NBC News Exit Poll: About 1 in 10 Pennsylvania voters say state makes voting hard Voters in Pennsylvania are twice as likely as voters nationwide to say that their state makes voting difficult, according to early data from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. While the vast majority of voters in Pennsylvania and across the country said their state makes it easy for them to vote, the poll found that 12 percent of voters in Pennsylvania said the key battleground state makes voting difficult, compared to 6 percent who said the same nationally. The question was not asked in every state, but another place with a higher share saying the state makes voting difficult was Georgia (14 percent). In both Pennsylvania and Georgia, voters in large cities and suburbs were much more likely to say that their state makes voting difficult, compared to voters in small cities and rural areas. In Pennsylvania, for example, 18 percent of voters in cities with populations over 50,000 said the state makes voting difficult. By contrast, only 4 percent of small city and rural Pennsylvania voters expressed that view.







Vote Watch: Multiple agencies investigating robocalls that hit numerous states Multiple agencies are investigating a series of robocalls that have reached Americans across the country, urging them to stay home. In one such call, a robotic female voice says, "This is just a test call. Time to stay home. Time to stay home. Stay safe and stay home." In a press call Tuesday, a senior official at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said that "the FBI is investigating," but cautioned that "robocalls happen every election." The FBI confirmed in an email they were tracking reports of robocalls. New York Attorney General Letitia James also announced her office was investigating the calls, as did two commissioners of the Federal Communications Commission, Jessica Rosenworcel and Geoffrey Starks. Voting is a cornerstone of our democracy. Attempts to hinder voters from casting ballots by spreading misinformation is illegal and will not be tolerated.



That's why I am actively investigating robocalls allegedly spreading disinformation. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) November 3, 2020







Georgia Secretary of State: Results tallied as early as tonight Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told NBC News that he expects to have results tallied as early as Tuesday night — or by Wednesday at noon "at the very latest." He pointed to record high early voting turnout as a reason he predicts Georgia results will be tallied "faster than many other states." On the short lines statewide — a 2-minute wait on average, his office said this afternoon — he said Tuesday's effort met their high expectations for the election and called this a"great day" for Georgia voters.







Trump tweets some early confidence WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020







NBC News Exit Poll: More voters say coronavirus containment efforts are not going well As U.S. coronavirus infections topped 9 million confirmed cases this weekend, many voters across the country say efforts to contain the pandemic are not going very well. According to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of Election Day and early voters, 51 percent of voters nationwide say containment efforts are going badly — that includes 35 percent who say they are going very badly. But voters' priorities around dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak are divided: 52 percent of voters say it is more important to contain the coronavirus now, even if it hurts the economy. A considerably smaller share (42 percent) says it is more important to rebuild the economy now, even if it hurts efforts to contain the coronavirus. Biden and Trump voters are divided in their priorities. Biden voters are considerably more likely to say getting case counts under control is more important (79 percent). Trump voters emphasize shoring up the economy (70 percent).







NBC News Exit Poll: Most voters say coronavirus surge was important factor in their choice As the United States grapples with a surge in coronavirus cases, a majority of voters said rising case counts were an important factor in their vote for president. According to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, 61 percent of those casting ballots said rising coronavirus cases were a significant factor in their vote — including a quarter who said the surge was the most important factor. Only 33 percent of voters said recent spikes in Covid-19 cases were not important to their vote for president. Voters who supported Joe Biden were far more likely than President Trump's voters to say that rising coronavirus cases were important to their vote: 83 percent of Biden's voters said this compared with just 46 percent of Trump voters.







Trump campaign projects confidence in final hours of voting Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said on a call with reporters Tuesday evening that whatever ground Joe Biden had gained during early voting, Donald Trump was making up for it on Election Day. "The Biden campaign cannibalized their vote," Stepien said. "They simply moved those who traditionally vote on Election Day to vote early. And to that, we say congratulations." Senior campaign adviser Jason Miller addressed the "mood in the room," and said that everyone in the campaign, including the president, felt "more confident" tonight than they did this time four years ago. Miller also said he was hopeful Trump would win enough electoral votes for the race to be called tonight, throwing cold water on warnings from Democrats and election experts that it could take days to count all of the votes in some close battleground states like Pennsylvania.







NBC News Exit Poll: Voters say Biden would better handle the coronavirus As the coronavirus and the economy emerge as important voting issues in the 2020 election, Biden is favored among voters overall to better handle the coronavirus pandemic. According to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, 53 percent of voters nationwide say Biden would better manage the virus; 42 percent of voters say Trump would do a better job. The Trump administration has faced significant criticism over the president's handling of the virus, and he has sparred with public officials in recent days as case counts spike across the country. But as the U.S economy strives to recover from record job losses and an economic downturn this year, Trump and Biden are more competitive among voters on the economy: 49 percent of voters say Biden would better handle the economy, while a nearly identical share say Trump would do a better job (48 percent).






