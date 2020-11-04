Biden wins New Hampshire, NBC News projects

SEE NEW POSTS

Internet outage at Florida election office to delay some voting results An internet outage hit the office of a central Florida supervisor of elections on Tuesday night shortly before polls closed in the battleground state. The office, which is responsible for tabulating ballots cast in Osceola County, is working with the cable and internet provider Spectrum to restore internet service, Supervisor of Elections Mary Jane Arrington said. Arrington said that the process of manually uploading the results data from the different polling locations is about halfway done. “It’s going pretty quick and hopefully we’ll be done by midnight,” she said. Spectrum said that it is trying to resolve the situation. “A construction crew unrelated to Spectrum severed a bundle of fiber optic cables in Kissimmee that serves the Supervisor of Elections office,” Spectrum said in a statement. “We have crews onsite working to repair the damage and restore service as quickly as possible.” The internet outage is expected to delay reporting of results in Osceola County. “They're actually driving their results to the central location for reporting,” a senior Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency official said in a press call. Share this -







Democrat Mark Kelly leading in Arizona Senate race, but too early to call, NBC News projects NBC News projects that Democrat Mark Kelly, a former astronaut, is leading in the Arizona Senate special election but is it still too early to call. Kelly is leading with 55.4 percent of the vote against GOP incumbent Sen. Martha McSally, who received 44.6 percent of the vote, as of 10:20 p.m., with 73 percent of the vote in. This is one of the crucial seats for Democrats this election, which would make their path to Senate majority smoother. The Democrats picked up a seat in Colorado but lost a seat in Alabama. Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Biden is favorite among voters who suffered Covid-19 financial hardship Amid an economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, 55 percent of voters nationwide say that the coronavirus has caused them a financial hardship — including 17 percent who say it has caused them a severe financial hardship. According to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, among those most severely affected financially, Joe Biden is the clear favorite: 72 percent of voters who have suffered a severe financial hardship say they are casting a ballot for the Democratic candidate. Among those voters who have suffered a moderate hardship, 62 percent say they voted for Biden, while 36 percent voted for President Trump. But Trump is favored among those who say they have suffered no economic setbacks due to the coronavirus: 55 percent of these voters chose Trump, while 43 percent cast a ballot for Biden. Voters of color are among the most likely groups to say they have suffered a severe financial hardship as a result of the pandemic: 21 percent of Black voters say they have suffered a severe hardship, along with 36 percent of Hispanic voters. In contrast, just 12 percent of white voters say they’ve taken a severe financial hit due to the virus. Share this -







Republicans flip Alabama Senate seat red, dealing blow to Democrats Republicans gained a crucial seat Tuesday night, with Republican Tommy Tuberville winning the Alabama Senate race, NBC News projects. This is a blow to Democrats, who won the seat in 2018 with Democrat Doug Jones. Jones was the first Democrat to represent the state in the Senate in 25 years. This pushed the number Democrats need to win Senate majority from three to four after the party flipped a seat in Colorado. Share this -







As Michigan tallies its vote, Democrats are encouraged by high voter turnout in Detroit DETROIT — As election workers continue to tally the vote in Michigan two hours after polls closed, Democrats are encouraged by the apparently high voter turnout in Detroit. Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey, addressing reporters about an hour after polls closed at 8 p.m. ET, said turnout in the city — fueled by an unprecedented flood of absentee ballots — appeared to be between 53 and 55 percent. That's as high or even higher than in 2008 when the opportunity to elect Barack Obama as the nation's first Black president energized voters in this overwhelmingly Black city. It's a big change from four years ago when low turnout in Detroit — just 48 percent — robbed Hillary Clinton of the support she needed to defeat Donald Trump in this crucial state. He won Michigan by 10,704 votes. Election Day went smoothly in Detroit, Winfrey said, with few problems at voting precincts where only 15 percent of voters cast ballots in person, and with absentee ballot counting happening faster than many feared in the wake of a botched primary election. By 7:30 p.m., Winfrey said, 120,000 ballots had been tabulated and she predicted that final numbers would be available by Wednesday. Share this -





