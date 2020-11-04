Election Day is over, with polls having closed across the country and officials processing both in-person and mail-in ballots.
As Tuesday bled into Wednesday, Joe Biden maintained a large Electoral College advantage over President Donald Trump, though the president was leading in battleground states like Texas and Ohio and was projected to win Florida. Meanwhile, election officials in three other key states, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona, still have millions of ballots to count.
In the fight for control of Congress, Democrats retained the House and picked up at least one U.S. Senate seat in Colorado but lost a seat in Alabama.
Live Blog
NBC News Exit Poll: White voters who didn't graduate college boost Trump in Ohio
President Trump won the state of Ohio for a second time, NBC News projects, largely with the support of white voters who did not graduate college, who make up about half of the electorate in the state.
According to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, Trump won this group in Ohio by a commanding 35-point margin. Other groups that broke strongly for Trump include rural voters, older voters and men.
According to the exit poll, a majority of Ohio voters cast their ballot on Election Day, as opposed to in advance. Those Election Day voters broke for Trump by a wide margin, 59 percent to 40 percent.
NBC News Exit Poll: Despite spike in cases, coronavirus not a top concern for Montana voters
With coronavirus surging in Montana in recent weeks, voters in the state say that pandemic containment efforts have gone badly. By a 13-percentage point margin, more voters say the country has done a bad job getting the virus under control than say those efforts have been going well, according to the NBC News Exit Poll results of early and Election Day voters.
But voters in Montana say other issues are more important to their vote than the pandemic. The exit poll found 3 in 10 voters point to the economy as the most important issue to their vote, while just 15 percent say the coronavirus pandemic is the most important voting issue.
Trump wins Ohio, NBC News projects
NBC News projects Trump will win Ohio, giving him his first swing state victory of the night.
This battleground success gives the president 18 more Electoral College votes. He’s been on the winner’s side here before when he took out Hillary Clinton handily in 2016. Ohio also has a long history of the winner going to the White House. The Buckeye State has gone to the winner of every presidential election since 1960.
Jay Inslee wins third term as Washington governor
Washington voters on Tuesday re-elected Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee to a third term, NBC News projects.
With 86 percent of the vote counted, the one-time presidential candidate Inslee had a healthy lead over GOP challenger Loren Culp, 59.5 percent to 40.5 percent.
Rep. Ilhan Omar wins re-election in Minnesota
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar won re-election in Minnesota on Tuesday, NBC News projects.
The first-term congresswoman was favored to win in her largely Democratic district but faced a well-funded Republican challenger, Lacy Johnson. Omar became a high profile member of the party's progressive wing after her election in 2018.
A protest flares up on Black Lives Matter Plaza in D.C.
NBC News Exit Poll: Biden wins California, despite dip in Black voter support
Biden’s victory in California in many ways mirrors that of Clinton in 2016, according to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and election day voters. Biden and Clinton won similar levels of support from white and Hispanic California voters. However, Biden appears to have underperformed Clinton with Black voters there. He won 80 percent of the Black vote, but Clinton won 88 percent of that electorate.
One bright spot for Biden in California is young voters. He bested Clinton’s performance among voters younger than 30 by about 8 points.
NBC News Exit Poll: Two-thirds of voters see climate change as serious problem
Two-thirds of voters said they believe that climate change is a serious problem, according to the NBC Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. Three in 10 voters said they disagree.
Joe Biden won about 7 in 10 voters who see climate change as a serious problem, compared to 29 percent who voted for President Trump.
Conservative Republican voters stand out from other political groups for their views on climate change: just 28 percent of this group considers climate change a serious problem. A 55 percent majority of moderate or liberal Republican voters said climate change is a serious problem, as did three-quarters of independents and 88 percent of Democratic voters nationwide.
Rep. Roger Marshall wins Kansas Senate race, NBC News projects
Rep. Roger Marshall, who was backed by establishment Republicans, won his race for Senate seat in Kansas, defeating Democrat Barbara Bollier, a state senator and former Republican, NBC News projects.
This was not a key race for Democrats, but the race raised alarm among Republicans who feared that if Marshall lost in the GOP primary to a polarizing candidate, such as controversial former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, it would put their Senate majority at risk. Marshall beat Kobach soundly in the primary.
As of 11: 30 pm., Marshall received 52.7 percent of the vote to Bollier's 42.4 percent.
Despite record-breaking fundraising, South Carolina Democrat Harrison falls short
WASHINGTON — South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison shattered fundraising records in his Senate bid against Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, but the Democrat couldn't get over the hump despite that historic fundraising.
Harrison raised more during the third fundraising quarter — $57 million — than any Senate candidate in history. Overall, he raised $109 million as of Oct. 14 and spent $105 million. By comparison, Graham raised $74 million over that time period and spent $63 million.
And the Democrat really flexed his muscles on the advertising airwaves, spending almost $64 million on TV and radio compared to Graham's $32.5 million, according to the ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics.
But Graham pushed hard to close that ad-spending gap in the race's final days, actually outspending Harrison on those airwaves Monday.