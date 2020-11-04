Sen. Mitch McConnell gives victory speech

SEE NEW POSTS

Biden holds early Electoral College advantage, but no swing states have been called Biden currently holds an 89 to 54 advantage over Trump in the Electoral College, yet all of the major swing states remain outstanding. Biden has so far won New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Jersey, Colorado, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut and Washington, D.C., NBC News projects. Trump, meanwhile, has won North Dakota, Indiana, West Virginia, Kentucky, Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Tennessee, NBC News projects. It takes 270 to win.







Gov. Jim Justice wins re-election in West Virginia, NBC News projects Gov. Jim Justice won re-election in West Virginia on Tuesday, dispatching Democrat Ben Salango, NBC News is projecting. The former coal executive is best known for having won office in 2016 as a Democrat, only to switch parties in 2017.







NBC News Exit Poll: In Pennsylvania, Trump losing ground with college-educated whites In 2016, Trump toppled the "blue wall" of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin by running up the numbers with white voters who do not have college degrees. According to the 2020 NBC News Exit Poll of early and election day voters in Pennsylvania, Trump is maintaining his support of non-college whites but losing ground with white voters who have college degrees. In the 2012 election, there was no education divide among white voters in Pennsylvania. Four years later, Trump won non-college whites handily, with 64 percent of the vote, while breaking even with Hillary Clinton among college-educated whites. This year, the exit poll shows Trump losing the white college graduate vote in Pennsylvania by about 12 points (43 percent to Biden's 55 percent). Attitudes among white Pennsylvania voters divide sharply on the question of whether Trump has the temperament to serve effectively as president. Most college-educated whites say no (60 percent) while a similar share of non-college whites (58 percent) say yes.







Tensions high as Texans await the results of a tight presidential race HOUSTON — With Texas in play for Democrats for the first time in decades, the mood is tense among dozens of people who've crowded onto a patio at Axelrad Beer Garden for an election night watch party. Serma Malik, 36, just didn't want to be alone after the crushing disappointment she felt when Trump won four years ago. "It's hard for me to even think about what the next four years are going to be like if Trump wins," said Malik, who was born in Pakistan and immigrated to the U.S. as a child. "It feels like this election is about who's welcome in this country, and who isn't." Malik, surrounded Tuesday by close friends and her husband, hasn't allowed herself to contemplate the possibility that Texas could flip for Biden. "I'm trying not to set my expectations high so if somehow we flip that will be an exciting surprise," Malik said. "I felt so burned after the last election four years ago, I just want to prepare myself to be disappointed." A moment later, just as the last Texas polling locations closed, an MSNBC anchor announced that the state was still too close to call. Malik took a deep breath and looked down at her phone.







Nevada court rejects Trump campaign effort to halt mail ballot processing The Nevada Supreme Court refused a last-ditch Trump campaign effort to halt mail ballot processing and the use of signature verification software in Clark County, allowing the county to continue processing ballots as planned. The Trump campaign and the Nevada Republican Party filed an emergency motion this afternoon asking the court for an emergency injunction after their suit in a district court was rejected Monday. The state Supreme Court refused Tuesday evening, writing that the "appellants have not demonstrated a sufficient likelihood of success to merit a stay or injunction." The court said that the suit had failed in district court because it lacked "evidentiary support" and standing and that the appeal hadn't changed that.







GOP Sen. Mike Rounds wins South Dakota Senate race, NBC News projects NBC News projects GOP Sen. Mike Rounds will win re-election in South Dakota, a state President Trump also carried. This brings the total of seats Republicans have maintained on election night to seven. This was not seen as a competitive Senate race.







NBC News Exit Poll: In Texas, Biden is performing better among white voters than any Democrat in decades Texas and its big cache of electoral votes have remained solidly in the Republican column since 1976, but this year the state emerged as a surprising battleground in the race between President Trump and Joe Biden. That's in part due to Biden's historically strong performance among the state's white voters, according to results from the NBC News Exit Poll conducted with early and Election Day voters in the state. Trump enjoys a solid lead among the state's white voters, 65 percent to 34 percent. But Biden's performance among this group is better than any Democrat since at least 1996, when President Bill Clinton won 31 percent of the white vote in Texas. Biden is leading Trump among nonwhite voters in Texas, 68 percent to 30 percent, according to the exit poll. Texas remained too early to call when polls closed in the state at 9 p.m. ET.







See the map two hours after the first polls closed and choose the path to the presidency It will take at least 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election. Finish the 2020 map on our interactive page by clicking or tapping an individual state or toggle in order to move it to red or blue. States where NBC News has projected a winner cannot be changed.







Florida too close to call, but Trump leading NBC News projects that Florida is still too close to call, but Trump is leading the key swing state. Trump is up about 900,000 votes on his 2016 vote total in the Sunshine State while Biden is up on Clinton's 2016 total by more than 600,000. About 93 percent of the expected vote is in.






