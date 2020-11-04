SEE NEW POSTS

NBC News Exit Poll: Trump has edge with older voters, who support his handling of the economy Despite speculation that President Trump might lose the vote among seniors, he is holding his own with voters 65 and older. According to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, Trump is leading in the senior vote by roughly 3 points, 51 percent to 48 percent, which is a narrower margin than in recent elections. The coronavirus pandemic has taken an enormous toll on older adults — and about 2 out of 3 voters 65 and older reported that the coronavirus was an important factor in their presidential vote. Still, these older voters reported that the economy mattered more in their decision in the presidential race than the pandemic. Thirty-one percent of adults 65 and older said the economy was the most important issue affecting their vote, while 24 percent said the same of the coronavirus. When it came to handling of the economy, older voters gave Trump an edge (53 percent) over Joe Biden (42 percent). Older voters were more evenly divided on who they thought would better handle the coronavirus, narrowly choosing Biden (47 percent) over Trump (46 percent). In the critical swing state of Florida, where there is a particularly large concentration of older voters, Trump did even better: 56 percent of voters 65 and older in Florida said they believed that Trump would better handle the economy, while 52 percent felt that Trump would better handle the coronavirus pandemic. Share this -







Analysis: Biden gets big surge in major North Carolina counties In North Carolina's Wake and Mecklenburg counties, where Raleigh and Charlotte are located respectively, Biden already has about a 100,000 increase from Clinton's totals there. There are still precincts left to report in both counties, but less than 20 percent of the precincts are still out. Trump's total for the two counties is still shy of his 2016 mark by more than 10,000 votes. These numbers in counties with a mix of city and suburbs are consistent with the strength Biden is seeing in Florida in the Tampa/St. Petersburg suburbs and Jacksonville. Biden gaining support from suburban counties in North Carolina Nov. 4, 2020 01:11 Share this -







Trump's former White House doctor, Ronny Jackson, wins House seat in Texas Ronny Jackson has won the House seat in Texas' 13th Congressional District, NBC News projects. Jackson, a rear admiral, served as physician to the president in both the Trump and the Obama administrations. He held that role under Trump through March 2018. In that position, Jackson claimed that Trump could live for 200 years because of the president's "incredible genes." He said in 2018 that Trump was in "excellent health" and his physical exam that year "went exceptionally well." Trump had also tapped Jackson to serve as the secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, but Jackson withdrew from consideration when allegations surfaced that he drank on the job, was responsible for a hostile workplace inside the White House and provided prescription pills with little oversight. After that, he was appointed medical adviser to the president. Share this -







The big picture: Election Day across America for NBC News From Portland, Oregon, to Pittsburgh, photographers have been capturing the excitement and the anxiety of this historic Election Day. Click here to see more photos by Alisha Jucevic, Amy Lombard, Annie Mulligan, Sam Navarro, Ting Shen, Michael Swensen and Dominic Valente. Share this -







Georgia voter drives 800 miles to vote in person after absentee ballot fails to be delivered on time More than 100 million Americans cast their votes before Election Day thanks to expanded early and absentee voting. However, one American had to drive more than 800 miles from Massachusetts to Georgia in order to cast his vote in person since his absentee ballot never arrived at his home address. Joe LaMuraglia, 52, is a registered Democrat from Savannah, Georgia, but has been living in Boston during the pandemic with his partner. He requested his absentee ballot at the beginning of September. After requesting his ballot, LaMuraglia, a marketing executive, saw that the election office mailed his ballot on Sept. 18. However, the ballot never made it to his home in Boston. It was sent to Virginia, a state in which he has never claimed residency. Joe LaMuraglia takes a selfie after he drove more than 800 miles to vote in-person in Georgia because his absentee ballot was never delivered. Courtesy Joe LaMuraglia By Tuesday of last week, LaMuraglia knew he had to travel to Georgia in person to cast his vote. He drove about 15 hours to his early-voting polling location in Savannah. There, he waited for about an hour in order to cast his ballot for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday. “I believe the Democratic ticket has my best interests at heart. But this election isn't about Democrats and Republicans. This election to me is about the future of this country,” he said. Georgia is a hotly contested battleground state in which Democrats have been campaigning up until Election Day. Former President Barack Obama was in the state Monday, campaigning for Biden. Share this -







Marjorie Taylor Greene, QAnon supporter, wins House seat in Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia businesswoman who has expressed support for the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon and been criticized for a series of racist comments, has won her House race for the state's 14th Congressional District, NBC News projects. As of 8:30 p.m., Greene won 81 percent of the vote against her challenger, Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal, who received about 20 percent, NBC News projects, with 24 percent of the vote in. Van Ausdal dropped out of the race in mid-September after just 31 days. Share this -







Trump wins West Virginia, Biden wins Conn., NBC News projects Trump wins West Virginia, NBC News projects. The state was one of the most pro-Trump states in 2016 and its results were not in doubt this cycle. NBC News is also projecting that Joe Biden wins Connecticut. As of 8:30 p.m. on the East Coast, Biden is up 51 to 42 over Trump in the Electoral College. It takes 270 electoral votes to win. NBC News projects Joe Biden will win Connecticut Nov. 4, 2020 01:15 Share this -







McConnell cruises despite facing well-funded opponent WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will return to the Senate in 2021 whether or not his party keeps control of the Senate, as NBC News projects he will defeat Democrat Amy McGrath. McGrath gained significant national attention, a former fighter pilot who proved to be a strong fundraiser during her ill-fated 2018 House bid and an even stronger one in 2020. Through Oct. 14, she raised more than every other Senate candidate this year except for South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison. Senator Mitch McConnell gives victory speech Nov. 4, 2020 09:11 She put that money to use, spending more than $75 million in total through Oct. 14, more than all but two other Senate candidates this cycle. And when you look at TV and radio spending, where there’s up-to-date data, McGrath spent $22.8 million (as a part of that $75 million-plus total). But despite all that money raised and spent, McConnell’s victory was a quick call on Tuesday night. McConnell spent $45.5 million, with about $17 million of that coming on TV and radio. Share this -





