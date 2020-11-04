SEE NEW POSTS

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins re-election in New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won her first bid for re-election in New York on Tuesday, NBC News projects. She faced Republican challenger John Cummings, a former teacher and police officer, whose campaign was well-funded despite Ocasio-Cortez being heavily favored to win in her overwhelmingly Democratic district, which runs over parts of Queens and the Bronx. She became a prominent figure of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party after her upset win in the 2018 midterm election.







NBC News Exit Poll: Biden outperforming Clinton among new voters Biden is the overwhelming favorite of those who are casting ballots in a presidential election for the first time — and he's faring even better than Clinton did among this group in 2016, according to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. The exit poll found that 13 percent of voters casting ballots for president in the 2020 contest have never done so before. These voters make up a slightly larger share of the electorate than they did four years ago. Today, 68 percent of those who say they are voting for the first time cast a ballot for Biden; just 29 say they voted for Trump. First-time voters tend to skew younger and more Democratic. Hillary Clinton was a clear favorite among the group, While Clinton was favored by the group 19 percentage points above Trump, with 57 percent to Trump's 38 percent, that was a considerably smaller margin as compared to this year.







Trump wins South Carolina, NBC News projects NBC News projects that Trump will win South Carolina, locking up a win in a state that was never much in question but does feature a competitive Senate race. Biden now holds an 89 to 72 Electoral College advantage over Trump. It takes 270 electoral votes to win.







Trump, Biden supporters face off in Texas Biden supporters face off with a Trump supporter outside of a polling site on Election Day in Houston. Go Nakamura / Reuters







North Dakota re-elects GOP Gov. Doug Burgum, NBC News projects North Dakota voters on Tuesday will re-elect Gov. Doug Burgum, defeating Democratic challenger Shelley Lenz, NBC News projects. A Democrat hasn't won the governorship of North Dakota since 1988.







Hickenlooper wins Colorado Senate race, flipping seat from red to blue Democrat John Hickenlooper, the former mayor of Denver and governor of Colorado, beat first-term GOP Republican Sen. Cory Gardner — a win for Democrats. Hickenlooper, 68, left office last year after two terms as governor and ran unsuccessfully for president. This was a must-win state for Democrats in the battle for the Senate. Follow the fight for Senate control here







Vote Watch: U.S. Cyber Command took prior action against Russian and Iranian government hackers The U.S. Cyber Command conducted offensive operations designed to thwart election interference efforts prior to the election, two sources told NBC News. The operations targeted computer infrastructure associated with government hackers in Russia and Iran. The effort by American military hackers against Iran was first reported by The Washington Post, and the action against Russia was first reported by CBS News. The sources described cyber actions not as crushing blows to foreign adversaries, but as something of an annoyance to them. The sources said the operations were similar to what Cyber Command did in 2018, when it took down computers associated with the Internet Research Agency, a Russian troll farm. The impact lasted only a day or two, the sources said, before the disinformation factory was up and running again. A spokeswoman for Cyber Command declined to comment. Gen. Paul Nakasone, who serves as both director of the National Security Agency and commander of Cyber Command, boasted in a tweet earlier Tuesday: "We know our adversaries better than they know themselves. We stand ready with our partners to generate insights, enable defenses, and when authorized, impose costs on foreign adversaries. Rest assured, if called to, we will act." U.S. officials have said they have seen no signs Tuesday of malicious foreign cyber activity targeting the election.







NBC News Exit Poll: Despite 'law and order' appeals, white suburban women say economy, not crime, is top issue With protests around racial inequality and policing occurring in cities across the country this year, many Republican candidates — and especially President Trump — sought to appeal to suburban white women by emphasizing a commitment to law and order. But according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, the economy was a far bigger issue in deciding how this group voted for president. Only 11 percent of suburban white women said that crime was the issue that mattered most to their vote, about the same share who said racial inequality was the most important issue. When asked about the Black Lives Matter movement and the criminal justice system, more than half of white suburban women said they hold a favorable view of Black Lives Matter, and nearly half said they believe the justice system is unfair to Black people, the poll found.






