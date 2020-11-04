SEE NEW POSTS

Marjorie Taylor Greene, QAnon supporter, wins House seat in Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia businesswoman who has expressed support for the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon and been criticized for a series of racist comments, has won her House race for the state's 14th Congressional District, NBC News projects. As of 8:30 p.m., Greene won 81 percent of the vote against her challenger, Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal, who received about 20 percent, NBC News projects, with 24 percent of the vote in. Van Ausdal dropped out of the race in mid-September after just 31 days. Share this -







Trump wins West Virginia, Biden wins Conn., NBC News projects Trump wins West Virginia, NBC News projects. The state was one of the most pro-Trump states in 2016 and its results were not in doubt this cycle. NBC News is also projecting that Joe Biden wins Connecticut. As of 8:30 p.m. on the East Coast, Biden is up 51 to 42 over Trump in the Electoral College. It takes 270 electoral votes to win. NBC News projects Joe Biden will win Connecticut Nov. 4, 2020 01:15 Share this -







McConnell cruises despite facing well-funded opponent WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will return to the Senate in 2021 whether or not his party keeps control of the Senate, as NBC News projects he will defeat Democrat Amy McGrath. McGrath gained significant national attention, a former fighter pilot who proved to be a strong fundraiser during her ill-fated 2018 House bid and an even stronger one in 2020. Through Oct. 14, she raised more than every other Senate candidate this year except for South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison. Senator Mitch McConnell gives victory speech Nov. 4, 2020 09:11 She put that money to use, spending more than $75 million in total through Oct. 14, more than all but two other Senate candidates this cycle. And when you look at TV and radio spending, where there’s up-to-date data, McGrath spent $22.8 million (as a part of that $75 million-plus total). But despite all that money raised and spent, McConnell’s victory was a quick call on Tuesday night. McConnell spent $45.5 million, with about $17 million of that coming on TV and radio. Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Majority of voters nationwide see racism as a problem Voters nationwide have mixed views about the extent to which racism is an important problem in the country today. Two in 10 consider racism the most important problem in the country and another 52 percent say racism is one of many important problems. About a quarter of voters nationwide (26 percent) think that racism is not a problem or only a minor one, according to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. More than 8 in 10 Black (85 percent) and Latino voters (82 percent) nationwide consider racism an important problem facing the U.S. but so, too, do about two-thirds of white voters (66 percent). When it comes to the criminal justice system, 54 percent of voters nationwide say Black people are treated unfairly while 39 percent say it treats everyone fairly. Share this -







Ballots on the move to be counted in North Carolina The #NorthCarolina polls have closed.



Boxes of ballots are being dropped off at Board of Elections.



Precinct results are now being reported. #NorthCarolina @NBCNews @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/5AHVy7bdCL — Morgan Radford (@MorganRadford) November 4, 2020 Share this -







Maine Senate race too early to call, NBC News projects The Senate race in Maine is too early to call, NBC News projects. Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican and four-term incumbent, is facing Democratic challenger Sara Gideon, the speaker of the state's House of Representatives, in a closely watched race that could help determine which party controls the Senate. Share this -







NBC News projects GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito re-elected in West Virginia NBC News projects GOP incumbent Sen. Shelley Moore Capito will be re-elected in West Virginia. This is the fourth seat Republicans have maintained in the Senate as the party defends its current majority. Share this -







Gov. Chris Sununu wins re-election in New Hampshire New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu won re-election Tuesday, holding off Democratic challenger Dan Feltes, NBC News projects. Sununu will keep the governor's chair once held by his father, John Sununu. Share this -







How will the night unfold? Finish the 2020 map with your picks It will take at least 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election. Finish the 2020 map on our interactive page by clicking or tapping an individual state or toggle in order to move it to red or blue. States where NBC News has projected a winner cannot be changed. Share this -







Bill Hagerty wins Tennessee Senate seat, NBC News projects As expected, Republican Bill Hagerty wins Tennessee Senate seat, NBC News projects. Hagerty, who served as the ambassador to Japan under Trump, is filling the seat being vacated by the retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander. Share this -





