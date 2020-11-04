SEE NEW POSTS

NBC News Exit Poll: Trump support among white voters declining slightly in industrial Midwest Support for President Trump among white college graduates is generally trending down across the industrial Midwest states formerly known as the "blue wall." According to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, Trump is winning the support of 43 percent of college-educated white voters in Michigan, which is down from 51 percent in 2016. The pattern is similar in Pennsylvania, though far less pronounced in Wisconsin. The exit poll indicates that support for Trump has also dropped in this region among white voters who did not graduate college, with the notable exception of Pennsylvania. In the Keystone State, Trump is maintaining his strong support among working-class white voters, carrying nearly two-thirds of their vote this year. In Michigan and Wisconsin, however, Trump’s vote share among white voters who did not graduate college is down by about 5 to 8 percentage points. Share this -







Rep. Ben Ray Lujan wins Senate race in New Mexico, NBC News projects. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan wins the Senate race in New Mexico, NBC News projects. This was a race to watch, but one safely in the Democratic column. As of 1:15 a.m., Lujan beat his Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti with 51.4 percent of the vote. Currently, both sides have flipped one Senate seat, so the status quo hasn't changed. Share this -







With Biden's speech done, cars at drive-in rally leave WILMINGTON, Del. — As quickly as the parking lot at Biden’s campaign headquarters filled up, it emptied out even more quickly. Moments after Biden finished speaking, cars that had come to the Chase Center on the Riverfront for the drive-in rally departed. The lot for the drive in rally at Biden HQ filled up quickly — and then emptied out even more quickly, right after Biden spoke. pic.twitter.com/yejkMFV9MS — Adam Edelman (@abedelman) November 4, 2020 The parking lot is largely empty once again. The Biden campaign has called a "lid" - meaning there will be no more public appearances by Biden tonight. Share this -







Biden's early morning speech sparks optimism at Wilmington event WILMINGTON, Del. — As Joe Biden spoke early Wednesday morning, the crowd at his campaign’s drive-in rally at the Chase Center on the Riverfront, in Wilmington, used their cars to let him know of their strong support. Horns blared as Biden said, “we feel good.” And people cheered as he said “we can know the results as early as tomorrow morning” After Biden wrapped up his remarks, supporters said they were relieved he spoke publicly about the election results — with many saying they were feeding off his optimism. “I’m feeling inspired now,” Stephanie Ingram, of Newark, Delaware, said. Asked if she thought Biden would win, Ingram said “I really think he will.” “Fingers crossed,” she added. “It was short, it was sweet, it was to the point," said Victor Sloan, a rheumatologist who said he spent eight hours over the weekend canvassing for Biden. "It was exactly what we needed to hear." Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Trump's projected Florida win driven by voters who say racism, climate change not a problem President Trump is projected to win Florida with a slightly larger share of the vote than he received in 2016, driven by groups including white Christians, white men, white voters who did not graduate college and rural voters, according to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. That's a set of groups similar to those that drove Trump's success in the state four years ago. On the issues, Trump won support in Florida from voters who do not believe climate change or racism are a problem: Nearly 90 percent of his supporters in Florida said they held each of those views. About 85 percent of voters who said that crime was one of the most important issues shaping their vote also supported Trump. In addition, his win in Florida was propelled by voters who prioritize rebuilding the economy over containing the coronavirus. Share this -







A Las Vegas woman convinced her husband to be her voice at the polls LAS VEGAS — Mira Hernandez paced back and forth outside a north central Las Vegas polling site Tuesday evening, shortly before the polls closed. She wanted to make sure her husband cast his ballot. For two weeks, she’d been asking him to vote. On Tuesday, she finally got him out to a polling location at Meadows Mall in north central Las Vegas. Hernandez, 27, immigrated to Las Vegas from Mexico about four years ago and while she is a legal resident, she cannot vote. But her husband, Danny Hernandez, 29, was born in the United States and could vote— he just never had. Danny did not think voting mattered or that it would make any real impact. “I told him you have to do this for me, for my parents and for our family,” Mira Hernandez said. The couple have 4-year-old twins. She told him his vote for Joe Biden could make a difference for the future of immigration law, her residency status and their lives. About 25 minutes later, Danny Hernandez walked out of the polling site. His wife grabbed his arm and kissed him on the shoulder. He turned and looked at her. “Now, let’s just hope it counts,” he said. Share this -







Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa wins re-election, NBC News projects NBC News projects Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa wins re-election. This was one of the key Senate races of the election that Democrats had hoped to win in the crucial battleground state. Ernst faced a tough re-election battle against Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield. But as of 1 a.m. Wednesday, Ernst won the race with 51.6 percent of the vote, NBC News projects. Share this -





