Analysis: Good news, bad news for both camps in Florida While the Miami-Dade bump for Trump is very good for him in the state, Biden's raw vote increases in the Tampa/St. Petersburg region could foreshadow new strength for him in the suburbs in other states. Share this -







'A moment for change and reform' in Los Angeles DA race Walking out of the polling station at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Cameron Johnson, 35, said he voted in favor of county district attorney candidate George Gascón with hesitation. Gascón is running to unseat Jackie Lacey, the first Black woman to serve as Los Angeles County district attorney. She has drawn heavy scrutiny from Black Lives Matter activists for not prosecuting more police officers who shot and killed civilians. Gascón is seen as the reform candidate, although he too has been criticized for not bringing charges over police shootings when he was San Francisco’s district attorney. Gascón has vowed to reopen four fatal police shooting cases in Los Angeles if elected. As Johnson explained, he always paid attention to the district attorney race, in part because he’s a tall, Black man. But a major turning point for Johnson came when he saw Lacey’s husband pull a gun on Black Lives Matter activists who knocked on Lacey’s door in March. "She has not met the moment," Johnson said. “This is a moment for change and reform, and she has not done a good job of explaining how she’s going to change her office to meet this moment of upheaval." “While I was not necessarily the biggest George Gascón fan,” he continued, “I think he will bring about change in the way our city prosecutes crime.” Share this -







Senate: 4 Democratic incumbents maintain seats, GOP keeps seat in Oklahoma, NBC News projects Democrats have maintained four Senate seats while Republicans have maintained their hold on one, NBC News projects. As of 8 p.m., Democratic incumbent Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Chris Coons of Delaware, Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire won their Senate races, NBC News projects. GOP incumbent Sen. Jim Inhofe won his race in Oklahoma. Follow the Senate results as they come in Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Latino voters hit hard by coronavirus, say economy is most important issue The coronavirus pandemic has hit Latino communities particularly hard. According to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, 35 percent of Latinos reported facing severe economic hardships from the coronavirus — about three times the number of white voters (12 percent) and significantly more than the number of Black voters (21 percent). Another 33 percent of Latinos reported facing moderate economic hardships from the coronavirus. Despite the severity of these economic challenges, 2 in 3 Latino voters said they believe it is more important to contain the coronavirus, even if it causes economic strain. The economy was the top concern of Latino voters, with 35 percent saying it was the most important issue shaping their vote. Twenty-nine percent said racial inequality was the most significant issue. Across swing states, President Trump's approval rating among Latino voters varied widely. Fifty-eight percent of Latinos in Florida and half in Colorado said they approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president, compared to a smaller share — about a third — of Latino voters in Arizona and Nevada. Share this -







Delaware Gov. John Carney wins re-election Delaware Gov. John Carney will win re-election, topping Republican challenger Julianne Murray, NBC News projects. This marks the eighth consecutive time a Democrat has won the governor's chair in Dover. Share this -







Several Senate races too early to call In the 2020 election, Republicans are defending 23 seats compared to 12 states for Democrats, making the battle for Senate majority extremely competitive. As of 8 p.m, NBC News rates the races in Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Virginia, Illinois, Mississippi, Rhode Island, Tennessee, North Carolina, and West Virginia as too early to call. Democrats have already maintained seats in Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Delaware, NBC News projects. Republicans maintained their seat in Oklahoma, NBC News projects. Democrats need to win back at least three seats to reclaim a thin Senate majority. The race in Alabama, where Democrat Sen. Doug Jones is competing for re-election, is very competitive. If Democrats lose that seat in ruby-red Alabama, they need four seats to get a majority. Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: In New Hampshire, Biden leads among independents, a key bloc in the state Independents make up a big share of voters in the battleground state of New Hampshire. Unlike with Hillary Clinton in 2016, Democrat Joe Biden has built a lead over Republican Donald Trump with this key bloc, results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters show. The state was too early to call when polls closed in New Hampshire at 8 p.m. ET. Biden leads Trump, 61 percent to 34 percent, among self-described Independents in the Granite State. That’s a substantial change from 2016, when the state’s Independents split their votes down the middle between Trump and Clinton. That year, New Hampshire was one of the closest races of any state: Clinton beat Trump in the state by just 2,736 votes. Independents make up 44 percent of voters this year in New Hampshire, far more than those identifying as Democrats (26 percent) or Republicans (29 percent). Share this -







Battleground Florida too early to call It remains too early to call Florida, NBC News projects, as Biden holds a lead of less than 10,000 votes. With 80 percent of the expected vote already in, Trump has seen a massive improvement on his vote in Miami-Dade County compared to 2016. There, he has so far picked up more than 140,000 additional votes when compared to his 2016 total. But the news is better for Biden elsewhere in the state. He has improved on Clinton's total and margin in Duval, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties — home to Jacksonville, Tampa and St. Petersburg. Share this -







Biden wins several solid blue East Coast states, Trump wins Oklahoma NBC News projects that Biden has won his home state of Delaware, as well as the District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts and New Jersey. NBC News projects that Trump has won Oklahoma. Share this -





