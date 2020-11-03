Trump visits campaign staff in final hours of 2020 race

SEE NEW POSTS

NBC News Exit Poll: In North Carolina, Black and white voters prioritize different issues As the Biden and Trump campaigns compete in the Tar Heel State, the Biden campaign will look to turn out Black voters there. Trump, meanwhile, will look to shore up support among white evangelicals and white Americans with no college degree. Early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters in North Carolina show that white and Black voters have starkly different views when it comes to the most important voting issues. While a plurality of white voters in North Carolina (46 percent) say that the economy is the most important issue to their vote, 48 percent of Black voters point to racial inequality as a top 2020 voting issue. Share this -







'I already cried twice today. It’s a whole thing' LOS ANGELES — Estrella Cruz, 30, carried her chihuahua mix named Hero out of Wiltern Theatre in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon with the rest of her day planned out now that she had voted. She intended to relax in a bath, order Korean food for dinner, and watch the election returns trickle in while drinking margaritas. “I cleared my day today,” Cruz said. “I’ve just had nausea, anxiety — I woke up at 4 o’clock this morning. I’m calling people, asking, ‘How are you?’ I already cried twice today. It’s a whole thing.” Voting at the Wiltern Theatre, like many places in Los Angeles, was pretty easy on Tuesday. Lines were short, if there were any at all, because 3.1 million people in the county — over half of all registered voters — had already submitted a ballot before election day, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s Office. But throughout the city, businesses had been boarding up their windows in anticipation of possible rioting after election day. Eugene Lee, 30, said a big reason why he voted for Biden and Kamala Harris was his hope that they could help ease some of the festering tensions nationwide. “They seem more reliable as leaders and I think we’ll see more peace within the country with them,” Lee said. Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: About 1 in 10 Pennsylvania voters say state makes voting hard Voters in Pennsylvania are twice as likely as voters nationwide to say that their state makes voting difficult, according to early data from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. While the vast majority of voters in Pennsylvania and across the country said their state makes it easy for them to vote, the poll found that 12 percent of voters in Pennsylvania said the key battleground state makes voting difficult, compared to 6 percent who said the same nationally. The question was not asked in every state, but another place with a higher share saying the state makes voting difficult was Georgia (14 percent). In both Pennsylvania and Georgia, voters in large cities and suburbs were much more likely to say that their state makes voting difficult, compared to voters in small cities and rural areas. In Pennsylvania, for example, 18 percent of voters in cities with populations over 50,000 said the state makes voting difficult. By contrast, only 4 percent of small city and rural Pennsylvania voters expressed that view. Share this -







Vote Watch: Multiple agencies investigating robocalls that hit numerous states Multiple agencies are investigating a series of robocalls that have reached Americans across the country, urging them to stay home. In one such call, a robotic female voice says, "This is just a test call. Time to stay home. Time to stay home. Stay safe and stay home." In a press call Tuesday, a senior official at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said that "the FBI is investigating," but cautioned that "robocalls happen every election." The FBI confirmed in an email they were tracking reports of robocalls. New York Attorney General Letitia James also announced her office was investigating the calls, as did two commissioners of the Federal Communications Commission, Jessica Rosenworcel and Geoffrey Starks. Voting is a cornerstone of our democracy. Attempts to hinder voters from casting ballots by spreading misinformation is illegal and will not be tolerated.



That’s why I am actively investigating robocalls allegedly spreading disinformation. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) November 3, 2020 Share this -







Georgia Secretary of State: Results tallied as early as tonight Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told NBC News that he expects to have results tallied as early as Tuesday night — or by Wednesday at noon “at the very latest." He pointed to record high early voting turnout as a reason he predicts Georgia results will be tallied "faster than many other states." On the short lines statewide — a 2-minute wait on average, his office said this afternoon — he said Tuesday's effort met their high expectations for the election and called this a"great day" for Georgia voters. Share this -







Trump tweets some early confidence WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020 Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: More voters say coronavirus containment efforts are not going well As U.S. coronavirus infections topped 9 million confirmed cases this weekend, many voters across the country say efforts to contain the pandemic are not going very well. According to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of Election Day and early voters, 51 percent of voters nationwide say containment efforts are going badly — that includes 35 percent who say they are going very badly. But voters’ priorities around dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak are divided: 52 percent of voters say it is more important to contain the coronavirus now, even if it hurts the economy. A considerably smaller share (42 percent) says it is more important to rebuild the economy now, even if it hurts efforts to contain the coronavirus. Biden and Trump voters are divided in their priorities. Biden voters are considerably more likely to say getting case counts under control is more important (79 percent). Trump voters emphasize shoring up the economy (70 percent). Share this -





