources from Ohio to Pennsylvania in the past couple of days, the person said, but added, "You can't fix it at this point." The source said the campaign should have focused more on mail-in ballots, but conceded that effort was undermined by the president's own rhetoric. A second person with direct knowledge of the Trump campaign operations said what is happening Tuesday in Pennsylvania is "not ideal."







North Carolina extends polling hours at some sites, delaying results North Carolina won't release any election results until after 8:15 p.m., after a late start at four polling sites earned those precincts extended polling hours. Polls in the state are scheduled to be open from 6:30 a.m until 7:30 p.m.; North Carolina law allows the state board to order minute-for-minute extensions when delays go past 15 minutes, but such orders delay the release of election results after all polling precincts have closed. The state board of elections ruled that a polling site at the Plainview fire station in Dunn, N.C., will stay open for an additional 45 minutes after opening 45 minutes late Tuesday morning due to printer issues. Three other polling sites were extended as well for periods ranging from 17 to 34 minutes, and the state board will do so for additional precinct polling sites if any are interrupted for more than 15 minutes.







Michigan mayor who voted for Trump in 2016: 'I regret my vote' The Republican mayor of Sterling Heights, Michigan, told MSNBC on Tuesday that voting for Donald Trump in 2016 was a "mistake" he will not be repeating. Republican Michigan mayor says he 'made a mistake' voting for Trump in 2016 Nov. 3, 2020 02:05 "Trump is just bad for our country. He's bad for the city of Sterling Heights, he's bad for Macomb County, and I made a mistake," said Michael Taylor, who said he cast his ballot for Joe Biden in this election and has been outspoken in recent months about his disdain for Trump. "I regret my vote." Taylor said he is not alone: In his part of the crucial battleground state, he is seeing fewer Trump signs than he did four years ago. "What I've hearing from neighbors and friends and family members, we're concerned about his leadership on the pandemic. We're concerned about what he's doing dis-unifying the country," Taylor said. "We need strong leadership. We need somebody who's focused on getting our kids back to school, getting our jobs back. And he's more focused on his Twitter account."






