Kentucky, South Carolina Senate races too close to call, NBC News projects As polls close in Kentucky and South Carolina, NBC News rates the Senate races there as too close to call. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, is facing off against Democrat Amy McGrath in Kentucky. GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing off against Democrat Jaime Harrison. Both races have seen a flood of money to Democrats and observers are watching to see how much that makes a difference in these traditionally red states. Key Senate races to watch with the majority up for grabs Nov. 3, 2020 00:55







NBC News Exit Poll: Abortion opponents and abortion rights supporters care equally about the Supreme Court Abortion opponents and abortion rights supporters may not agree on much, but they appear to see eye to eye on one thing: the extent to which the Supreme Court was on their minds when casting ballots in 2020. Early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters found majorities on both sides of the abortion debate saying appointments to the Supreme Court were an "important factor" in their vote this year. Among abortion rights supporters (those who say abortion should be legal in all or most cases), 62 percent said that the court was an important factor in their 2020 presidential vote. That number is nearly the same among abortion opponents (who say abortion should be illegal in all or most cases), 61 percent of whom said appointments to the court were a key factor in their vote. The court loomed large during the 2020 presidential campaign after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death in September and the Senate confirmation of President Trump's nominee Amy Coney Barrett one week before the election. Although America is closely divided on the issue of abortion, slightly more voters (51 percent) say abortion should be legal in all or most cases than those who say it should be illegal (42 percent).







NBC News Exit Poll: Slim majority of voters want Affordable Care Act kept intact A slim majority of Americans (52 percent) would prefer that the Supreme Court keep the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, as it is, according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. Forty-two percent of voters would prefer to see the court overturn the 2010 health care law. Support for Obamacare is higher among low-income voters than middle and high-income voters. Among voters with family incomes under $50,000, 62 percent would like the Supreme Court to keep the law as is. By contrast, among voters with family income between $50,000 and $100,000, 53 percent favor overturning the law. While health care policy was cited by voters as the most influential issue of the 2018 midterm election, this year it has been eclipsed by the economy, the coronavirus pandemic and racial injustice. Only about 1 in 10 voters this year cited health care policy as the issue mattering most in deciding their vote for president.







Photo: Crowd gathers near the White House Protesters gather on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House on election night. Ting Shen / for NBC News







Georgia county extends voting hours till 9 p.m. A court ordered Spalding County, Georgia, polling sites to stay open for an additional two hours Tuesday after the county's computers went down in the morning. The polls in Spalding will close at 9 p.m., instead of the previously scheduled 7 p.m. Earlier Tuesday, the sheriff posted that "the computers at all polling locations across Spalding County are down," before updating later that the problem had been resolved and lines were short.







NBC News Exit Poll: In North Carolina, Black and white voters prioritize different issues As the Biden and Trump campaigns compete in the Tar Heel State, the Biden campaign will look to turn out Black voters there. Trump, meanwhile, will look to shore up support among white evangelicals and white Americans with no college degree. Early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters in North Carolina show that white and Black voters have starkly different views when it comes to the most important voting issues. While a plurality of white voters in North Carolina (46 percent) say that the economy is the most important issue to their vote, 48 percent of Black voters point to racial inequality as a top 2020 voting issue.






