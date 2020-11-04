SEE NEW POSTS

NBC News Exit Poll: Gender gap narrows as more men back Biden than supported Clinton in 2016 The gender gap is alive and well but not quite as large as the two prior elections thanks to a notable 8-point increase in male voters’ support for the Democratic candidate. According to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, Joe Biden is polling better among both men and women than Hillary Clinton did four years ago. The increase is particularly large among men, who are breaking about evenly between Biden (49 percent) and President Trump (48 percent). Women are supporting Biden (57 percent) by about 3 points more than they did Clinton (54 percent). For four decades, support for Democratic presidential candidates has been higher among women than men. This gender gap is one of the most durable features of modern American presidential elections. While Biden is polling well with men overall, perhaps even more striking is his success with a key subgroup: white suburban men. Nationwide about 40 percent of white suburban men are breaking for Biden this year, which is up from 2012 (34 percent) and 2016 (28 percent). Democratic support among white suburban women, by contrast, has remained stable. Share this -







Asian markets skittish at open as U.S. election winner remains unclear Asian stock markets had a skittish start to the day Wednesday, as investors await the result of the U.S. presidential election. Trader sentiment initially supported a "blue wave" that could lead to swifter economic recovery and approval of a new round of fiscal stimulus, including fresh support for the millions of Americans who are still out of work. However, election night results show a presidential race that is so far too close to call, with a tightly fought race in many battleground states. “Markets have taken a step back from the Democratic sweep scenario,” one analyst said. Read the story here. Share this -







Sarah McBride to become first transgender state senator in U.S. history Sarah McBride has won her Delaware State Senate race, poising her to become the first and only openly transgender state senator in the U.S. and the country's highest-ranking transgender official. Transgender activist Sarah McBride, who hopes to win a seat in the Delaware Senate, campaigns at the Claymont Boys & Girls Club in Claymont, Del., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Jason Minto / AP “I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too,” McBride, 30, tweeted Tuesday night after the election was called. “As Delaware continues to face the Covid crisis, it’s time to get to work to invest in the policies that will make a difference for working families.” She easily defeated Republican Steve Washington to represent Delaware’s 1st state Senate District. Incumbent Democrat Harris McDowell, who is retiring after 44 years, had endorsed McBride. The district covers Bellefonte, Claymont and parts of Wilmington, the state’s largest city. “Tonight, Sarah made history not just for herself but for our entire community,” Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, a national LGBTQ advocacy group, said. “This victory, the first of what I expect to be many in her career, shows that any person can achieve their dream, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation.” Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Trump's support among veterans slides Trump’s support among veterans declined noticeably this year, from 60 percent in 2016 to 51 percent in 2020, according to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and election day voters. Military veterans have long been a strong base of support for Republicans. But Trump’s numerous controversies surrounding the military raised the prospect that some veterans might flip to Biden. The exit poll shows that to be the case, as the Republican advantage among veterans is smaller than in recent elections. Share this -







Senate fight at a glance: Dems flip one seat, while Republicans hold on to several incumbent seats In the state of the battle for the Senate majority, Democrats have flipped one seat while several Republicans in the Senate have sailed to re-election, according to NBC News projections. Republicans are defending 23 seats and Democrats are defending 12. Democrats have maintained four seats: New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Delaware. The party picked up a seat in Colorado, the first flip of the night. Despite losing a seat, Republicans have kept eight of their seats red Tuesday night: Kentucky, Texas, South Dakota, Arkansas, Tennessee, Nebraska, Oklahoma and West Virginia. Share this -







Trump leads in Texas, NBC News projects With 74 percent of the expected vote in, Trump currently holds a narrow lead in Texas, NBC News projects. Trump won Texas by nearly 9 points in 2016. He currently trails his 2016 vote total by about 360,000 votes. Biden, meanwhile, has already topped Clinton's 2016 vote total by about 360,000 votes. With that in mind, Trump still maintains a lead of less than 1 point. Meanwhile, Biden is leading in New Hampshire, NBC News projects, though that race is also too early to call. Share this -







Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins re-election in New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won her first bid for re-election in New York on Tuesday, NBC News projects. She faced Republican challenger John Cummings, a former teacher and police officer, whose campaign was well-funded despite Ocasio-Cortez being heavily favored to win in her overwhelmingly Democratic district, which runs over parts of Queens and the Bronx. She became a prominent figure of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party after her upset win in the 2018 midterm election. Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Biden outperforming Clinton among new voters Biden is the overwhelming favorite of those who are casting ballots in a presidential election for the first time — and he's faring even better than Clinton did among this group in 2016, according to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. The exit poll found that 13 percent of voters casting ballots for president in the 2020 contest have never done so before. These voters make up a slightly larger share of the electorate than they did four years ago. Today, 68 percent of those who say they are voting for the first time cast a ballot for Biden; just 29 say they voted for Trump. First-time voters tend to skew younger and more Democratic. Hillary Clinton was a clear favorite among the group, While Clinton was favored by the group 19 percentage points above Trump, with 57 percent to Trump's 38 percent, that was a considerably smaller margin as compared to this year. Share this -







Trump wins South Carolina, NBC News projects NBC News projects that Trump will win South Carolina, locking up a win in a state that was never much in question but does feature a competitive Senate race. Biden now holds an 89 to 72 Electoral College advantage over Trump. It takes 270 electoral votes to win. Share this -







Trump, Biden supporters face off in Texas Biden supporters face off with a Trump supporter outside of a polling site on Election Day in Houston. Go Nakamura / Reuters Share this -





