Georgia special election will go to runoff, NBC News projects

NBC News Exit Poll: Trump and Biden voters sharply divided on questions involving racial justice Voters in the 2020 election were polarized along racial lines: The NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters found that 4 out of 5 voters for President Trump were white, compared to about half of Joe Biden's voters. Biden voters were more than twice as likely to be people of color as Trump voters were. Voters were also divided on questions involving racial justice. Eighty-seven percent of Biden voters had a favorable view of the Black Lives Matter movement, while just 24 percent of Trump voters agreed. And while more than 4 out of 5 Biden voters said they believe the criminal justice treats Black people unfairly, only 1 out of 5 Trump voters said they felt the same.







Biden supporters watch the results roll in Andy Soberon attends a watch party in Miami on Election Day. Chandan Khanna / AFP - Getty Images







NBC News projects Sen. Ben Sasse wins re-election in Nebraska NBC News projects that Sen. Ben Sasse will win re-election in his Senate race in Nebraska. The race was not a competitive race to watch as both parties battle for a Senate majority. However, Sasse has been one of the few Republicans who have attacked President Trump, signaling that Trump may not appeal to as many voters there as he did in 2016. NBC News has rated the race for president there as too early to call.







New Jersey votes to legalize marijuana, NBC News projects The state of New Jersey voted to legalize the use and possession of marijuana for recreational purposes Tuesday, NBC News projects. Voters in the state were asked to decide if recreational marijuana use should become legal for people 21 and older. It was already legal for medical use in the state. New Jersey was among four states deciding on the legalization of recreational marijuana this Election Day.







NBC News Exit Poll: Gender gap narrows as more men back Biden than supported Clinton in 2016 The gender gap is alive and well but not quite as large as the two prior elections thanks to a notable 8-point increase in male voters' support for the Democratic candidate. According to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, Joe Biden is polling better among both men and women than Hillary Clinton did four years ago. The increase is particularly large among men, who are breaking about evenly between Biden (49 percent) and President Trump (48 percent). Women are supporting Biden (57 percent) by about 3 points more than they did Clinton (54 percent). For four decades, support for Democratic presidential candidates has been higher among women than men. This gender gap is one of the most durable features of modern American presidential elections. While Biden is polling well with men overall, perhaps even more striking is his success with a key subgroup: white suburban men. Nationwide about 40 percent of white suburban men are breaking for Biden this year, which is up from 2012 (34 percent) and 2016 (28 percent). Democratic support among white suburban women, by contrast, has remained stable.







Asian markets skittish at open as U.S. election winner remains unclear Asian stock markets had a skittish start to the day Wednesday, as investors await the result of the U.S. presidential election. Trader sentiment initially supported a "blue wave" that could lead to swifter economic recovery and approval of a new round of fiscal stimulus, including fresh support for the millions of Americans who are still out of work. However, election night results show a presidential race that is so far too close to call, with a tightly fought race in many battleground states. "Markets have taken a step back from the Democratic sweep scenario," one analyst said. Read the story here.







Sarah McBride to become first transgender state senator in U.S. history Sarah McBride has won her Delaware state Senate race, making her poised to become the first and only openly transgender state senator in the U.S. and the country's highest-ranking transgender official. Transgender activist Sarah McBride campaigns in Claymont, Del. Jason Minto / AP "I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too," McBride, 30, tweeted Tuesday night after the election was called. "As Delaware continues to face the Covid crisis, it's time to get to work to invest in the policies that will make a difference for working families." She easily defeated Republican Steve Washington to represent Delaware's 1st state Senate District. Incumbent Democrat Harris McDowell, who is retiring after 44 years, had endorsed McBride. The district covers Bellefonte, Claymont and parts of Wilmington, the state's largest city. "Tonight, Sarah made history not just for herself but for our entire community," Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, a national LGBTQ advocacy group, said. "This victory, the first of what I expect to be many in her career, shows that any person can achieve their dream, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation."







NBC News Exit Poll: Trump's support among veterans slides Trump's support among veterans declined noticeably this year, from 60 percent in 2016 to 51 percent in 2020, according to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and election day voters. Military veterans have long been a strong base of support for Republicans. But Trump's numerous controversies surrounding the military raised the prospect that some veterans might flip to Biden. The exit poll shows that to be the case, as the Republican advantage among veterans is smaller than in recent elections.






