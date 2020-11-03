SEE NEW POSTS

Texas twins in a truck: Julián and Joaquín Castro make final attempt to get out the vote Democrats Julián and Rep. Joaquín Castro threw out a double whammy of encouragement to voters in their hometown of San Antonio, Texas, Tuesday. The two rode in the back of a white Chevy Silverado festooned with Texas and American flags through the streets of their old West Side neighborhood. They were followed by a few cars with Biden-Harris signs and blue balloons. The caravan was intentionally limited to avoid any security issues after a Biden-Harris campaign bus was forced off the road by a Trump caravan. The Castros waved and threw thumbs up at largely enthusiastic motorists they passed and people outside their homes. One pedestrian gestured with his thumb turned down as the cars drove by. Julián Castro said the caravan was a throwback to the sort of political campaigning — trucks with bullhorns shouting political messages — that used to be seen in his neighborhood and other Latino communities, and still seen in Mexico and parts of Latin America. "We're going old school today," Castro said. "We could go over 12 million votes in Texas, which would be a record and we want to make sure everybody gets out and expresses their voice through their vote." Texas has been a reliably Republican state for years but has been trending Democrat with growth in Hispanic and Asian populations and higher engagement of young voters. The presidential race is tight, giving Democrats some hopes of turning Texas blue this year. "Just like everybody else I'm still really anxious," said Joaquín Castro about the chances of a Texas turnover. With the state already having set an early voting record of 9 million votes and a potential total voting record, "that's a good sign for Democrats."







Biden outspent Trump on Facebook, Google ads down the stretch Biden spent about twice as much money on Facebook ads as Trump did in the final week of the campaign, according to data from the tech company. Biden's campaign spent $14 million on Facebook and Instagram versus $6 million spent by Trump's campaign, according to an analysis of Facebook data for Oct. 25 through Oct. 31 by Acronym, a liberal group that tracks ad spending and runs anti-Trump ads through an affiliate. NBC News confirmed the numbers through Facebook's ad library. The ad spending was despite technical problems that both campaigns said they experienced on Facebook last week. Biden also spent more than Trump on Google and its properties including YouTube, according to the analysis of Google data: $9.7 million by Biden versus $7.9 million by Trump. A big budget isn't always the most effective for internet ads, where an auction usually determines the price an advertiser pays. The Markup, a tech news website, reported last month that Biden was paying 11 percent more on average for Facebook ad impressions than Trump's campaign was, a difference Facebook attributed to the campaigns' strategies. In 2016, Trump and his campaign staff credited their Facebook advertising effort with fueling their come-from-behind victory.







The scene at Biden election headquarters Greetings from the Biden campaign's election night headquarters in the main parking lot of the Chase Center on the Riverfront, in Wilmington, Delaware! This parking lot will serve as the venue for the campaign's election night drive-in car rally, although at the moment it remains empty of supporters as workers put the finishing touches on the construction of the platform and podium where Biden will speak later. Biden Election Night HQ, 11-3-2020, 4:21 pm ET. pic.twitter.com/2FQYU395fS — Adam Edelman (@abedelman) November 3, 2020 It's a currently a crisp 64 degrees here, with grey skies. While reporters are gradually streaming into the media area on the perimeter of the lot, the only sounds to be heard presently are the din of traffic on nearby I-95 and the continuing hum of construction vehicles. That will all change in a few hours, when about 300 cars will be let into the lot for the rally.







This map shows the states that accept mailed ballots after Election Day The results of the election may not be fully known for days. Most states require that mailed ballots be postmarked and received by Nov. 3. More than 20 states set deadlines for ballots to reach their destination that extend as late as Nov. 23. Read the story, the states that accept mailed ballots after Election Day.







Here's what to watch as the polls close Tuesday night Voters wait in line to cast their ballot in Fort Worth, Texas, on Oct. 29, 2020. Montinique Monroe / Getty Images As results begin to come in Tuesday night, here's an hour-by-hour look at what to watch for, including when polls close and what's at stake in some of the most significant battleground states.







Dow ends the day up by 550 points, buoyed by investor hopes on clear election winner Wall Street ended Election Day on a high, buoyed by investor hopes that a clear winner would be declared in the presidential election and that a fiscal stimulus deal would be swiftly passed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up by 552 points, after gaining as much as 715 points at its session high. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both ended the day up by 1.8 percent each. Read the story here.







Feline poll watcher in Kentucky Barton Foley, 32, with his cat "Little Ti Ti" on his shoulder, casts his ballot on Election Day at Ballard High School in Louisville. Bryan Woolston / Reuters







Early vote tops 100 million, doubles total from 2016 Voters wait in line on the final day of early voting on Nov. 2, 2020 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Mario Tama / Getty Images More than 100 million Americans cast early ballots this election cycle, doubling the total who did so in 2016. As the U.S. nears the conclusion of Election Day, upwards of 100.7 million voters have cast early or absentee ballots this cycle, according to data from the NBC News Decision Desk/TargetSmart, a Democratic political data firm. That means that in just early voting, turnout has reached nearly 75 percent of what it was in all of 2016, when about 136.5 million ballots were cast. Read the story.







NBC News Exit Poll: Our methodology, and how we're counting early voters The NBC News Exit Poll was conducted with voters as they left polling places across the United States on Election Day. To account for the high number of early and absentee voters and ensure a sample that accurately represents the ways all Americans cast their ballots nationwide, the exit poll also includes extensive interviews with in-person early voters, as well as telephone surveys. The exit poll was conducted at early in-person voting centers in eight states, an innovation that began in 2018 in only two states. The exit poll has always included telephone polls of absentee voters in a handful of states, but for the first time this year, telephone polls were conducted in all 24 states that were polled, as well as in the national exit poll. By the end of Election Day, approximately 100,000 total interviews will be conducted. In 2018, methodological changes were made to the exit poll to better reflect the age and education composition of the electorate. Those improvements continue to be incorporated in the 2020 methodology. To make direct comparisons to 2016, the poll is using trend-adjusted numbers for the 2016 figures. For that reason, the 2016 top-line numbers you see reported for questions including age, education and income will not reflect the publicly available data. The National Election Pool has continued to adopt best practices and refine the exit poll.






