Vote Watch: Twitter takes fast action on accounts violating platform's policies Twitter has banned several high-profile accounts that frequently posted about fringe politics on Election Day for breaking the company's spam or hateful conduct policies. The company appears to be taking substantial steps to curb spam, election disinformation and violent rhetoric in the final day of a contentious election cycle. Former Congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine Tesoriero was suspended from Twitter on Tuesday afternoon shortly after publishing a tweet that baselessly claimed immigrants would enter the U.S. and commit violence if Trump is not elected. Twitter told NBC News that Tesoriero's account, which had over 393,000 followers, "was permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules." Tesoriero was also a proponent of the false QAnon conspiracy theory. She did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A ring of other accounts that purported to be independent journalists was also removed by Twitter on Tuesday. Accounts in the group, which had over 100,000 collective followers, were often the source of misleading or politically charged images and videos from protests in recent months. A Twitter spokesperson told NBC News the accounts were suspended for violating its rules on spam and platform manipulation. That policy specifically addresses "coordinated activity" and "attempts to artificially influence conversations through the use of multiple accounts."







Strong turnout in Florida's most populous county after record-breaking early voting Voters wait in line outside the Hialeah John F. Kennedy Library on Election Day in Miami. Sam Navarro / for NBC News MIAMI ­— Election Day brought strong voter turnout in Miami-Dade County, the state's most populous, after a record-breaking amount of ballots cast by mail and during the early voting period. As of 2 p.m., 88,000 people had voted on Election Day. But even before the day started, 1,135,078 or 65 percent of registered voters had already voted, according to Miami-Dade Elections Department. By comparison, in 2016, a total of 998,000 ballots were cast. At the Coral Gables Branch Library, in Miami-Dade County, there was only a trickle of voters throughout most of the day, after having been one of the busiest in the county during the early voting period. Outside the library, Nicole Gonzalez, 27, said she voted for Biden, "because we need to care about each other and that's what it comes down to." The Cuban-American artist cited racism and "anything that makes people feel unsafe" as reasons to vote for the Democratic nominee. She said her family leans Republican and she doesn't feel heard by them sometimes. Miami-Dade is the most populous county in the state and it's 70 percent Latino. Hillary Clinton won the county by 300,000 votes in 2016. But since then alliances have shifted. Trump's deluge of messaging attacking Democrats as socialists has been effective with the large Cuban-American community, Venezuelan Americans, Colombian Americans, and other groups. Outside the library, Marianne Brandon, 84, said she was directed to another precinct because voter ID had expired. Brandon, born in Hungary and raised in Colombia, said she would vote for Trump because she "doesn't like the other communists." Brandon, retired from the insurance business, said "I have traveled a lot in my life. I know what communism is and it doesn't work."







Texas twins in a truck: Julián and Joaquín Castro make final attempt to get out the vote Democrats Julián and Rep. Joaquín Castro threw out a double whammy of encouragement to voters in their hometown of San Antonio, Texas, Tuesday. The two rode in the back of a white Chevy Silverado festooned with Texas and American flags through the streets of their old West Side neighborhood. They were followed by a few cars with Biden-Harris signs and blue balloons. The caravan was intentionally limited to avoid any security issues after a Biden-Harris campaign bus was forced off the road by a Trump caravan. The Castros waved and threw thumbs up at largely enthusiastic motorists they passed and people outside their homes. One pedestrian gestured with his thumb turned down as the cars drove by. Julián Castro said the caravan was a throwback to the sort of political campaigning — trucks with bullhorns shouting political messages — that used to be seen in his neighborhood and other Latino communities, and still seen in Mexico and parts of Latin America. "We're going old school today," Castro said. "We could go over 12 million votes in Texas, which would be a record and we want to make sure everybody gets out and expresses their voice through their vote." Texas has been a reliably Republican state for years but has been trending Democrat with growth in Hispanic and Asian populations and higher engagement of young voters. The presidential race is tight, giving Democrats some hopes of turning Texas blue this year. "Just like everybody else I'm still really anxious," said Joaquín Castro about the chances of a Texas turnover. With the state already having set an early voting record of 9 million votes and a potential total voting record, "that's a good sign for Democrats."







Biden outspent Trump on Facebook, Google ads down the stretch Biden spent about twice as much money on Facebook ads as Trump did in the final week of the campaign, according to data from the tech company. Biden's campaign spent $14 million on Facebook and Instagram versus $6 million spent by Trump's campaign, according to an analysis of Facebook data for Oct. 25 through Oct. 31 by Acronym, a liberal group that tracks ad spending and runs anti-Trump ads through an affiliate. NBC News confirmed the numbers through Facebook's ad library. The ad spending was despite technical problems that both campaigns said they experienced on Facebook last week. Biden also spent more than Trump on Google and its properties including YouTube, according to the analysis of Google data: $9.7 million by Biden versus $7.9 million by Trump. A big budget isn't always the most effective for internet ads, where an auction usually determines the price an advertiser pays. The Markup, a tech news website, reported last month that Biden was paying 11 percent more on average for Facebook ad impressions than Trump's campaign was, a difference Facebook attributed to the campaigns' strategies. In 2016, Trump and his campaign staff credited their Facebook advertising effort with fueling their come-from-behind victory.







The scene at Biden election headquarters Greetings from the Biden campaign's election night headquarters in the main parking lot of the Chase Center on the Riverfront, in Wilmington, Delaware! This parking lot will serve as the venue for the campaign's election night drive-in car rally, although at the moment it remains empty of supporters as workers put the finishing touches on the construction of the platform and podium where Biden will speak later. Biden Election Night HQ, 11-3-2020, 4:21 pm ET. pic.twitter.com/2FQYU395fS — Adam Edelman (@abedelman) November 3, 2020 It's a currently a crisp 64 degrees here, with grey skies. While reporters are gradually streaming into the media area on the perimeter of the lot, the only sounds to be heard presently are the din of traffic on nearby I-95 and the continuing hum of construction vehicles. That will all change in a few hours, when about 300 cars will be let into the lot for the rally.







This map shows the states that accept mailed ballots after Election Day The results of the election may not be fully known for days. Most states require that mailed ballots be postmarked and received by Nov. 3. More than 20 states set deadlines for ballots to reach their destination that extend as late as Nov. 23. Read the story, the states that accept mailed ballots after Election Day.







Here's what to watch as the polls close Tuesday night Voters wait in line to cast their ballot in Fort Worth, Texas, on Oct. 29, 2020. Montinique Monroe / Getty Images As results begin to come in Tuesday night, here's an hour-by-hour look at what to watch for, including when polls close and what's at stake in some of the most significant battleground states.







Dow ends the day up by 550 points, buoyed by investor hopes on clear election winner Wall Street ended Election Day on a high, buoyed by investor hopes that a clear winner would be declared in the presidential election and that a fiscal stimulus deal would be swiftly passed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up by 552 points, after gaining as much as 715 points at its session high. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both ended the day up by 1.8 percent each. Read the story here.






