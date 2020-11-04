SEE NEW POSTS

Biden wins Virginia, NBC News projects NBC News projects that Biden will win Virginia, an unexpected victory in what has been in the past a swing state. Biden now holds a 205 to 136 lead over Trump in electoral votes. A total of 270 votes are needed to win the Electoral College. Share this -







Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, Republican Jim Risch of Idaho win re-election Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, Republican Jim Risch of Idaho win re-election, NBC News projects. As of 12 a.m. Wednesday, Warner received 54 percent of the vote, maintaining the Democrats' hold onto the Senate seat there. Similarly, Republicans held onto their seat with Risch, who received 54.9 percent of the vote, as of midnight. Share this -







Polls close on Election Day with no apparent cyber interference After years of planning and worry, polls closed on Election Day 2020 without the country seeing any substantial public cyberattack. "I think what you're seeing more than anything is 3½ years of collaboration," said Chris Krebs, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, which is responsible for securing the country's infrastructure cybersecurity. He touted the joint effort with agencies such as the U.S. intelligence community and the Election Assistance Commission. "The 50 states are working together, sharing information," Krebs said. "From where we came in 2016 to where we are, we have a much better game plan." The relative success is a stark contrast from that election — before CISA existed in its current form or elections had been designated as critical infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security — when Russian military intelligence hacked into one state and several county systems. Share this -







It's after midnight ET — see where the path to 270 could go It will take at least 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election. Finish the 2020 map on our interactive page by clicking or tapping an individual state or toggle in order to move it to red or blue. States where NBC News has projected a winner cannot be changed. Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Women, college graduates drive Biden's projected Washington state win Joe Biden has won the state of Washington and its 12 electoral votes, NBC News projects, riding on a wave of strong support from college graduates and women, according to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. Three-quarters of college graduates in Washington voted for Biden, as did two-thirds of female voters in the state. In addition, when Washingtonians were asked to name the issue mattering most to them in this election, Biden was the near unanimous choice of those who named either racial inequality or the coronavirus pandemic. Reflecting the liberal bent of the state, 70 percent of Washington voters said climate change is a “serious problem,” and 77 percent said they believe racism is an “important problem” in the United States. Share this -







Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi wins re-election, NBC News projects Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi wins re-election, NBC News projects. Hyde-Smith had been outraised by her Democratic opponent Mike Espy, a former congressman and the first African American to serve as U.S. agriculture secretary. Espy would have been the state’s first Black senator since Reconstruction. Hyde-Smith previously defeated Espy in a special election runoff in 2018. She faced a tough re-election challenge as her campaign was marred by accusations of racism. She apologized in her 2018 race after publicly saying that she would “be in the front row” of a “public hanging” if invited by a supporter in a state with a dark history of lynching African Americans. Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: White voters who didn't graduate college boost Trump in Ohio President Trump won the state of Ohio for a second time, NBC News projects, largely with the support of white voters who did not graduate college, who make up about half of the electorate in the state. According to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, Trump won this group in Ohio by a commanding 35-point margin. Other groups that broke strongly for Trump include rural voters, older voters and men. According to the exit poll, a majority of Ohio voters cast their ballot on Election Day, as opposed to in advance. Those Election Day voters broke for Trump by a wide margin, 59 percent to 40 percent. Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Despite spike in cases, coronavirus not a top concern for Montana voters With coronavirus surging in Montana in recent weeks, voters in the state say that pandemic containment efforts have gone badly. By a 13-percentage point margin, more voters say the country has done a bad job getting the virus under control than say those efforts have been going well, according to the NBC News Exit Poll results of early and Election Day voters. But voters in Montana say other issues are more important to their vote than the pandemic. The exit poll found 3 in 10 voters point to the economy as the most important issue to their vote, while just 15 percent say the coronavirus pandemic is the most important voting issue. Share this -





