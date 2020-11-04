Gay bars in Houston, San Francisco transform into polling sites

SEE NEW POSTS

Lumber yards see record sales for plywood as stores, businesses board up Construction crews board up shop windows in downtown Portland, Ore., on Election Day. Alisha Jucevic / for NBC News Retailers rushing to board up their windows in preparation for political unrest have led to record sales at building supply companies across the country's largest cities. "I've never seen anything like this in my 14 years with the company," John Torres, a salesman with Prince Lumber in New York City, said. Over the weekend, the company sold more than 500 pieces of plywood. The last time demand reached that level was in June in response to looting and property damage during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, he said. "The only thing we know is that people are really scared of what's going to happen," he said. "The phone is still ringing." Storefront businesses across the country from Lululemon to Louis Vuitton have boarded up their windows to protect themselves from potential unrest around the election. Over the last month, work orders for plywood have poured in to local supply companies. Between Oct. 5 and Nov. 2, 906 stores ordered preventive board-up or additional security in advance of the election, according to ServiceChannel, a software company that connects real estate businesses with local commercial contractors.







NBC News Exit Poll: In Georgia, Biden reverses slide in Democrats' performance among white voters President Trump is winning solid support from white voters in Georgia, but results from the NBC News Exit Poll indicate that Democrat Joe Biden is doing better among these voters than any Democrat in decades. The exit poll was conducted with representative sample of the state's early and Election Day voters. Georgia remained too early to call when polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. ET. This year, Georgia and its 16 electoral votes emerged as a battleground for the first time in decades. Both Biden and Trump visited the state in the final week before Election Day, and both campaigns also spent millions of dollars on television ads aimed at Georgia voters. One of the reasons for the state's newfound competitiveness is that Georgia's white voters have reversed their decadeslong shift toward the Republican Party. While Trump leads Biden solidly among whites in Georgia, 68 percent to 30 percent, this margin is substantially slimmer than in 2016, when Trump amassed a 75 percent to 21 percent gap over Democrat Hillary Clinton among these voters. In fact, no Democrat has performed as well as Biden with Georgia white voters since Bill Clinton did in his first bid for the presidency in 1992 — the last time a Democrat won the state. Biden's gains among whites are keeping things competitive in Georgia, but most of his support is coming from the state's voters of color, who made up 40 percent of the electorate there this year. Biden is overwhelming Trump among these voters, 81 percent to 17 percent.







Gay bars in Houston, San Francisco transform into polling sites Buddy's, an LGBTQ bar in Houston, transformed itself into a polling location on Tuesday. "It's been wonderful! The reception has been overwhelmingly positive. The poll workers are excited. There's a lot of great energy. We're all very excited about the whole process," Chris Barry, the bar's owner, told NBC News shortly before the polls closed. Located in Houston's gay-friendly Montrose neighborhood, Buddy's brought in 14 voting booths where anyone registered to vote in Harris County, the most populous county in Texas, can cast their ballot until 7 p.m. CT. Voters leave Buddy's on Election Day in Houston. Callaghan O'Hare / Reuters The tagline for Buddy's Election Day event — which is expected to have cocktails, karaoke and drag queens — is "Vote in the front. Party in the back!" In a post shared to its Facebook page, the venue claims to be the "world's 1st presidential polling location from an LGBTQ+ bar." However, it has company: The Eagle, a gay leather bar in San Francisco, is also letting voters cast their ballots at the venue, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The paper reported that voters filled out their ballots "under chains hanging from pitch black ceilings" as a "disco ball spun overhead."







Georgia, Virginia Senate races too close to call NBC rates the Senate races in Virginia and Georgia as too close to call. In Virginia, Democrat Sen. Mark Warner is leading against his GOP challenger, Daniel Gade, NBC News projects. There are two Senate races in Georgia that political observers are paying close attention to as Democrats hope to flip the traditionally red state. In one race, Democrat Jon Ossof is facing off against Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue. The other race is a special election to fill the seat vacated by Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson, who resigned last year. It features Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler who was appointed to her seat after Isakson resigned, and Republican Rep. Doug Collins, who is challenging her. On the Democratic side is Raphael Warnock, a local pastor. In both Georgia races, candidates must reach 50 percent to avoid a runoff







Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb wins re-election, NBC News projects Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will win his second term as chief executive of the Hoosier State, NBC News projects. Holcomb had been leading Democrat Dr. Woody Myers by double digits in recent polls. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb participates in a debate on Oct. 27 in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings / AP Holcomb won the governorship in 2016, taking the place of Mike Pence, who left office to run alongside then-GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump. This was the fifth consecutive gubernatorial win for the GOP in Indiana.







NBC News Exit Poll: Moderates swing heavily for Sen. Lindsey Graham's Democratic challenger in South Carolina Moderates are supporting Democrat Jaime Harrison over three-term Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham in the hotly contested Senate race in South Carolina, according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. This election was too early to call when polls closed in South Carolina at 7 p.m. ET. Moderates, who make up 38 percent of the South Carolina electorate this year, lined up solidly behind the Democrat, giving Harrison 60 percent to 38 percent for Graham, the poll found. Not surprisingly, conservatives are overwhelmingly breaking for Graham (82 percent to 17 percent), while Harrison has built sky-high support (92 percent to 8 percent) among liberals. Harrison's base in South Carolina includes Black voters (among whom he leads, 93 percent to 7 percent) and those with annual incomes of less than $30,000 (70 percent to 29 percent). Key elements of Graham's coalition include white evangelicals (among whom he leads 82 percent to 16 percent) and veterans (71 percent to 28 percent).







Passionate displays but few problems reported at Houston voting sites HOUSTON — With less than an hour left until polls close in Harris County, pro-Trump and pro-Biden demonstrators lined up on opposite sides of a busy road at one of Houston's most popular voting sites. From one side of West Gray Street, a young man holding a Trump flag yelled, "Covid is a hoax!" From the other side came a sarcastic reply, from a college student in a Biden mask: "Cover your mouth!" Despite the passionate displays as voting winds down here, a police official said both sides have remained peaceful, and there have been no reports of major issues at any of the 800 Harris County voting sites today. "At this point, I'm just eager for them to start counting the votes," Adam Tran, 64, said as he waved a Trump flag as the sun set in Houston. "I think everyone is."






