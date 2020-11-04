SEE NEW POSTS

Third-party vote vastly diminished compared to 2016 Third-party and independent candidacies accounted for more than 5% of the total vote in 2016.



This time around, those candidates are only drawing about 1.5% of the votehttps://t.co/yjfTg7yddA pic.twitter.com/UqjUblQSXd — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) November 4, 2020 Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Latino voters show small shifts in some Sun Belt states Latinos constitute a large share of the electorate in some of the battleground states across the Sun Belt, and small shifts in how they vote could help shape outcomes in key states such as Arizona, Texas and Nevada. All three states are too early to call, though Joe Biden is leading in Arizona and President Trump is leading in Texas. In Arizona, the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters indicates that Biden won about 64 percent of the state's Latino electorate — a slightly larger share than the 61 percent that Clinton won in 2016. It is a small shift, but it could carry weight: Latinos constitute just over 1 out of every 5 voters in Arizona, and the state went for Trump in 2016 by a margin of only 80,000 votes. This shift toward Biden largely comes at the expense of third -party candidates, as opposed to reduced support for Trump. In Texas, where Latino voters make up about a quarter of the electorate, Latino support for Biden is almost identical to the level of support that Clinton received in 2016. Trump, however, seems to be doing slightly better among Latino voters in Texas. Similar to Biden’s performance in Arizona, Trump’s gains in Texas appear to have come at the expense of the third-party candidates who won about five percent of Texas’ Latino electorate in 2016. Finally, in Nevada, where Latinos constitute about 1 out of every 5 voters, more than 33 percent of Latino voters said they supported Trump, the exit poll found. This is a slight uptick from 2016, when Clinton carried Nevada with just 25,000 votes. Share this -







Trump wins Florida, NBC News projects NBC News projects that Trump will win Florida. The state, where the president resides and where he voted and campaigned frequently, is one of the biggest prizes of the night with 29 Electoral College votes. It had been considered a virtual must-win for Trump’s chances of keeping his hold on the White House. Biden now leads Trump 205 to 165 in electoral votes. It takes 270 to win the Electoral College NBC News projects Trump will win Florida Nov. 4, 2020 01:21 Share this -







Why the vote result is delayed in Georgia ATLANTA — A number of factors may have contributed to Georgia's inability to count all of its votes Tuesday night, despite most polls closing at 7 p.m. ET. All told, 3.9 million Georgia voters cast their ballots before Election Day — that's nearly as many voters who turned out in 2016 overall. This year, however, after long lines during the state’s primary, many voters chose to vote early to avoid in-person voting on Election Day, out of fears that crowded polling sites would increase exposure to Covid-19. This change required election officials to tally far more mail-in and early ballots than ever before, including in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta. But in Fulton County, tallying early and mail-in ballots became far more complicated when a pipe burst in State Farm Arena, which is a counting center. Fulton County election officials halted counting for two hours and announced that they would stop counting for the night at 10:30 p.m. ET. Then, just after 10:30, officials announced they would instead continue counting Tuesday night. However, officials indicated that preliminary vote totals may not become available until after Wednesday. Share this -







Photo: Watch parties go too late for some A boy sleeps at the table at a watch party for Republicans on election day in Austin, Texas. Sergio Flores / AFP - Getty Images Share this -







Here’s why we still don’t know who won the presidency Election Day has come and gone and we still don't know who won the White House. Well, get comfortable, because we could be here for awhile: in three key battleground states, election officials still have millions of ballots to count. While each of the states has varying processes, absentee ballot processing is a time-consuming process; signatures and voter registrations must be verified — often by hand — before ballots can even be tabulated. Kristina Sladek, an election worker in Chester County, Pa., opens mail-in and absentee ballots on Election Day. Matt Slocum / AP Pennsylvania: Election officials began processing the nearly 2.5 million mail ballots received on Tuesday morning. Officials have warned it could take days for them to process, verify and tabulate the mail ballots, and don't forget that the state doesn’t even have all the mail ballots it will count. Ballots mailed on Election Day have until Friday to be received. At least seven counties are also choosing to wait to start processing and counting their mail-in ballots on Wednesday morning, due to space and resource limitations. Wisconsin: Election officials were also barred from counting mail-in ballots until Election Day, and some Democratic areas including Milwaukee count mail ballots in centralized locations before the tallies are sent back to the counties for reporting. Michigan: More than 3 million people have voted by mail, and most jurisdictions did not begin processing those ballots until today. While Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had previously warned the counting could take until the end of the week, she told NBC News on Tuesday that the final tally will be coming in “much sooner than Friday." Heidi Przybyla explains why early Michigan numbers are 'skewed,' and will take time to come in Nov. 4, 2020 02:46 Share this -







Hope, worry and cheers at Biden event in Wilmington A supporter attends a drive-in election night event for Joe Biden at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. Win McNamee / Getty Images WILMINGTON, Del. — The Biden drive-in rally in Wilmington, Delaware, has yet to officially get underway, but with results continuing to come in and the parking lot nearing a socially-distanced capacity, Biden supporters said they remained hopeful their candidate would win. But many also hinted they felt concerned that the race hadn’t yet been called for him as Tuesday night became Wednesday morning. Carla Broadway, an elementary school counselor from Wilmington, said she was “trying to stay positive but also realistic.” “I am sticking with hope,” she said. “I am holding out hope for a better, kinder America led by Joe Biden.” Her sister, Linda Broadway, said she also felt “very hopeful" that Biden would win. While both Broadway sisters spoke, NBC News called the race in Virginia for Biden, which was announced on the MSNBC broadcast being played at the event. People cheered and car horns blared as the call was made. Moments earlier, Greg Patterson, who works for the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, acknowledged that he’d hoped Biden “would have had a few more wins in swing states at this point in the night" and that "we would not have not had to wait for Pennsylvania.” “But it might come down to Pennsylvania, so we’re going to need to settle in for a long night and maybe a few days,” he said. His daughter, Wyatt Patterson, said she was “excited” and “anxious” and “hoping for some more clear-cut results” in the next few hours. Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Trump gets higher marks than 4 years ago, but most voters still view him negatively Voters view President Trump more favorably than they did in 2016, according to results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. More voters also said this year that they think Trump is presidential, and more said they are optimistic about the prospect of his victory. This year, 45 percent of voters said their opinion of Trump was favorable, while 53 percent said it was unfavorable. That’s a dramatic narrowing of the favorability gap Trump faced among voters in 2016, when it was 38 percent to 60 percent. Trump has improved in voters’ minds in other ways over the past four years. When asked if they think Trump has the “temperament to serve effectively as president,” 44 percent of voters this year said yes. In 2016, just 35 percent thought so. This year, 44 percent of voters said they’d be either “excited” or “optimistic” if he wins the presidency; that’s up from 40 percent in 2016. To be sure, Trump remains underwater on all of these questions: As in 2016, majorities of voters this year gave him negative marks on favorability, temperament and their reaction to a potential win. Share this -







Word of the night from the Biden campaign is 'slog' Arizona is offering encouragement to the Biden team for a much-needed flip tonight. And they remain confident in the outcome in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. But they are conceding that the Democrats' hopes for a clean and convincing victory that could be celebrated on election night are unlikely to be realized, given the likelihood the full vote counts won’t come in tonight from those states. “The 'blue wall' has always been our primary path to victory,” a top Biden official tells NBC News. Another official said they are still “confident" in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Share this -





