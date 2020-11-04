SEE NEW POSTS

Nevada court rejects Trump campaign effort to halt mail ballot processing The Nevada Supreme Court refused a last-ditch Trump campaign effort to halt mail ballot processing and the use of signature verification software in Clark County, allowing the county to continue processing ballots as planned. The Trump campaign and the Nevada Republican Party filed an emergency motion this afternoon asking the court for an emergency injunction after their suit in a district court was rejected Monday. The state Supreme Court refused Tuesday evening, writing that the "appellants have not demonstrated a sufficient likelihood of success to merit a stay or injunction." The court said that the suit had failed in district court because it lacked "evidentiary support" and standing and that the appeal hadn't changed that.







GOP Sen. Mike Rounds wins South Dakota Senate race, NBC News projects NBC News projects GOP Sen. Mike Rounds will win re-election in South Dakota, a state President Trump also carried. This brings the total of seats Republicans have maintained on election night to seven. This was not seen as a competitive Senate race.







NBC News Exit Poll: In Texas, Biden is performing better among white voters than any Democrat in decades Texas and its big cache of electoral votes have remained solidly in the Republican column since 1976, but this year the state emerged as a surprising battleground in the race between President Trump and Joe Biden. That's in part due to Biden's historically strong performance among the state's white voters, according to results from the NBC News Exit Poll conducted with early and Election Day voters in the state. Trump enjoys a solid lead among the state's white voters, 65 percent to 34 percent. But Biden's performance among this group is better than any Democrat since at least 1996, when President Bill Clinton won 31 percent of the white vote in Texas. Biden is leading Trump among nonwhite voters in Texas, 68 percent to 30 percent, according to the exit poll. Texas remained too early to call when polls closed in the state at 9 p.m. ET.







See the map two hours after the first polls closed and choose the path to the presidency It will take at least 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election. Finish the 2020 map on our interactive page by clicking or tapping an individual state or toggle in order to move it to red or blue. States where NBC News has projected a winner cannot be changed.







Florida too close to call, but Trump leading NBC News projects that Florida is still too close to call, but Trump is leading the key swing state. Trump is up about 900,000 votes on his 2016 vote total in the Sunshine State while Biden is up on Clinton's 2016 total by more than 600,000. About 93 percent of the expected vote is in.







GOP Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and John Cornyn of Texas win re-election As of 9 p.m. ET, NBC News projects that GOP Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and John Cornyn of Texas will win re-election in their respective Senate races. Both races were not seen as terribly competitive among the Senate races.







As more polls close, more Senate races too early to call As of 9 p.m., NBC News projects several Senate races are too early to call: Kansas, Michigan, Colorado, Minnesota, Arizona, New Mexico, South Dakota, Nebraska, Louisiana and Wyoming. Michigan, Minnesota and Arizona are seen as highly competitive races.







Gov. Phil Scott wins re-election in Vermont Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican in a solidly blue state, won re-election Tuesday, NBC News projects. Scott held off Democratic challenger state Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman.







Still quiet at Biden headquarters It's almost 9:00 p.m. ET, and the scene at the Biden campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, is still developing. The parking lot at the Chase Center on the Riverfront — where the Biden campaign is holding its election night drive-in car rally — remains largely empty. Biden campaign HQ, 11-3-2020, 8:56 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/gvkurttQJq — Adam Edelman (@abedelman) November 4, 2020 MSNBC is playing on the big screens next to the stage. Cars are not scheduled to arrive in the parking lot for the rally until later in the evening, the campaign has said.






