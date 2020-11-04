Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi wins re-election, NBC News projects

Election Day is over, with polls having closed across the country and officials processing both in-person and mail-in ballots.

As Tuesday bled into Wednesday, Joe Biden maintained a large Electoral College advantage over President Donald Trump, though the president was leading in battleground states like Texas and Ohio and was projected to win Florida. Meanwhile, election officials in three other key states, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona, still have millions of ballots to count.

In the fight for control of Congress, Democrats retained the House and picked up at least one U.S. Senate seat in Colorado but lost a seat in Alabama.

Stories we're following: