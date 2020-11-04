Tensions high as Texans await the results of a tight presidential race

HOUSTON — With Texas in play for Democrats for the first time in decades, the mood is tense among dozens of people who’ve crowded onto a patio at Axelrad Beer Garden for an election night watch party.

Serma Malik, 36, just didn’t want to be alone after the crushing disappointment she felt when Trump won four years ago.

“It’s hard for me to even think about what the next four years are going to be like if Trump wins,” said Malik, who was born in Pakistan and immigrated to the U.S. as a child. “It feels like this election is about who’s welcome in this country, and who isn’t.”

Malik, surrounded Tuesday by close friends and her husband, hasn’t allowed herself to contemplate the possibility that Texas could flip for Biden.

“I’m trying not to set my expectations high so if somehow we flip that will be an exciting surprise,” Malik said. "I felt so burned after the last election four years ago, I just want to prepare myself to be disappointed.”

A moment later, just as the last Texas polling locations closed, an MSNBC anchor announced that the state was still too close to call.

Malik took a deep breath and looked down at her phone.