Several Senate races too early to call In the 2020 election, Republicans are defending 23 seats compared to 12 states for Democrats, making the battle for Senate majority extremely competitive. As of 8 p.m, NBC News rates the races in Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Virginia, Illinois, Mississippi, Rhode Island, Tennessee, North Carolina, and West Virginia as too early to call. Democrats have already maintained seats in Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Delaware, NBC News projects. Republicans maintained their seat in Oklahoma, NBC News projects. Democrats need to win back at least three seats to reclaim a thin Senate majority. The race in Alabama, where Democrat Sen. Doug Jones is competing for re-election, is very competitive. If Democrats lose that seat in ruby-red Alabama, they need four seats to get a majority.







NBC News Exit Poll: In New Hampshire, Biden leads among independents, a key bloc in the state Independents make up a big share of voters in the battleground state of New Hampshire. Unlike with Hillary Clinton in 2016, Democrat Joe Biden has built a lead over Republican Donald Trump with this key bloc, results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters show. The state was too early to call when polls closed in New Hampshire at 8 p.m. ET. Biden leads Trump, 61 percent to 34 percent, among self-described Independents in the Granite State. That's a substantial change from 2016, when the state's Independents split their votes down the middle between Trump and Clinton. That year, New Hampshire was one of the closest races of any state: Clinton beat Trump in the state by just 2,736 votes. Independents make up 44 percent of voters this year in New Hampshire, far more than those identifying as Democrats (26 percent) or Republicans (29 percent).







Battleground Florida too early to call It remains too early to call Florida, NBC News projects, as Biden holds a lead of less than 10,000 votes. With 80 percent of the expected vote already in, Trump has seen a massive improvement on his vote in Miami-Dade County compared to 2016. There, he has so far picked up more than 140,000 additional votes when compared to his 2016 total. But the news is better for Biden elsewhere in the state. He has improved on Clinton's total and margin in Duval, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties — home to Jacksonville, Tampa and St. Petersburg.







Biden wins several solid blue East Coast states, Trump wins Oklahoma NBC News projects that Biden has won his home state of Delaware, as well as the District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts and New Jersey. NBC News projects that Trump has won Oklahoma.







NBC News Exit Poll: In Maine, voters divided on ranked-choice voting As Maine becomes the first state to use ranked-choice voting in its highly competitive Senate race Tuesday, voters in the state are divided about the new voting method. According to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters in Maine, 47 percent say they support ranked-choice voting, while 46 percent oppose it. But there are stark divides among each candidate's voters on the adoption of ranked-choice voting: Among those who support Democratic Senate challenger Sara Gideon, 71 percent support the new voting method while 20 percent oppose. The pattern is the reverse among voters who back Republican incumbent Susan Collins: Just 20 percent of her voters support the policy, while 76 percent oppose it.







Vote Watch: Absentee ballot count will be delayed in Fulton County, Georgia Officials at the State Farm Arena in Fulton County, Georgia, have announced that the absentee ballot count will be delayed after a pipe burst in the room containing the ballots. Fulton County is Georgia's most populous county and includes Atlanta. According to Fulton County spokesperson Regina Waller, none of the ballots or machinery were damaged. The county still plans on counting all ballots Tuesday night. However, Waller did not give an estimated time of completion.







NBC News Exit Poll: 3 in 10 Biden voters say opposition to Trump drove their choice Voters for Joe Biden were more than twice as likely as voters for President Trump to say that their choice for president was driven by opposition to the other candidate. According to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, more than 3 in 10 Biden voters said their vote for Biden was mainly against Trump. In contrast, just 15 percent of Trump voters said they cast their ballot against Biden. And more Trump voters (80 percent) said their vote was in support of the president. This compares with 63 percent of Biden voters who said they cast their ballot in support of the Democratic candidate.







Vote Watch: 14,000 ballots won't be counted in one S.C. county Tuesday night because of printing error In South Carolina's Dorchester County, 14,000 mail-in ballots won't be counted Tuesday night because of a printing error. The mistake was noticed when they tried to scan the mail-in ballots during the day, according to a spokesman for the state's Board of Elections. The county has to come up with a solution to the problem by Wednesday morning. Dorchester County is outside of Charleston, which voted for Trump in 2016, 56 percent to 38 percent. The state's Senate race between GOP incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison is competitive.







Postal Service ordered to sweep its facilities for ballots A federal judge ordered Postal Service inspectors to "sweep" postal service facilities this afternoon "to ensure that no ballots have been held up and that any identified ballots are immediately sent out for delivery." U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan's order covers 12 Postal Service regions, including in swing states such as Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas, Michigan, Florida and Arizona and came after the federal mail agency said 300,000 ballots it had received had not been scanned for delivery — though just because they weren't scanned doesn't mean they weren't delivered, postal officials say. The Postal Service did not meet its 3 p.m. deadline to finish the sweep, but it said it started "all clear" sweeps to check for election mail, including voter registration, absentee ballot requests and absentee ballots, in January 2020. It said the Postal Inspection Service, essentially the mail police, had stationed hundreds of its agents to conduct daily reviews of all 220 of its facilities since Oct. 29. The NAACP, one of the groups that filed the case, said it was "grateful Judge Sullivan is requiring the USPS to take all actions necessary to ensure ballots are delivered on time." "There is no room for error," NAACP President Derrick Johnson said. "Some state deadlines are tonight and the ballots must arrive. The Postal Service must comply fully with this order or be held in contempt." Sullivan denied the NAACP's request for an emergency conference after the Postal Service did not meet the court's deadline, but he certified that all the sorting facilities were being swept for overlooked or mishandled ballots until 8 p.m. The judge did tell the agency's lawyers to plan for a hearing at noon Wednesday discuss their failure to meet his earlier deadline.







Trump campaign, Nevada GOP file emergency motion to limit processing of mail-in ballots The Trump campaign and the Nevada Republican Party filed an emergency motion Tuesday afternoon, asking the state Supreme Court to stop processing some mail-in ballots in Clark County. Citing the potential for ballot manipulation, the motion requests the state's highest court to stop election officials in Clark County, home to Las Vegas and the largest population in the state, from using a signature match software. The motion also asks the court to stop processing the mail-in ballots until the appeals can be heard and observation can be increased of the county's ballot tabulation system. The emergency motion was filed a day after a Nevada district court judge issued an order rejecting the campaign and the Nevada GOP's joint lawsuit filed in October, that claimed potential issues with the county's signature verification system and its ballot processing procedures. District Court Judge James Wilson's order Monday stated that parties did "not have standing to bring these claims."






