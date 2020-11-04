Election Day is over, with polls having closed across the country and officials processing both in-person and mail-in ballots.
As Tuesday bled into Wednesday, Joe Biden maintained a large Electoral College advantage over President Donald Trump, though the president was leading in battleground states like Texas and Ohio and was projected to win Florida. Meanwhile, election officials in three other key states, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona, still have millions of ballots to count.
In the fight for control of Congress, Democrats retained the House and picked up at least one U.S. Senate seat in Colorado but lost a seat in Alabama.
Live Blog
Jay Inslee wins third term as Washington governor
Washington voters on Tuesday re-elected Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee to a third term, NBC News projects.
With 86 percent of the vote counted, the one-time presidential candidate Inslee had a healthy lead over GOP challenger Loren Culp, 59.5 percent to 40.5 percent.
Rep. Ilhan Omar wins re-election in Minnesota
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar won re-election in Minnesota on Tuesday, NBC News projects.
The first-term congresswoman was favored to win in her largely Democratic district but faced a well-funded Republican challenger, Lacy Johnson. Omar became a high profile member of the party's progressive wing after her election in 2018.
A protest flares up on Black Lives Matter Plaza in D.C.
NBC News Exit Poll: Biden wins California, despite dip in Black voter support
Biden’s victory in California in many ways mirrors that of Clinton in 2016, according to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and election day voters. Biden and Clinton won similar levels of support from white and Hispanic California voters. However, Biden appears to have underperformed Clinton with Black voters there. He won 80 percent of the Black vote, but Clinton won 88 percent of that electorate.
One bright spot for Biden in California is young voters. He bested Clinton’s performance among voters younger than 30 by about 8 points.
NBC News Exit Poll: Two-thirds of voters see climate change as serious problem
Two-thirds of voters said they believe that climate change is a serious problem, according to the NBC Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. Three in 10 voters said they disagree.
Joe Biden won about 7 in 10 voters who see climate change as a serious problem, compared to 29 percent who voted for President Trump.
Conservative Republican voters stand out from other political groups for their views on climate change: just 28 percent of this group considers climate change a serious problem. A 55 percent majority of moderate or liberal Republican voters said climate change is a serious problem, as did three-quarters of independents and 88 percent of Democratic voters nationwide.
Rep. Roger Marshall wins Kansas Senate race, NBC News projects
Rep. Roger Marshall, who was backed by establishment Republicans, won his race for Senate seat in Kansas, defeating Democrat Barbara Bollier, a state senator and former Republican, NBC News projects.
This was not a key race for Democrats, but the race raised alarm among Republicans who feared that if Marshall lost in the GOP primary to a polarizing candidate, such as controversial former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, it would put their Senate majority at risk. Marshall beat Kobach soundly in the primary.
As of 11: 30 pm., Marshall received 52.7 percent of the vote to Bollier's 42.4 percent.
NBC News projects Biden will win California, Oregon and WashingtonNov. 4, 202001:53
Despite record-breaking fundraising, South Carolina Democrat Harrison falls short
WASHINGTON — South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison shattered fundraising records in his Senate bid against Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, but the Democrat couldn't get over the hump despite that historic fundraising.
Harrison raised more during the third fundraising quarter — $57 million — than any Senate candidate in history. Overall, he raised $109 million as of Oct. 14 and spent $105 million. By comparison, Graham raised $74 million over that time period and spent $63 million.
And the Democrat really flexed his muscles on the advertising airwaves, spending almost $64 million on TV and radio compared to Graham's $32.5 million, according to the ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics.
But Graham pushed hard to close that ad-spending gap in the race's final days, actually outspending Harrison on those airwaves Monday.
Louisiana approves amendment stating abortion is not a right, NBC News projects
Voters in Louisiana approved an amendment Tuesday to the state’s Constitution saying that it does not protect the right to have an abortion or the funding of an abortion, NBC News projects.
The amendment adds language stating, “nothing in this constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion."
Alabama, Tennessee and West Virginia also have similar language in their constitutions.
NBC News Exit Poll: Oregon voters sharply critical of how Trump handled Portland protests
Oregon voters are sharply critical of Trump’s handling of the protests that unfolded in Portland over this summer in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. Six in 10 voters disapprove of the administration’s handling of the demonstrations — included in that figure is 48 percent who strongly disapprove, according to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters.
An overwhelming majority of Oregon voters casting ballots in the presidential contest said that racism is among the most important problems in the nation today, the exit poll found. Just 26 percent say racism is a minor problem or not a problem.
Ultimately, Biden captured Oregon’s seven electoral college votes easily — performing particularly well among women (64 percent to 33 percent), voters under 45 (61 percent to 29 percent), and those with a degree (72 percent to 24 percent).
Democrats hold on to Senate seats in Oregon and Rhode Island, NBC News projects
Democrats hold on to Senate seats in Oregon and Rhode Island, NBC News projects.
Sens. Jack Reed, of Rhode Island, and Jeff Merkley, of Oregon, will be re-elected. As of 11 p.m., Reed received 57 percent of the vote and Merkley received 77 percent. These were seen as safe seats for Democrats.