Kornacki: Early and mail-in voting turnout high, but keep an eye on same-day voting

SEE NEW POSTS

Georgia, Virginia Senate races too close to call NBC rates the Senate races in Virginia and Georgia as too close to call. In Virginia, Democrat Sen. Mark Warner is leading against his GOP challenger, Daniel Gade, NBC News projects. There are two Senate races in Georgia that political observers are paying close attention to as Democrats hope to flip the traditionally red state. In one race, Democrat Jon Ossof is facing off against Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue. The other race is a special election to fill the seat vacated by Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson, who resigned last year. It features Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler who was appointed to her seat after Isakson resigned, and Republican Rep. Doug Collins, who is challenging her. On the Democratic side is Raphael Warnock, a local pastor. In both Georgia races, candidates must reach 50 percent to avoid a runoff Share this -







Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb wins re-election, NBC News projects Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will win his second term as chief executive of the Hoosier State, NBC News projects. Holcomb had been leading Democrat Dr. Woody Myers by double digits in recent polls. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb participates in a debate on Oct. 27 in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings / AP Holcomb won the governorship in 2016, taking the place of Mike Pence, who left office to run alongside then-GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump. This was the fifth consecutive gubernatorial win for the GOP in Indiana. Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Moderates swing heavily for Sen. Lindsey Graham's Democratic challenger in South Carolina Moderates are supporting Democrat Jaime Harrison over three-term Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham in the hotly contested Senate race in South Carolina, according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. This election was too early to call when polls closed in South Carolina at 7 p.m. ET. Moderates, who make up 38 percent of the South Carolina electorate this year, lined up solidly behind the Democrat, giving Harrison 60 percent to 38 percent for Graham, the poll found. Not surprisingly, conservatives are overwhelmingly breaking for Graham (82 percent to 17 percent), while Harrison has built sky-high support (92 percent to 8 percent) among liberals. Harrison’s base in South Carolina includes Black voters (among whom he leads, 93 percent to 7 percent) and those with annual incomes of less than $30,000 (70 percent to 29 percent). Key elements of Graham’s coalition include white evangelicals (among whom he leads 82 percent to 16 percent) and veterans (71 percent to 28 percent). Share this -







Passionate displays but few problems reported at Houston voting sites HOUSTON — With less than an hour left until polls close in Harris County, pro-Trump and pro-Biden demonstrators lined up on opposite sides of a busy road at one of Houston’s most popular voting sites. From one side of West Gray Street, a young man holding a Trump flag yelled, “Covid is a hoax!” From the other side came a sarcastic reply, from a college student in a Biden mask: “Cover your mouth!” Despite the passionate displays as voting winds down here, a police official said both sides have remained peaceful, and there have been no reports of major issues at any of the 800 Harris County voting sites today. “At this point, I'm just eager for them to start counting the votes,” Adam Tran, 64, said as he waved a Trump flag as the sun set in Houston. “I think everyone is.” Share this -







Kentucky, South Carolina Senate races too close to call, NBC News projects As polls close in Kentucky and South Carolina, NBC News rates the Senate races there as too close to call. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, is facing off against Democrat Amy McGrath in Kentucky. GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing off against Democrat Jaime Harrison. Both races have seen a flood of money to Democrats and observers are watching to see how much that makes a difference in these traditionally red states. Key Senate races to watch with the majority up for grabs Nov. 3, 2020 00:55 Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Abortion opponents and abortion rights supporters care equally about the Supreme Court Abortion opponents and abortion rights supporters may not agree on much, but they appear to see eye to eye on one thing: the extent to which the Supreme Court was on their minds when casting ballots in 2020. Early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters found majorities on both sides of the abortion debate saying appointments to the Supreme Court were an “important factor” in their vote this year. Among abortion rights supporters (those who say abortion should be legal in all or most cases), 62 percent said that the court was an important factor in their 2020 presidential vote. That number is nearly the same among abortion opponents (who say abortion should be illegal in all or most cases), 61 percent of whom said appointments to the court were a key factor in their vote. The court loomed large during the 2020 presidential campaign after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death in September and the Senate confirmation of President Trump’s nominee Amy Coney Barrett one week before the election. Although America is closely divided on the issue of abortion, slightly more voters (51 percent) say abortion should be legal in all or most cases than those who say it should be illegal (42 percent). Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Slim majority of voters want Affordable Care Act kept intact A slim majority of Americans (52 percent) would prefer that the Supreme Court keep the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, as it is, according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. Forty-two percent of voters would prefer to see the court overturn the 2010 health care law. Support for Obamacare is higher among low-income voters than middle and high-income voters. Among voters with family incomes under $50,000, 62 percent would like the Supreme Court to keep the law as is. By contrast, among voters with family income between $50,000 and $100,000, 53 percent favor overturning the law. While health care policy was cited by voters as the most influential issue of the 2018 midterm election, this year it has been eclipsed by the economy, the coronavirus pandemic and racial injustice. Only about 1 in 10 voters this year cited health care policy as the issue mattering most in deciding their vote for president. Share this -





