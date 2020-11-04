SEE NEW POSTS

Mississippi voter backing Biden, Espy appeals for bipartisanship JACKSON, Miss. — Don Potts checked his watch after casting his ballot at a precinct in Jackson, Mississippi’s capital and the state’s largest city. “Fifty-three minutes,” he said, describing the length of the process from waiting in line to voting in national and down ballot races. Potts, who is white, bucked the state's history of racially polarized voting by supporting former Vice President Joe Biden and Mike Espy, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate challenging incumbent GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham. Polls closed moments ago in the red state, and the race is too early to call. "I don't see any redeeming qualities," Potts, who identifies as an Independent, said of the president. If Espy is elected, Potts hopes he'll weigh proposals from members of both parties based on merit, not partisanship. Espy will need a strong cross-section of Black and white voters in order to unseat Republican incumbent Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. Potts believes more white Mississippians have reached a turning point in their political views. "I wasn't raised the way I think today,” he said. “There’s a good possibility a lot of us can change.” Potts expressed embarrassment over Hyde-Smith, whose candidacy drew connotations of racial violence in the state, after she praised a supporter by stating, “If he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row.” “I imagine people in Washington say, ‘Is this the best Mississippi has?" Potts said. Mississippians are also voting on whether to adopt a new state flag. The legislature retired the state’s former banner, which was last in the nation to contain the Confederate emblem, in July. Potts, who works in real estate, said he’s in favor of the new design displaying a magnolia, the state’s official flower, and a diamond honoring the contributions of Native Americans to the state. Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: More North Carolina voters view Trump favorably now than in 2016 According to results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, 46 percent of North Carolina voters say they have a favorable view of the president. More voters (52 percent) say they have an unfavorable view of him this year. But favorable views of Trump are slightly higher today than they were in 2016. Then, just 41 percent said they had a positive opinion of him. But despite these lukewarm views, Trump went on to win the state by about 4 percentage points. North Carolina voters also have a slightly rosier view of Biden than they did of Clinton in 2016: 49 percent have a favorable view of him, as compared to the 43 percent who had a favorable opinion of Clinton. Reflecting more positive views of both major party candidates in the 2020 contest, just 4 percent of voters say they do not have a favorable view of either candidate in the race. Four years ago, 16 percent of voters said they did not have a favorable view of either candidate. Share this -







Trump wins Tennessee, NBC News projects NBC News has projected that Trump will win Tennessee. The state was not closely contested in 2020 and this result is not surprising. As of 8:15 p.m. on the East Coast, Biden holds a 44 to 37 lead over Trump in electoral votes. It takes 270 to win. Share this -







Analysis: Good news, bad news for both camps in Florida While the Miami-Dade bump for Trump is very good for him in the state, Biden's raw vote increases in the Tampa/St. Petersburg region could foreshadow new strength for him in the suburbs in other states. Share this -







'A moment for change and reform' in Los Angeles DA race Walking out of the polling station at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Cameron Johnson, 35, said he voted in favor of county district attorney candidate George Gascón with hesitation. Gascón is running to unseat Jackie Lacey, the first Black woman to serve as Los Angeles County district attorney. She has drawn heavy scrutiny from Black Lives Matter activists for not prosecuting more police officers who shot and killed civilians. Gascón is seen as the reform candidate, although he too has been criticized for not bringing charges over police shootings when he was San Francisco’s district attorney. Gascón has vowed to reopen four fatal police shooting cases in Los Angeles if elected. As Johnson explained, he always paid attention to the district attorney race, in part because he’s a tall, Black man. But a major turning point for Johnson came when he saw Lacey’s husband pull a gun on Black Lives Matter activists who knocked on Lacey’s door in March. "She has not met the moment," Johnson said. “This is a moment for change and reform, and she has not done a good job of explaining how she’s going to change her office to meet this moment of upheaval." “While I was not necessarily the biggest George Gascón fan,” he continued, “I think he will bring about change in the way our city prosecutes crime.” Share this -







Senate: 4 Democratic incumbents maintain seats, GOP keeps seat in Oklahoma, NBC News projects Democrats have maintained four Senate seats while Republicans have maintained their hold on one, NBC News projects. As of 8 p.m., Democratic incumbent Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Chris Coons of Delaware, Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire won their Senate races, NBC News projects. GOP incumbent Sen. Jim Inhofe won his race in Oklahoma. Follow the Senate results as they come in Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Latino voters hit hard by coronavirus, say economy is most important issue The coronavirus pandemic has hit Latino communities particularly hard. According to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, 35 percent of Latinos reported facing severe economic hardships from the coronavirus — about three times the number of white voters (12 percent) and significantly more than the number of Black voters (21 percent). Another 33 percent of Latinos reported facing moderate economic hardships from the coronavirus. Despite the severity of these economic challenges, 2 in 3 Latino voters said they believe it is more important to contain the coronavirus, even if it causes economic strain. The economy was the top concern of Latino voters, with 35 percent saying it was the most important issue shaping their vote. Twenty-nine percent said racial inequality was the most significant issue. Across swing states, President Trump's approval rating among Latino voters varied widely. Fifty-eight percent of Latinos in Florida and half in Colorado said they approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president, compared to a smaller share — about a third — of Latino voters in Arizona and Nevada. Share this -







Delaware Gov. John Carney wins re-election Delaware Gov. John Carney will win re-election, topping Republican challenger Julianne Murray, NBC News projects. This marks the eighth consecutive time a Democrat has won the governor's chair in Dover. Share this -







Several Senate races too early to call In the 2020 election, Republicans are defending 23 seats compared to 12 states for Democrats, making the battle for Senate majority extremely competitive. As of 8 p.m, NBC News rates the races in Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Virginia, Illinois, Mississippi, Rhode Island, Tennessee, North Carolina, and West Virginia as too early to call. Democrats have already maintained seats in Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Delaware, NBC News projects. Republicans maintained their seat in Oklahoma, NBC News projects. Democrats need to win back at least three seats to reclaim a thin Senate majority. The race in Alabama, where Democrat Sen. Doug Jones is competing for re-election, is very competitive. If Democrats lose that seat in ruby-red Alabama, they need four seats to get a majority. Share this -





