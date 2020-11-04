SEE NEW POSTS

Biden is up overall, Trump leading in more swing states As of 11 p.m. ET, Biden holds a 192 to 114 edge over Trump in the Electoral College. It takes 270 electoral votes to win. NBC News has projected Biden as the winner in California, Washington, Oregon, New Mexico, Colorado, Illinois, New York, Maryland, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Delaware and Washington, D.C. For Trump, NBC News projects the president as the winner in Wyoming, Utah, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska (still awaiting the separate congressional districts,) Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Mississippi, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia. Trump holds leads in swing states such as Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, Texas and Ohio. Biden holds a lead in Arizona. Because of mail-in ballots, it's tougher to discern the results in the upper Midwest. NBC News projects Trump will win Missouri, Biden will win Illinois Nov. 4, 2020 01:43 Share this -







Cars filing into lot at Biden drive-in event WILMINGTON, Del. — Cars have begun to file into the parking lot at the Biden Election Night drive-in event at the Chase Center on the Riverfront here. Cars are starting to fill in the lot at the Chase Center in Wilmington for the Biden Election Night drive-in event. pic.twitter.com/M05sJBH709 — Adam Edelman (@abedelman) November 4, 2020 What programming the event will feature, and whether Biden will speak, remain unclear at the moment. So far the playlist of music blaring to the growing number of cars has included "Come Together" by The Beatles and "I'll be Around" by The Spinners. MSNBC is playing on several large screens adjacent to the stage. Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Biden outperforming Clinton among union households in Michigan and Wisconsin In Michigan and Wisconsin, Joe Biden is reversing much of the dip in Democratic union support that hampered Hillary Clinton in 2016. While Clinton carried the union vote in both states, she did so by smaller margins than President Obama in 2012. President Trump’s appeals to disaffected workers were effective in making major inroads with union voters in 2016. According to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, Biden is regaining much of the union support Trump siphoned off in 2016. This year 61 percent of Michigan voters in union households and 63 percent of Wisconsin voters in union households are supporting Biden, the poll found. Trump’s union support in both states has fallen below 40 percent. Michigan union households cite the economy as the issue mattering most to their vote (33 percent). Smaller shares cited the coronavirus pandemic (20 percent), racial inequality (20 percent), health care policy (13 percent) and crime and safety (7 percent). About 1 in 5 Michigan voters (22 percent) belong to a household with at least one labor union member. Share this -







Wall Street whipsaws as election winner remains far from clear Trading in stock futures was volatile Tuesday night as polling stations across the country closed and started to report their returns, with a winner in the presidential election still far from clear. Just hours after recording their second-best performance on Election Day, Dow futures fell by around 250 points and then gained about 170 points, as President Donald Trump was predicted to win Sun Belt states and former Vice President Joe Biden was the projected victor in most Northeastern states, according to NBC News. Futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained as much as 3 percent, and S&P 500 futures were up by almost 2 percent. Earlier Tuesday, Wall Street was buoyed by investor hopes that a clear winner would be declared in the presidential election and that a fiscal stimulus deal would be swiftly passed, helping the U.S. inch its way toward economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic. Share this -







Democrat Dick Durbin re-elected in Illinois Senate race, NBC News projects NBC News projects Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois will be re-elected. Durbin won 54.9 percent of the vote, beating his GOP challenger Mark Curran, who received 38.4 percent, NBC News project. As of 10:40 p.m., 40 percent of the vote is in. This was not a competitive race for Democrats. Illinois has been a reliably blue state for the party. Share this -







Vote Watch: Twitter takes down network of spam accounts pushing anti-Biden conspiracy theories Twitter suspended a spam network of about 150 accounts pushing anti-Biden conspiracy theories on Election Day for platform manipulation. The tweets broke the site’s rules “on spam and platform manipulation, specifically coordinating with others to engage in or promote violations of the Twitter Rules, including violations of our abusive behavior policy,” a Twitter spokesperson told NBC News. The accounts tweeted identical messages and were flagged to Twitter by the Alethea Group, a company that tracks social media manipulation and had been monitoring disinformation operations that were coordinated on the messaging services Discord and WhatsApp. "This network was carefully and intentionally built to push particular narratives targeting U.S. political issues and conspiracy theories across both mainstream and fringe platforms,” Alethea Group vice president of analysis Cindy Otis said. Kaplan said the group “targeted voters in swing states, Spanish-speaking voters, and those on the U.S. right it sees most susceptible to its messaging.” The spam accounts were pushing users on mainstream platforms such as Twitter and YouTube “to news sites run by Guo Media” and to “direct users to content on fringe platforms like Parler, to push political content that is primarily anti-Chinese Communist Party, anti-Joe Biden, and pro-Donald Trump,” Kaplan said. Guo Media is run by Guo Wengui, a billionaire who fled China amid accusations of bribery and other crimes. Guo is a close associate of former Trump White House aide Steve Bannon, who was arrested on Guo’s yacht in August. Guo and Bannon have been connected to several anti-Chinese Communist Party disinformation campaigns this year, including one peddling Covid-19 misinformation and another aimed at smearing the former vice president’s son Hunter Biden. Guo and Bannon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Share this -







Utah voters promote Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox to state's top job Utah voters on Tuesday elected GOP Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox as chief executive of the state, NBC News projects. Cox was well on his way to defeating Democrat Chris Peterson, a University of Utah law professor. Republicans have won every governor's race in Utah since 1984. Share this -







Mnuchin describes feeling inside East Room of White House, where people are watching results "Great" is how Treasury Sec. @stevenmnuchin describes the mood in the East Room to me right now, where a couple hundred attendees are watching returns come in. — Kayla Tausche (@kaylatausche) November 4, 2020 Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: In New York, Biden gains among whites, sheds voters of color NBC News projects that Joe Biden has won New York state’s 29 electoral votes for the Democrats, as has been the case in every presidential election since 1984. But behind Biden’s big win are notable changes in the state’s vote along the basis of race and ethnicity, which mirror shifts nationwide, according to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. Biden narrowly won New York state’s white voters, 50 percent to 48 percent. That’s an improvement over Democrat Hillary Clinton’s performance among whites in New York in 2016, when she lost this group with 45 percent to Trump's 51 percent. But while Biden has built a commanding lead (79 percent to 20 percent) among the state’s voters of color, that’s actually a 6 percentage point shift away from the Democrats compared to Clinton’s performance (85 percent to 13 percent) among these voters in 2016. This development in New York is similar to what the NBC News Exit Poll is finding nationwide: Compared to 2016, Biden is performing slightly better than Clinton among white voters, while Trump is slightly outperforming his previous levels of support with voters of color. Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Racial unrest in Wisconsin reflected in voter priorities In Wisconsin, the presidential campaign has unfolded against a backdrop of civil unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, followed by the fatal shooting of two protesters. According to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, Wisconsin voters tend to agree that recent incidents in which police have killed or injured Black people are a sign of broader problems rather than isolated events. Black Wisconsin voters were more likely to say that the incidents are signs of a broader problem (64 percent), but most white Wisconsin voters (52 percent) express the same view. Less clear is how heavily this factored into voting decisions. When asked about racism in the U.S., about two-thirds (65 percent) of Wisconsin voters said that it is one of many important problems. Only 12 percent said that racism was the most important problem. That said, it is clear that this issue deeply affected Black Wisconsin voters. A 41 percent plurality of Black voters in the state cited racial inequality as the issue mattering most to their vote for president, when ranked along with four other issues. Share this -





