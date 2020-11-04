LIVE COVERAGE

Election Day 2020 live updates: Live results for Trump vs. Biden

Read the latest updates, analysis and results as polls begin to close
Election Day is drawing to a close, with polls have closed in most states and officials processing mail-in ballots.

As Tuesday drew to a close, Joe Biden maintained a large Electoral College advantage over President Donald Trump, though the president was leading in key battleground states like Florida, Texas and Ohio. In the fight for control of Congress, Democrats retained the House and picked up at least one U.S. Senate seat in Colorado but lost a seat in Alabama.

From long lines to long speeches, and all the tweets in between, NBC News is following the vote live as it unfolds across the country.

Stories we're following:

—Trump leads Biden in battlegrounds Florida and Texas, but both too close to call

—Democrats fight to wrest control of Senate as polls begin to close

—Beware the 'blue mirage' and the 'red mirage' on election night

—QAnon supporter wins House seat in Georgia

—Gay bars in Houston and San Francisco transform into polling sites

