Hunt: More disappointing night for Democrats than they’d hoped

Photo: Watch parties go too late for some A boy sleeps at the table at a watch party for Republicans on election day in Austin, Texas. Sergio Flores / AFP - Getty Images







Here’s why we still don’t know who won the presidency Election Day has come and gone and we still don't know who won the White House. Well, get comfortable, because we could be here for awhile: in three key battleground states, election officials still have millions of ballots to count. While each of the states has varying processes, absentee ballot processing is a time-consuming process; signatures and voter registrations must be verified — often by hand — before ballots can even be tabulated. Kristina Sladek, an election worker in Chester County, Pa., opens mail-in and absentee ballots on Election Day. Matt Slocum / AP Pennsylvania: Election officials began processing the nearly 2.5 million mail ballots received on Tuesday morning. Officials have warned it could take days for them to process, verify and tabulate the mail ballots, and don't forget that the state doesn’t even have all the mail ballots it will count. Ballots mailed on Election Day have until Friday to be received. At least seven counties are also choosing to wait to start processing and counting their mail-in ballots on Wednesday morning, due to space and resource limitations. Wisconsin: Election officials were also barred from counting mail-in ballots until Election Day, and some Democratic areas including Milwaukee count mail ballots in centralized locations before the tallies are sent back to the counties for reporting. Michigan: More than 3 million people have voted by mail, and most jurisdictions did not begin processing those ballots until today. While Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had previously warned the counting could take until the end of the week, she told NBC News on Tuesday that the final tally will be coming in “much sooner than Friday." Heidi Przybyla explains why early Michigan numbers are 'skewed,' and will take time to come in Nov. 4, 2020 02:46 Share this -







Hope, worry and cheers at Biden event in Wilmington A supporter attends a drive-in election night event for Joe Biden at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. Win McNamee / Getty Images WILMINGTON, Del. — The Biden drive-in rally in Wilmington, Delaware, has yet to officially get underway, but with results continuing to come in and the parking lot nearing a socially-distanced capacity, Biden supporters said they remained hopeful their candidate would win. But many also hinted they felt concerned that the race hadn’t yet been called for him as Tuesday night became Wednesday morning. Carla Broadway, an elementary school counselor from Wilmington, said she was “trying to stay positive but also realistic.” “I am sticking with hope,” she said. “I am holding out hope for a better, kinder America led by Joe Biden.” Her sister, Linda Broadway, said she also felt “very hopeful" that Biden would win. While both Broadway sisters spoke, NBC News called the race in Virginia for Biden, which was announced on the MSNBC broadcast being played at the event. People cheered and car horns blared as the call was made. Moments earlier, Greg Patterson, who works for the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, acknowledged that he’d hoped Biden “would have had a few more wins in swing states at this point in the night" and that "we would not have not had to wait for Pennsylvania.” “But it might come down to Pennsylvania, so we’re going to need to settle in for a long night and maybe a few days,” he said. His daughter, Wyatt Patterson, said she was “excited” and “anxious” and “hoping for some more clear-cut results” in the next few hours. Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Trump gets higher marks than 4 years ago, but most voters still view him negatively Voters view President Trump more favorably than they did in 2016, according to results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. More voters also said this year that they think Trump is presidential, and more said they are optimistic about the prospect of his victory. This year, 45 percent of voters said their opinion of Trump was favorable, while 53 percent said it was unfavorable. That’s a dramatic narrowing of the favorability gap Trump faced among voters in 2016, when it was 38 percent to 60 percent. Trump has improved in voters’ minds in other ways over the past four years. When asked if they think Trump has the “temperament to serve effectively as president,” 44 percent of voters this year said yes. In 2016, just 35 percent thought so. This year, 44 percent of voters said they’d be either “excited” or “optimistic” if he wins the presidency; that’s up from 40 percent in 2016. To be sure, Trump remains underwater on all of these questions: As in 2016, majorities of voters this year gave him negative marks on favorability, temperament and their reaction to a potential win. Share this -







Word of the night from the Biden campaign is 'slog' Arizona is offering encouragement to the Biden team for a much-needed flip tonight. And they remain confident in the outcome in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. But they are conceding that the Democrats' hopes for a clean and convincing victory that could be celebrated on election night are unlikely to be realized, given the likelihood the full vote counts won’t come in tonight from those states. “The 'blue wall' has always been our primary path to victory,” a top Biden official tells NBC News. Another official said they are still “confident" in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Biden is the projected winner in Virginia with the help of independents Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner in Virginia, a state that delivers 13 electoral votes. One of the critical groups in Biden’s fortunes tonight come from independents. According to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, Biden won off 56 percent of independent voters in Virginia. That’s a healthy advantage over the 39 percent of this group who cast their ballot for Trump. Biden’s performance with independent voters is considerably better than how previous Democratic candidates have fared in the state. In 2016, Clinton won 43 percent of independent voters, the same share that President Obama captured in his 2012 re-election bid. In 2008, Obama and Republican candidate John McCain closely split independent voters in the state. Share this -







Biden wins Virginia, NBC News projects NBC News projects that Biden will win Virginia, an unexpected victory in what has been in the past a swing state. Biden now holds a 205 to 136 lead over Trump in electoral votes. A total of 270 votes are needed to win the Electoral College. Share this -







Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, Republican Jim Risch of Idaho win re-election Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, Republican Jim Risch of Idaho win re-election, NBC News projects. As of 12 a.m. Wednesday, Warner received 54 percent of the vote, maintaining the Democrats' hold onto the Senate seat there. Similarly, Republicans held onto their seat with Risch, who received 54.9 percent of the vote, as of midnight. Share this -







Polls close on Election Day with no apparent cyber interference After years of planning and worry, polls closed on Election Day 2020 without the country seeing any substantial public cyberattack. "I think what you're seeing more than anything is 3½ years of collaboration," said Chris Krebs, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, which is responsible for securing the country's infrastructure cybersecurity. He touted the joint effort with agencies such as the U.S. intelligence community and the Election Assistance Commission. "The 50 states are working together, sharing information," Krebs said. "From where we came in 2016 to where we are, we have a much better game plan." The relative success is a stark contrast from that election — before CISA existed in its current form or elections had been designated as critical infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security — when Russian military intelligence hacked into one state and several county systems. Share this -





