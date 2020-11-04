SEE NEW POSTS

NBC News Exit Poll: Oregon voters sharply critical of how Trump handled Portland protests Oregon voters are sharply critical of Trump's handling of the protests that unfolded in Portland over this summer in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. Six in 10 voters disapprove of the administration's handling of the demonstrations — included in that figure is 48 percent who strongly disapprove, according to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. An overwhelming majority of Oregon voters casting ballots in the presidential contest said that racism is among the most important problems in the nation today, the exit poll found. Just 26 percent say racism is a minor problem or not a problem. Ultimately, Biden captured Oregon's seven electoral college votes easily — performing particularly well among women (64 percent to 33 percent), voters under 45 (61 percent to 29 percent), and those with a degree (72 percent to 24 percent).







Democrats hold on to Senate seats in Oregon and Rhode Island, NBC News projects Democrats hold on to Senate seats in Oregon and Rhode Island, NBC News projects. Sens. Jack Reed, of Rhode Island, and Jeff Merkley, of Oregon, will be re-elected. As of 11 p.m., Reed received 57 percent of the vote and Merkley received 77 percent. These were seen as safe seats for Democrats.







NBC News Exit Poll: Kamala Harris viewed favorably by just over half of voters If elected vice president, Sen. Kamala Harris would be the first woman and the first person of color to serve in that role. According to the NBC News Exit Poll of those voting early and on Election Day, just over half of voters nationwide — 51 percent — see Harris in a favorable light, while 43 percent have an unfavorable view. Harris, a former attorney general of California whose father emigrated from Jamaica and whose mother emigrated from India, has been a strong voice on racial equality issues during the campaign. Two-thirds of Black and Latino voters said in the exit poll that they have a favorable view of Harris. White voters were divided, depending on their political party leanings. Eighty-nine percent of white Democratic voters said they had a positive view of Harris, as did 55 percent of white independents. But just 9 percent of white voters in the GOP said the same.







Lindsey Graham wins re-election in South Carolina, NBC News projects Supporters celebrate a win for Sen. Lindsey Graham at his election night watch party in Columbia, S.C. Sean Rayford / Getty Images NBC News projects Lindsey Graham wins re-election in South Carolina. Graham, the chairman of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, narrowly won a fourth term after a stronger-than-expected challenge from Democrat Jaime Harrison. Graham claims he's 'never been challenged like this' after Senate victory Nov. 4, 2020 01:52 Harrison, who is Black, ran on a message of resetting the political conversation that helped him raise an eye-popping $57 million in the final weeks of the campaign, with polls indicating an unusually close race in the red state. Jaime Harrison speaks to supporters after conceding to his challenger, Sen. Lindsey Graham, on election night in Columbia, S.C. Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images







GOP Senate wins: Bill Cassidy in Louisiana and Cynthia Lummis in Wyoming NBC News projects that GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy will be re-elected in Louisiana and former GOP Rep. Cynthia Lummis will win her Senate race in Wyoming. Cassidy won 63.2 percent of the vote, avoiding a runoff election, with 74 percent of the vote in. Lummis won 73 percent of the vote in her race against Democrat Merav Ben-David, with 24 percent of the vote in.







GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler will advance to runoff in Georgia Senate race, NBC News projects NBC News projects GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler will advance to a runoff in the Georgia Senate special election. No candidate in the race received more than 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff. Loeffler received roughly 28 percent of the vote, beating Republican Rep. Doug Collins, who received 22. 4 percent. Earlier in the night, NBC News projected that Democrat Raphael Warnock advanced to the runoff. Trump did not endorse Loeffler in her race. She was appointed to the seat by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp as the successor to Sen. Johnny Isakson, who announced his intention to resign at the end of 2019 for health reasons.







NBC News Exit Poll: In Minnesota, Biden surges with college-educated white voters As the presidential candidates look to Minnesota, a state Hillary Clinton narrowly won in 2016, white college-educated voters are buoying Biden. According to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters in Minnesota, two-thirds of white college-educated voters casting ballots are voting for the Democratic candidate; just a third are voting for Trump. This is a massive shift compared to 2016, when Trump secured votes of 41 percent of white college-educated voters. White college-educated women in particular have moved sharply to the left since 2016. Four years ago, Clinton won this group by 15 percentage points — 54 percent cast a ballot for Clinton while 39 percent cast a ballot for Trump. In the 2020 race, Biden leads Trump among white women with a college degree by almost 40 percentage points. White college-educated men have also shifted decidedly toward the Democratic candidate since 2016. Four years ago, 46 percent voted for Clinton while 45 percent voted for Trump. Now Biden is besting Trump, 55 percent to 40 percent.







Biden is up overall, Trump leading in more swing states As of 11 p.m. ET, Biden holds a 192 to 114 edge over Trump in the Electoral College. It takes 270 electoral votes to win. NBC News has projected Biden as the winner in California, Washington, Oregon, New Mexico, Colorado, Illinois, New York, Maryland, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Delaware and Washington, D.C. For Trump, NBC News projects the president as the winner in Wyoming, Utah, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska (still awaiting the separate congressional districts,) Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Mississippi, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia. Trump holds leads in swing states such as Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, Texas and Ohio. Biden holds a lead in Arizona. Because of mail-in ballots, it's tougher to discern the results in the upper Midwest. NBC News projects Trump will win Missouri, Biden will win Illinois Nov. 4, 2020 01:43







Cars filing into lot at Biden drive-in event WILMINGTON, Del. — Cars have begun to file into the parking lot at the Biden Election Night drive-in event at the Chase Center on the Riverfront here. Cars are starting to fill in the lot at the Chase Center in Wilmington for the Biden Election Night drive-in event. pic.twitter.com/M05sJBH709 — Adam Edelman (@abedelman) November 4, 2020 What programming the event will feature, and whether Biden will speak, remain unclear at the moment. So far the playlist of music blaring to the growing number of cars has included "Come Together" by The Beatles and "I'll be Around" by The Spinners. MSNBC is playing on several large screens adjacent to the stage.







NBC News Exit Poll: Biden outperforming Clinton among union households in Michigan and Wisconsin In Michigan and Wisconsin, Joe Biden is reversing much of the dip in Democratic union support that hampered Hillary Clinton in 2016. While Clinton carried the union vote in both states, she did so by smaller margins than President Obama in 2012. President Trump's appeals to disaffected workers were effective in making major inroads with union voters in 2016. According to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, Biden is regaining much of the union support Trump siphoned off in 2016. This year 61 percent of Michigan voters in union households and 63 percent of Wisconsin voters in union households are supporting Biden, the poll found. Trump's union support in both states has fallen below 40 percent. Michigan union households cite the economy as the issue mattering most to their vote (33 percent). Smaller shares cited the coronavirus pandemic (20 percent), racial inequality (20 percent), health care policy (13 percent) and crime and safety (7 percent). About 1 in 5 Michigan voters (22 percent) belong to a household with at least one labor union member.






