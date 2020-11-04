SEE NEW POSTS

GOP Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and John Cornyn of Texas win re-election As of 9 p.m. ET, NBC News projects that GOP Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and John Cornyn of Texas will win re-election in their respective Senate races. Both races were not seen as terribly competitive among the Senate races.







As more polls close, more Senate races too early to call As of 9 p.m., NBC News projects several Senate races are too early to call: Kansas, Michigan, Colorado, Minnesota, Arizona, New Mexico, South Dakota, Nebraska, Louisiana and Wyoming. Michigan, Minnesota and Arizona are seen as highly competitive races.







Gov. Phil Scott wins re-election in Vermont Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican in a solidly blue state, won re-election Tuesday, NBC News projects. Scott held off Democratic challenger state Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman.







Still quiet at Biden headquarters It's almost 9:00 p.m. ET, and the scene at the Biden campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, is still developing. The parking lot at the Chase Center on the Riverfront — where the Biden campaign is holding its election night drive-in car rally — remains largely empty. Biden campaign HQ, 11-3-2020, 8:56 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/gvkurttQJq — Adam Edelman (@abedelman) November 4, 2020 MSNBC is playing on the big screens next to the stage. Cars are not scheduled to arrive in the parking lot for the rally until later in the evening, the campaign has said.







NBC News Exit Poll: Trump has edge with older voters, who support his handling of the economy Despite speculation that President Trump might lose the vote among seniors, he is holding his own with voters 65 and older. According to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, Trump is leading in the senior vote by roughly 3 points, 51 percent to 48 percent, which is a narrower margin than in recent elections. The coronavirus pandemic has taken an enormous toll on older adults — and about 2 out of 3 voters 65 and older reported that the coronavirus was an important factor in their presidential vote. Still, these older voters reported that the economy mattered more in their decision in the presidential race than the pandemic. Thirty-one percent of adults 65 and older said the economy was the most important issue affecting their vote, while 24 percent said the same of the coronavirus. When it came to handling of the economy, older voters gave Trump an edge (53 percent) over Joe Biden (42 percent). Older voters were more evenly divided on who they thought would better handle the coronavirus, narrowly choosing Biden (47 percent) over Trump (46 percent). In the critical swing state of Florida, where there is a particularly large concentration of older voters, Trump did even better: 56 percent of voters 65 and older in Florida said they believed that Trump would better handle the economy, while 52 percent felt that Trump would better handle the coronavirus pandemic.







Analysis: Biden gets big surge in major North Carolina counties In North Carolina's Wake and Mecklenburg counties, where Raleigh and Charlotte are located respectively, Biden already has about a 100,000 increase from Clinton's totals there. There are still precincts left to report in both counties, but less than 20 percent of the precincts are still out. Trump's total for the two counties is still shy of his 2016 mark by more than 10,000 votes. These numbers in counties with a mix of city and suburbs are consistent with the strength Biden is seeing in Florida in the Tampa/St. Petersburg suburbs and Jacksonville. Biden gaining support from suburban counties in North Carolina Nov. 4, 2020 01:11







Trump's former White House doctor, Ronny Jackson, wins House seat in Texas Ronny Jackson has won the House seat in Texas' 13th Congressional District, NBC News projects. Jackson, a rear admiral, served as physician to the president in both the Trump and the Obama administrations. He held that role under Trump through March 2018. In that position, Jackson claimed that Trump could live for 200 years because of the president's "incredible genes." He said in 2018 that Trump was in "excellent health" and his physical exam that year "went exceptionally well." Trump had also tapped Jackson to serve as the secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, but Jackson withdrew from consideration when allegations surfaced that he drank on the job, was responsible for a hostile workplace inside the White House and provided prescription pills with little oversight. After that, he was appointed medical adviser to the president.






