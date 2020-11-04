McConnell wins Senate re-election in Kentucky

Election Day is drawing to a close, with polls closing across the country and mail-in ballots awaiting count.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden maintained an aggressive day of campaigning on Tuesday while President Donald Trump took a lower-key approach as they try to rally supporters in the final hours of the campaign.
From long lines to long speeches, and all the tweets in between, NBC News is following the vote live as it unfolds across the country.
Stories we're following:
—First polls set to close soon in Trump-Biden presidential race
—Democrats fight to wrest control of Senate as polls begin to close
—Beware the 'blue mirage' and the 'red mirage' on election night
Read live updates below:
Live Blog
Bill Hagerty wins Tennessee Senate seat, NBC News projects
As expected, Republican Bill Hagerty wins Tennessee Senate seat, NBC News projects.
Hagerty, who served as the ambassador to Japan under Trump, is filling the seat being vacated by the retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander.
NBC News Exit Poll: Trump's support slips in Ohio suburbs
President Trump won Ohio by a comfortable 8-point margin in 2016, but this year there is erosion of his support in the state's suburbs. According to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, Trump’s suburban support in Ohio is down about 5 percentage points from his 57 percent mark in 2016. Trump’s support in small Ohio cities and rural areas looks to be up slightly, however, to 72 percent this year versus 69 percent four years ago.
The suburban Ohio vote is overwhelmingly white (86 percent), and among that group support for Trump has declined about equally among men and women. In 2016 Trump won white suburban women in Ohio by 19 points (57 percent to Hillary Clinton’s 38 percent), but this year their vote is roughly split (51 percent Trump, 49 percent Joe Biden).
Meanwhile Trump’s previous 70 percent support level among white suburban men in Ohio has declined to 63 percent this year. One indication as to why Trump is faring worse in the suburbs this year is that a slim majority of Ohio suburban voters (53 percent) say that he does not have the temperament to serve effectively as president.
McConnell wins Senate re-election in Kentucky
Republican Mitch McConnell wins re-election in the Kentucky Senate race, NBC News projects.
McConnell, the powerful GOP leader who pushed through the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett just days before the election, will continue in his role as the state’s longest-serving senator, beating back Democratic challenger Amy McGrath.
Whether he will have the chance for a third term as majority leader remains an open question right now, as control of the Senate has not yet been projected by NBC News.
Democrats poured millions of dollars into the race hoping to deny McConnell another term.
Click here for the full story.
Mississippi voter backing Biden, Espy appeals for bipartisanship
JACKSON, Miss. — Don Potts checked his watch after casting his ballot at a precinct in Jackson, Mississippi’s capital and the state’s largest city.
“Fifty-three minutes,” he said, describing the length of the process from waiting in line to voting in national and down ballot races.
Potts, who is white, bucked the state's history of racially polarized voting by supporting former Vice President Joe Biden and Mike Espy, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate challenging incumbent GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham. Polls closed moments ago in the red state, and the race is too early to call.
"I don't see any redeeming qualities," Potts, who identifies as an Independent, said of the president. If Espy is elected, Potts hopes he'll weigh proposals from members of both parties based on merit, not partisanship.
Espy will need a strong cross-section of Black and white voters in order to unseat Republican incumbent Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. Potts believes more white Mississippians have reached a turning point in their political views.
"I wasn't raised the way I think today,” he said. “There’s a good possibility a lot of us can change.”
Potts expressed embarrassment over Hyde-Smith, whose candidacy drew connotations of racial violence in the state, after she praised a supporter by stating, “If he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row.”
“I imagine people in Washington say, ‘Is this the best Mississippi has?" Potts said.
Mississippians are also voting on whether to adopt a new state flag. The legislature retired the state’s former banner, which was last in the nation to contain the Confederate emblem, in July. Potts, who works in real estate, said he’s in favor of the new design displaying a magnolia, the state’s official flower, and a diamond honoring the contributions of Native Americans to the state.
NBC News Exit Poll: More North Carolina voters view Trump favorably now than in 2016
According to results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, 46 percent of North Carolina voters say they have a favorable view of the president. More voters (52 percent) say they have an unfavorable view of him this year.
But favorable views of Trump are slightly higher today than they were in 2016. Then, just 41 percent said they had a positive opinion of him. But despite these lukewarm views, Trump went on to win the state by about 4 percentage points.
North Carolina voters also have a slightly rosier view of Biden than they did of Clinton in 2016: 49 percent have a favorable view of him, as compared to the 43 percent who had a favorable opinion of Clinton.
Reflecting more positive views of both major party candidates in the 2020 contest, just 4 percent of voters say they do not have a favorable view of either candidate in the race. Four years ago, 16 percent of voters said they did not have a favorable view of either candidate.
Trump wins Tennessee, NBC News projects
NBC News has projected that Trump will win Tennessee.
The state was not closely contested in 2020 and this result is not surprising.
As of 8:15 p.m. on the East Coast, Biden holds a 44 to 37 lead over Trump in electoral votes. It takes 270 to win.
Analysis: Good news, bad news for both camps in Florida
While the Miami-Dade bump for Trump is very good for him in the state, Biden's raw vote increases in the Tampa/St. Petersburg region could foreshadow new strength for him in the suburbs in other states.
'A moment for change and reform' in Los Angeles DA race
Walking out of the polling station at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Cameron Johnson, 35, said he voted in favor of county district attorney candidate George Gascón with hesitation.
Gascón is running to unseat Jackie Lacey, the first Black woman to serve as Los Angeles County district attorney. She has drawn heavy scrutiny from Black Lives Matter activists for not prosecuting more police officers who shot and killed civilians. Gascón is seen as the reform candidate, although he too has been criticized for not bringing charges over police shootings when he was San Francisco’s district attorney. Gascón has vowed to reopen four fatal police shooting cases in Los Angeles if elected.
As Johnson explained, he always paid attention to the district attorney race, in part because he’s a tall, Black man. But a major turning point for Johnson came when he saw Lacey’s husband pull a gun on Black Lives Matter activists who knocked on Lacey’s door in March.
"She has not met the moment," Johnson said. “This is a moment for change and reform, and she has not done a good job of explaining how she’s going to change her office to meet this moment of upheaval."
“While I was not necessarily the biggest George Gascón fan,” he continued, “I think he will bring about change in the way our city prosecutes crime.”
Senate: 4 Democratic incumbents maintain seats, GOP keeps seat in Oklahoma, NBC News projects
Democrats have maintained four Senate seats while Republicans have maintained their hold on one, NBC News projects.
As of 8 p.m., Democratic incumbent Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Chris Coons of Delaware, Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire won their Senate races, NBC News projects. GOP incumbent Sen. Jim Inhofe won his race in Oklahoma.
NBC News Exit Poll: Latino voters hit hard by coronavirus, say economy is most important issue
The coronavirus pandemic has hit Latino communities particularly hard. According to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, 35 percent of Latinos reported facing severe economic hardships from the coronavirus — about three times the number of white voters (12 percent) and significantly more than the number of Black voters (21 percent). Another 33 percent of Latinos reported facing moderate economic hardships from the coronavirus.
Despite the severity of these economic challenges, 2 in 3 Latino voters said they believe it is more important to contain the coronavirus, even if it causes economic strain.
The economy was the top concern of Latino voters, with 35 percent saying it was the most important issue shaping their vote. Twenty-nine percent said racial inequality was the most significant issue.
Across swing states, President Trump's approval rating among Latino voters varied widely. Fifty-eight percent of Latinos in Florida and half in Colorado said they approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president, compared to a smaller share — about a third — of Latino voters in Arizona and Nevada.