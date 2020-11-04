Hope, worry and cheers at Biden event in Wilmington

A supporter attends a drive-in election night event for Joe Biden at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. Win McNamee / Getty Images

WILMINGTON, Del. — The Biden drive-in rally in Wilmington, Delaware, has yet to officially get underway, but with results continuing to come in and the parking lot nearing a socially-distanced capacity, Biden supporters said they remained hopeful their candidate would win. But many also hinted they felt concerned that the race hadn’t yet been called for him as Tuesday night became Wednesday morning.

Carla Broadway, an elementary school counselor from Wilmington, said she was “trying to stay positive but also realistic.”

“I am sticking with hope,” she said. “I am holding out hope for a better, kinder America led by Joe Biden.”

Her sister, Linda Broadway, said she also felt “very hopeful" that Biden would win. While both Broadway sisters spoke, NBC News called the race in Virginia for Biden, which was announced on the MSNBC broadcast being played at the event. People cheered and car horns blared as the call was made.

Moments earlier, Greg Patterson, who works for the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, acknowledged that he’d hoped Biden “would have had a few more wins in swing states at this point in the night" and that "we would not have not had to wait for Pennsylvania.”

“But it might come down to Pennsylvania, so we’re going to need to settle in for a long night and maybe a few days,” he said.

His daughter, Wyatt Patterson, said she was “excited” and “anxious” and “hoping for some more clear-cut results” in the next few hours.