NBC News Exit Poll: Voters look for strong leader, good judgment in presidential candidates About a third of voters said the quality of a strong leader was most important in their vote for president, according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. About quarter of voters said showing good judgment was most important, while a fifth said caring for people like them was key, and another fifth said it was important for the candidate to unite the country. But at the end of the day, about three-quarters of voters said the candidate's position on issues was more important to them than the candidate's personal qualities. Read more on the methodology of the NBC News Exit Poll.







NBC News Exit Poll: Fewer voters in 2020 than 2016 made their decision in final week After enduring the onslaught of a 2020 campaign during which an estimated $14 billion was spent to convince voters, just 4 percent of Americans say they waited until the week before Election Day to decide on their presidential candidate, according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. That's a substantially smaller share than those who waited until the last minute to decide in 2016, when 13 percent of the electorate waited until the final week to decide on their vote. Most voters (74 percent) say they made up their mind before the campaign began in earnest on Labor Day. The remainder said they decided sometime in September or October.







Biden says he may not speak to supporters Tuesday night after all Backtracking on an earlier commitment to address the nation Tuesday night regardless of the election results, Joe Biden said Tuesday that he may wait to speak if the race remains tight. "If there's something to talk about tonight I'll talk about it. If not, I'll wait until the votes have been counted the next day," Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware. Asked what results he'd need to see Tuesday night to feel confident he was on track to win the election, Biden nodded to Florida. "If Florida came in by 1 it's over. Done. If Florida doesn't come in and what happens is the early vote occurs in some other states, I think we're going to do well in them and we're going to re-establish that 'blue wall,'" he said. "You can't think of an election in the recent past where so many states are up for grabs," Biden said, referring to, "the idea I'm in play in Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida."







How Biden will spend his night Tonight, @JoeBiden will spend the evening watching #ElectionDay results roll in at his Wilmington home with his family, according to the Biden campaign. — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) November 3, 2020







In divided Sterling Heights, Michigan, this undecided voter had to make a last-minute choice Coming into Election Day, Cindy Swieczkowski found herself in an unusual position in this bitterly divided country. Swieczkowski, 70, lives in Sterling Heights, Michigan, a diverse Detroit suburb where voters twice backed Barack Obama before electing Donald Trump four years ago. In Macomb County, where Sterling Heights is located, the candidate voters choose tend to win statewide. And she has passionate neighbors with strongly held positions on both sides of this election. As she stood in line outside Grissom Middle School to vote on Tuesday, she waited with people like Karen Bua, 67, who praised Donald Trump. Others, like Cody Garrett, 29, said they're determined to see Trump defeated. But even as she waited for her turn to vote, Swieczkowski, a Republican who supports Trump's economic policies but doesn't like his leadership style, said she still hadn't made up her mind. "I'm still standing here thinking about it, trying to work this out before I get inside," she said. "There's a lot of turmoil going on right now."







NBC News Exit Poll: Voters divided over which national issues are most important As the 2020 presidential race unfolds amid a global pandemic, economic downturn, and protests about racial injustice in the United States, the economy has emerged as the top voting issue for the electorate. According to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, about a third of voters said the economy was the most important issue to their vote. Racial injustice was the most important issue for 21 percent of voters, while another 18 percent said the coronavirus outbreak was their top issue. But Trump and Biden voters are divided on the most pressing issues. Biden voters are significantly more likely than Trump's voters to point to racial inequality and the coronavirus as important issues. Trump voters are more likely to point to the economy and crime and safety.







NBC News Exit Poll: Less than half of voters approve of Trump's performance as president Less than half of Americans casting ballots in the 2020 presidential election — 47 percent — approve of Donald Trump's performance as president, according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. Fifty-two percent disapprove of his performance. Trump elicited strong sentiments in both directions. A third of voters expressed strong approval of Trump's presidency; about 4 in 10 voters said they strongly disapproved. Trump's approval rating among voters is a few ticks higher than the final NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. Conducted Oct. 29-31, the poll found 45 percent of registered voters approved of Trump's performance as president. Trump's approval rating among voters in the exit poll is also higher than polling averages of the public tracked by FiveThirtyEight (which puts his rating at 45 percent) and RealClearPolitics (46 percent). With the exception of the first few months of his presidency, Trump's approval rating has been below 50 percent in most public polls of Americans, an unusually consistent level of unpopularity compared to other U.S. presidents. Read more on the methodology of the NBC News Exit Poll.







Judge to hear case Wednesday on pre-processing Pa. ballots A federal judge has scheduled a hearing for 9 a.m. Wednesday on the lawsuit over pre-processing of mail ballots in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. A lawyer involved in the case said the county was notifying voters if their ballot envelopes had some obvious problem, like a missing date or signature. And the county was also weighing envelopes to see if they contained the required inner security envelope. The county was not, however, opening the envelopes, so one question is whether these procedures violated the state law against pre-canvassing ballots before election day. Pete Williams on election security: 'Lesson of 2016 has been learned' Nov. 3, 2020 05:24 A Republican candidate for Congress, Kathy Barnette, claims that county officials illegally began the process of pre-canvassing — or pre-processing — mailed ballots before the time specified in state law, which is 7 a.m. on election day. She says more than 3,900 ballots were pre-canvassed and that when problems were discovered, individual voters were notified and given a chance to fix any defects that would have made their ballots void. State law doesn't allow that, she argues, and it violates the guarantee of equal protection if voters in one county are afforded such opportunities when those in others are not. Her lawsuit asks a federal judge for an order disqualifying any ballots that were cured under the above procedure. Kelly Cofrancisco, communications director for the county's board of commissioners, said the state Supreme Court has ruled that while notifying voters of potential problems with their mail ballots is not required, it is also not prohibited. "Our process in no way takes the place of the procedures that are followed as part of the canvass of ballots, and at no point prior to canvass is a determination made on whether a ballot will or will not be accepted," Cofrancisco said. "We believe in doing whatever we can to afford those who have legally requested and returned a ballot a fair opportunity to have their vote count."






