NBC News Exit Poll: Nearly half of voters say economy is doing well — a bigger share than in 2016 Despite the economic hit delivered by the coronavirus pandemic, more Americans voting in the 2020 presidential election said the economy is doing well than said the same in 2016, according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. When asked to assess the condition of the nation's economy, 48 percent of voters said the economy is either "excellent" or "good," compared to 50 percent who said it was either "not so good" or "poor." These are better numbers for the economy than in 2016, when roughly 6 in 10 voters gave it a negative rating. Compared to the economy as a whole, Americans have sunnier assessments of their own finances. When asked to compare their financial situation to four years ago, only 20 percent said their family's finances are worse than when President Trump took office; the rest said their finances are the same (38 percent) or better (41 percent).







Tradition brings several voters out at one Las Vegas polling location Tradition and ensuring their ballots were counted motivated several voters at one west side Las Vegas polling location to cast their ballots in person on Election Day. "It's been a ritual for me growing up," said Desiree Solis, 46. She brought her two sons, Maximus, 8, and Viggo, 7, with her to vote at the polling site, located in the Las Vegas Ballpark parking lot in the city's west side. "I wanted them to experience this process and know how important it is to have your voice be heard." Desiree Solis, 46, brought her sons, Maximus, 9, and Viggo, 7, when she voted in person in Las Vegas on Election Day. Anita Hassan / NBC News Nevada lawmakers passed a bill during this summer that gave voters for the first time the choice between voting by mail and going to the polls if the state is under a declaration of disaster or emergency. While about 55 percent of more than 1.1 million votes cast by Tuesday morning in the state were through mail-in ballots, several voters like Solis still came out to the polls on Election Day. "This is how I've always done it and I think it's the best way to do it," said Steve Wynn, 50, a registered nurse, who moved to Las Vegas about four months ago. Lines at the Las Vegas Ballpark polling location were short, with voters saying they were able to cast their ballots in about 15 minutes. Several voters coming to the location also opted to vote on election day, but by using their mail-in ballots. All Nevada polling locations also double as ballot drop off sites. "I didn't want to potentially be in a crowd and wait any amount of time," said Lisa Silvani, 30, who works in the food and beverage industry. Silvani added that she also felt more secure about dropping off her ballot than using the United States Postal Service. "To me, that's how there's the least room for error in making sure it counts."







NBC News Exit Poll: Voters look for strong leader, good judgment in presidential candidates About a third of voters said the quality of a strong leader was most important in their vote for president, according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. About quarter of voters said showing good judgment was most important, while a fifth said caring for people like them was key, and another fifth said it was important for the candidate to unite the country. But at the end of the day, about three-quarters of voters said the candidate's position on issues was more important to them than the candidate's personal qualities. Read more on the methodology of the NBC News Exit Poll.







NBC News Exit Poll: Fewer voters in 2020 than 2016 made their decision in final week After enduring the onslaught of a 2020 campaign during which an estimated $14 billion was spent to convince voters, just 4 percent of Americans say they waited until the week before Election Day to decide on their presidential candidate, according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. That's a substantially smaller share than those who waited until the last minute to decide in 2016, when 13 percent of the electorate waited until the final week to decide on their vote. Most voters (74 percent) say they made up their mind before the campaign began in earnest on Labor Day. The remainder said they decided sometime in September or October.







Biden says he may not speak to supporters Tuesday night after all Backtracking on an earlier commitment to address the nation Tuesday night regardless of the election results, Joe Biden said Tuesday that he may wait to speak if the race remains tight. "If there's something to talk about tonight I'll talk about it. If not, I'll wait until the votes have been counted the next day," Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware. Asked what results he'd need to see Tuesday night to feel confident he was on track to win the election, Biden nodded to Florida. "If Florida came in by 1 it's over. Done. If Florida doesn't come in and what happens is the early vote occurs in some other states, I think we're going to do well in them and we're going to re-establish that 'blue wall,'" he said. "You can't think of an election in the recent past where so many states are up for grabs," Biden said, referring to, "the idea I'm in play in Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida."







How Biden will spend his night Tonight, @JoeBiden will spend the evening watching #ElectionDay results roll in at his Wilmington home with his family, according to the Biden campaign. — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) November 3, 2020







In divided Sterling Heights, Michigan, this undecided voter had to make a last-minute choice Coming into Election Day, Cindy Swieczkowski found herself in an unusual position in this bitterly divided country. Swieczkowski, 70, lives in Sterling Heights, Michigan, a diverse Detroit suburb where voters twice backed Barack Obama before electing Donald Trump four years ago. In Macomb County, where Sterling Heights is located, the candidate voters choose tend to win statewide. And she has passionate neighbors with strongly held positions on both sides of this election. As she stood in line outside Grissom Middle School to vote on Tuesday, she waited with people like Karen Bua, 67, who praised Donald Trump. Others, like Cody Garrett, 29, said they're determined to see Trump defeated. But even as she waited for her turn to vote, Swieczkowski, a Republican who supports Trump's economic policies but doesn't like his leadership style, said she still hadn't made up her mind. "I'm still standing here thinking about it, trying to work this out before I get inside," she said. "There's a lot of turmoil going on right now."







NBC News Exit Poll: Voters divided over which national issues are most important As the 2020 presidential race unfolds amid a global pandemic, economic downturn, and protests about racial injustice in the United States, the economy has emerged as the top voting issue for the electorate. According to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, about a third of voters said the economy was the most important issue to their vote. Racial injustice was the most important issue for 21 percent of voters, while another 18 percent said the coronavirus outbreak was their top issue. But Trump and Biden voters are divided on the most pressing issues. Biden voters are significantly more likely than Trump's voters to point to racial inequality and the coronavirus as important issues. Trump voters are more likely to point to the economy and crime and safety.






