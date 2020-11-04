SEE NEW POSTS

Trump, Biden supporters face off in Texas Biden supporters face off with a Trump supporter outside of a polling site on Election Day in Houston. Go Nakamura / Reuters







North Dakota re-elects GOP Gov. Doug Burgum, NBC News projects North Dakota voters on Tuesday will re-elect Gov. Doug Burgum, defeating Democratic challenger Shelley Lenz, NBC News projects. A Democrat hasn't won the governorship of North Dakota since 1988.







Hickenlooper wins Colorado Senate race, flipping seat from red to blue Democrat John Hickenlooper, the former mayor of Denver and governor of Colorado, beat first-term GOP Republican Sen. Cory Gardner — a win for Democrats. Hickenlooper, 68, left office last year after two terms as governor and ran unsuccessfully for president. This was a must-win state for Democrats in the battle for the Senate. Follow the fight for Senate control here







Vote Watch: U.S. Cyber Command took prior action against Russian and Iranian government hackers The U.S. Cyber Command conducted offensive operations designed to thwart election interference efforts prior to the election, two sources told NBC News. The operations targeted computer infrastructure associated with government hackers in Russia and Iran. The effort by American military hackers against Iran was first reported by The Washington Post, and the action against Russia was first reported by CBS News. The sources described cyber actions not as crushing blows to foreign adversaries, but as something of an annoyance to them. The sources said the operations were similar to what Cyber Command did in 2018, when it took down computers associated with the Internet Research Agency, a Russian troll farm. The impact lasted only a day or two, the sources said, before the disinformation factory was up and running again. A spokeswoman for Cyber Command declined to comment. Gen. Paul Nakasone, who serves as both director of the National Security Agency and commander of Cyber Command, boasted in a tweet earlier Tuesday: "We know our adversaries better than they know themselves. We stand ready with our partners to generate insights, enable defenses, and when authorized, impose costs on foreign adversaries. Rest assured, if called to, we will act." U.S. officials have said they have seen no signs Tuesday of malicious foreign cyber activity targeting the election.







NBC News Exit Poll: Despite 'law and order' appeals, white suburban women say economy, not crime, is top issue With protests around racial inequality and policing occurring in cities across the country this year, many Republican candidates — and especially President Trump — sought to appeal to suburban white women by emphasizing a commitment to law and order. But according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, the economy was a far bigger issue in deciding how this group voted for president. Only 11 percent of suburban white women said that crime was the issue that mattered most to their vote, about the same share who said racial inequality was the most important issue. When asked about the Black Lives Matter movement and the criminal justice system, more than half of white suburban women said they hold a favorable view of Black Lives Matter, and nearly half said they believe the justice system is unfair to Black people, the poll found.







NBC News Exit Poll: Biden is ahead with independent voters nationwide In an era marked by wide divisions between Republicans and Democrats across a host of issues and concerns, a key factor in this election is whom independent voters will favor. In 2016, President Trump edged out Hillary Clinton among independents by 4 points, capturing 46 percent of independent voters nationwide, compared to the Democratic candidate's 42 percent. According to results so far from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, this critical swing group is breaking for Joe Biden by a 17-point margin — 56 percent to 39 percent. Men are a key constituency for Trump this election. Former Vice President Biden is pulling in about half of independent men (52 percent), a group that Clinton lost by 12 points in 2016. And Biden is winning over independent women by a wide margin: 61 percent of this group is breaking for him, compared with 35 percent for Trump, a difference of 26 points.







Biden holds early Electoral College advantage, but no swing states have been called Biden currently holds an 89 to 54 advantage over Trump in the Electoral College, yet all of the major swing states remain outstanding. Biden has so far won New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Jersey, Colorado, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut and Washington, D.C., NBC News projects. Trump, meanwhile, has won North Dakota, Indiana, West Virginia, Kentucky, Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Tennessee, NBC News projects. It takes 270 to win.







Gov. Jim Justice wins re-election in West Virginia, NBC News projects Gov. Jim Justice won re-election in West Virginia on Tuesday, dispatching Democrat Ben Salango, NBC News is projecting. The former coal executive is best known for having won office in 2016 as a Democrat, only to switch parties in 2017.






