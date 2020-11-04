SEE NEW POSTS

NBC News Exit Poll: Majority of voters nationwide see racism as a problem Voters nationwide have mixed views about the extent to which racism is an important problem in the country today. Two in 10 consider racism the most important problem in the country and another 52 percent say racism is one of many important problems. About a quarter of voters nationwide (26 percent) think that racism is not a problem or only a minor one, according to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. More than 8 in 10 Black (85 percent) and Latino voters (82 percent) nationwide consider racism an important problem facing the U.S. but so, too, do about two-thirds of white voters (66 percent). When it comes to the criminal justice system, 54 percent of voters nationwide say Black people are treated unfairly while 39 percent say it treats everyone fairly.







Ballots on the move to be counted in North Carolina The #NorthCarolina polls have closed.



Boxes of ballots are being dropped off at Board of Elections.



Precinct results are now being reported. #NorthCarolina @NBCNews @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/5AHVy7bdCL — Morgan Radford (@MorganRadford) November 4, 2020







Maine Senate race too early to call, NBC News projects The Senate race in Maine is too early to call, NBC News projects. Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican and four-term incumbent, is facing Democratic challenger Sara Gideon, the speaker of the state's House of Representatives, in a closely watched race that could help determine which party controls the Senate.







NBC News projects GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito re-elected in West Virginia NBC News projects GOP incumbent Sen. Shelley Moore Capito will be re-elected in West Virginia. This is the fourth seat Republicans have maintained in the Senate as the party defends its current majority.







Gov. Chris Sununu wins re-election in New Hampshire New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu won re-election Tuesday, holding off Democratic challenger Dan Feltes, NBC News projects. Sununu will keep the governor's chair once held by his father, John Sununu.







How will the night unfold? Finish the 2020 map with your picks It will take at least 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election. Finish the 2020 map on our interactive page by clicking or tapping an individual state or toggle in order to move it to red or blue. States where NBC News has projected a winner cannot be changed.







Bill Hagerty wins Tennessee Senate seat, NBC News projects As expected, Republican Bill Hagerty wins Tennessee Senate seat, NBC News projects. Hagerty, who served as the ambassador to Japan under Trump, is filling the seat being vacated by the retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander.







NBC News Exit Poll: Trump's support slips in Ohio suburbs President Trump won Ohio by a comfortable 8-point margin in 2016, but this year there is erosion of his support in the state's suburbs. According to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, Trump's suburban support in Ohio is down about 5 percentage points from his 57 percent mark in 2016. Trump's support in small Ohio cities and rural areas looks to be up slightly, however, to 72 percent this year versus 69 percent four years ago. The suburban Ohio vote is overwhelmingly white (86 percent), and among that group support for Trump has declined about equally among men and women. In 2016 Trump won white suburban women in Ohio by 19 points (57 percent to Hillary Clinton's 38 percent), but this year their vote is roughly split (51 percent Trump, 49 percent Joe Biden). Meanwhile Trump's previous 70 percent support level among white suburban men in Ohio has declined to 63 percent this year. One indication as to why Trump is faring worse in the suburbs this year is that a slim majority of Ohio suburban voters (53 percent) say that he does not have the temperament to serve effectively as president.







McConnell wins Senate re-election in Kentucky Republican Mitch McConnell wins re-election in the Kentucky Senate race, NBC News projects. McConnell, the powerful GOP leader who pushed through the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett just days before the election, will continue in his role as the state's longest-serving senator, beating back Democratic challenger Amy McGrath. "Our country will get back on its feet," said McConnell after his victory, adding, "Our fellow citizens are not our enemies." Whether he will have the chance for a third term as majority leader remains an open question right now, as control of the Senate has not yet been projected by NBC News. Democrats poured millions of dollars into the race hoping to deny McConnell another term. Click here for the full story. NBC News projects Mitch McConnell wins re-election in Senate race Nov. 4, 2020 00:15







Mississippi voter backing Biden, Espy appeals for bipartisanship JACKSON, Miss. — Don Potts checked his watch after casting his ballot at a precinct in Jackson, Mississippi's capital and the state's largest city. "Fifty-three minutes," he said, describing the length of the process from waiting in line to voting in national and down ballot races. Potts, who is white, bucked the state's history of racially polarized voting by supporting former Vice President Joe Biden and Mike Espy, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate challenging incumbent GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham. Polls closed moments ago in the red state, and the race is too early to call. "I don't see any redeeming qualities," Potts, who identifies as an Independent, said of the president. If Espy is elected, Potts hopes he'll weigh proposals from members of both parties based on merit, not partisanship. Espy will need a strong cross-section of Black and white voters in order to unseat Republican incumbent Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. Potts believes more white Mississippians have reached a turning point in their political views. "I wasn't raised the way I think today," he said. "There's a good possibility a lot of us can change." Potts expressed embarrassment over Hyde-Smith, whose candidacy drew connotations of racial violence in the state, after she praised a supporter by stating, "If he invited me to a public hanging, I'd be on the front row." "I imagine people in Washington say, 'Is this the best Mississippi has?" Potts said. Mississippians are also voting on whether to adopt a new state flag. The legislature retired the state's former banner, which was last in the nation to contain the Confederate emblem, in July. Potts, who works in real estate, said he's in favor of the new design displaying a magnolia, the state's official flower, and a diamond honoring the contributions of Native Americans to the state.






