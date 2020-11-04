SEE NEW POSTS

Sarah McBride to become first transgender state senator in U.S. history Sarah McBride has won her Delaware state Senate race, poising her to become the first and only openly transgender state senator in the U.S. and the country's highest-ranking transgender official. "I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too," McBride, 30, tweeted Tuesday night after the election was called. "As Delaware continues to face the Covid crisis, it's time to get to work to invest in the policies that will make a difference for working families." She easily defeated Republican Steve Washington to represent Delaware's 1st Senate District. Incumbent Democrat Harris McDowell, who did not seek re-election after 44 years, had endorsed McBride. The 1st District covers Bellefonte, Claymont and parts of Wilmington, the state's largest city. Share this -







NBC News projects Steve Daines wins Montana Senate race, a blow to Democrats who hoped to flip seat NBC News projects Republican Steve Daines wins re-election in his Montana Senate race, a blow to Democrats who hoped to flip the seat. Daines won against Democrat Steve Bullock, who is the state's governor, with 52.5 percent of the vote as of 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Bullock, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for president, left the race to run in the Senate, which Democrats thought could give them an edge in the state and a win toward a Senate majority. Share this -







Voters reject DA who recused herself from Ahmaud Arbery case In coastal Georgia, voters ejected from office a longtime prosecutor, Jackie Johnson, a Republican who declined to handle a case in which three white men chased, shot and killed a Black man on camera. Instead, voters elected Keith Higgins, an independent. In February, Johnson recused herself the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, whose family has said he was jogging through a Brunswick, Ga., neighborhood when a trio of white men, including a father and son, chased him in their cars. The men approached Arbery with guns drawn, and one of them shot Arbury. The fatal shooting was captured on camera. Two of the three men later played a role in circulating footage of the incident. One of the men had previously worked as an investigator in Johnson’s office. But a number of questions have been raised about instructions Johnson gave police and others after Arbery was killed. The three men involved in Arbery’s shooting death were allowed to go home and not arrested on the day of the shooting. Two months would pass before the case reached the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and arrests were made. The three men involved have denied any wrongdoing but remain in jail awaiting trial. Johnson and a second prosecutor who picked up the case then wrote a memo recommending no charges for the three men and have since become the subject of state and federal investigations. Johnson, appointed prosecutor in 2010, received just 34 percent of the votes cast, while Higgins received 66 percent. Share this -







White House guests, including Fox News personalities, schmooze and watch results Guests, including Fox News personalities, are schmoozing with wine in White House as Trump speaks as the election hangs in the balance. Fox News is on in the East Room playing results. Guests were seen enjoying wine and cheering as they mill about East Room. Guests estimated at about 150 people. Newt Gingrich and his wife, Callista Gingrich, who is the ambassador to the Holy See, are there. Also Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Raymond Arroyo, Jeanine Pirro and contributors Diamond and Silk attended. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar was also in attendance, the only one in attendance who appeared to be seen wearing a mask. Share this -







Arizona, Montana, South Dakota vote to legalize use of marijuana The states of Arizona, Montana and South Dakota voted on Election Day to legalize the use of recreational marijuana for adults, NBC News projects. A measure establishing a medical marijuana program in South Dakota also passed. Earlier on Tuesday, the state of New Jersey also voted to legalize the use and possession of marijuana for recreational purposes, NBC News projected. Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Support for Trump increased among Black and Hispanic voters Trump appears to have boosted his support among voters of color this year, according to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. Trump won 12 percent of the Black vote, which is the highest share for a Republican candidate in the past 20 years. The last Republican to win 12 percent of the Black vote was Bob Dole in 1996. Trump also improved on his 2016 performance among Hispanic voters. He achieved the highest level of Hispanic support (32 percent) for a GOP candidate since George W. Bush in 2004 (44 percent). Among both Blacks and Latinos, support was stronger among men than women. Hispanic Trump supporters said that the economy was by far the most important issue for their vote, with two-thirds (67 percent) citing that issue. There were too few Black Trump supporters in the exit poll to reliably analyze their top issue. Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Biden peels off 2016's third-party voters and non-voters Biden is performing well among voters who say they did not vote in 2016, as well as those who cast ballots for candidates other than Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump four years ago. According to results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, 2020 voters who sat on the sidelines in 2016 are splitting for Biden by a significant margin: 61 percent cast a ballot for Biden, while 37 percent voted for Trump. Most of those who did not vote in 2016, but voted this year, are younger and more Democratic than the 2020 electorate overall: 53 percent are under 30, and 40 percent say they usually think of themselves as Democrats. Voters who did not vote for either of the two major parties in 2016 also split for Biden — by more than 2 to 1: 62 percent of these voters cast a ballot for Biden while 24 percent voted for Trump. Share this -







Voter flies to Georgia from D.C. after absentee ballot failed to be delivered After her absentee ballot failed to be delivered to her county election office, Joanne Fairley, 54, flew from Washington, D.C., to Georgia on Election Day to vote in person. Once Fairley landed in Atlanta, she traveled to her polling location in DeKalb County, only to learn that there was a computer issue affecting voting machines. A poll worker provided Fairley with a provisional ballot instead; Fairley said a supervisor at the polling station told her that the “glitch” had happened to three other people on Tuesday, all of whom were looking to place in-person votes after their absentee ballots did not go through. The Georgia Board of Elections did not respond to a request for comment from NBC News. Fairley called it the most important election of her lifetime, explaining why she paid to travel by plane and rent a car to cast her vote. "I feel whatever happens over the next 24 hours, I have done my part and I have used my voice and used the means that I have to make a difference," she said. Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Biden the projected winner in Minnesota, gains ground there Biden is the projected winner in Minnesota tonight after gaining ground among groups that were favorable toward Clinton in 2016 — and reversing some of the cratering that hampered Democratic candidates in the upper Midwest four years ago. Biden did particularly well among voters under 30 (64 percent voted for him), voters who most wanted a candidate who could unite the country (80 percent), moderate voters (63 percent) and white women (57 percent). Biden also made up some ground that Democrats lost in 2016 among white working-class voters. Four years ago, 33 percent of white voters with no college degree in Minnesota cast a ballot for Clinton. Today, 42 percent of that group voted for Biden — a 9 percentage point improvement. Share this -







Oregon voters approve ‘magic’ mushrooms for therapeutic use Voters in Oregon have passed a measure legalizing controlled, therapeutic use of psilocybin mushrooms, as well as a measure decriminalizing possession of small amounts of heroin, cocaine, LSD, oxycodone and some other drugs. They’ve also approved measures on cigarette taxes and political contributions. Also on the ballot are two high-profile drug measures and a U.S. Senate race while people in Portland choose a mayor in a race that has drawn national attention amid ongoing protests in the state’s largest city. Share this -





