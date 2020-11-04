SEE NEW POSTS

With Biden's speech done, cars at drive-in rally leave WILMINGTON, Del. — As quickly as the parking lot at Biden’s campaign headquarters filled up, it emptied out even more quickly. Moments after Biden finished speaking, cars that had come to the Chase Center on the Riverfront for the drive-in rally departed. The lot for the drive in rally at Biden HQ filled up quickly — and then emptied out even more quickly, right after Biden spoke. pic.twitter.com/yejkMFV9MS — Adam Edelman (@abedelman) November 4, 2020 The parking lot is largely empty once again. The Biden campaign has called a "lid" - meaning there will be no more public appearances by Biden tonight. Share this -







Biden's early morning speech sparks optimism at Wilmington event WILMINGTON, Del. — As Joe Biden spoke early Wednesday morning, the crowd at his campaign’s drive-in rally at the Chase Center on the Riverfront, in Wilmington, used their cars to let him know of their strong support. Horns blared as Biden said, “we feel good.” And people cheered as he said “we can know the results as early as tomorrow morning” After Biden wrapped up his remarks, supporters said they were relieved he spoke publicly about the election results — with many saying they were feeding off his optimism. “I’m feeling inspired now,” Stephanie Ingram, of Newark, Delaware, said. Asked if she thought Biden would win, Ingram said “I really think he will.” “Fingers crossed,” she added. “It was short, it was sweet, it was to the point," said Victor Sloan, a rheumatologist who said he spent eight hours over the weekend canvassing for Biden. "It was exactly what we needed to hear." Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Trump's projected Florida win driven by voters who say racism, climate change not a problem President Trump is projected to win Florida with a slightly larger share of the vote than he received in 2016, driven by groups including white Christians, white men, white voters who did not graduate college and rural voters, according to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. That's a set of groups similar to those that drove Trump's success in the state four years ago. On the issues, Trump won support in Florida from voters who do not believe climate change or racism are a problem: Nearly 90 percent of his supporters in Florida said they held each of those views. About 85 percent of voters who said that crime was one of the most important issues shaping their vote also supported Trump. In addition, his win in Florida was propelled by voters who prioritize rebuilding the economy over containing the coronavirus. Share this -







A Las Vegas woman convinced her husband to be her voice at the polls LAS VEGAS — Mira Hernandez paced back and forth outside a north central Las Vegas polling site Tuesday evening, shortly before the polls closed. She wanted to make sure her husband cast his ballot. For two weeks, she’d been asking him to vote. On Tuesday, she finally got him out to a polling location at Meadows Mall in north central Las Vegas. Hernandez, 27, immigrated to Las Vegas from Mexico about four years ago and while she is a legal resident, she cannot vote. But her husband, Danny Hernandez, 29, was born in the United States and could vote— he just never had. Danny did not think voting mattered or that it would make any real impact. “I told him you have to do this for me, for my parents and for our family,” Mira Hernandez said. The couple have 4-year-old twins. She told him his vote for Joe Biden could make a difference for the future of immigration law, her residency status and their lives. About 25 minutes later, Danny Hernandez walked out of the polling site. His wife grabbed his arm and kissed him on the shoulder. He turned and looked at her. “Now, let’s just hope it counts,” he said. Share this -







Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa wins re-election, NBC News projects NBC News projects Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa wins re-election. This was one of the key Senate races of the election that Democrats had hoped to win in the crucial battleground state. Ernst faced a tough re-election battle against Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield. But as of 1 a.m. Wednesday, Ernst won the race with 51.6 percent of the vote, NBC News projects. Share this -







Trump wins Iowa, NBC News projects NBC News projects that Trump will win Iowa, giving him another swing state victory after earlier wins in Florida and Ohio. The victory is a repeat performance for the president, who won Iowa handily four years ago over Hillary Clinton. The state has six Electoral College votes. NBC News projects Trump will win Iowa Nov. 4, 2020 02:04 Share this -







Las Vegas Election Day watch party also honors volunteers Cheers erupted at an east Las Vegas Banquet hall on Tuesday night as the Nevada Chapter of Mi Familia Vota, a national, nonpartisan Latino voting group, handed out awards to its local volunteers. About 60 people gathered at the Election Day watch party at the Luxury Event Center, hosted by Mi Familia Vota and Nevada state Assemblywoman Selena Torres. The event included a local food truck in the parking lot and socially distanced tables inside for those who wanted to watch election results on the projection screen. During the watch party, the organization also handed out awards to many of its volunteers who spent two weeks canvassing and knocking on doors throughout the state encouraging Nevada’s Latino community to vote. Cecia Alvarado, Nevada state director for Mi Familia Vota, said that volunteers knocked on 6,000 doors alone between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. local time on Tuesday. “This has been an amazing effort by our volunteers,” Alvarado said. Share this -







Biden speaks to supporters, expresses confidence he's going to win Biden spoke to supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, shortly after midnight and expressed optimism about his chances for victory. "We feel good about where we are," he said, adding, "We feel we're on track to win this election. We knew, because of the unprecedented early vote, the mail-in vote, it was going to take a while. We have to be patient." Biden: 'We're on track to win' Nov. 4, 2020 03:05 "And it ain't over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted," he continued. "But we're feeling good, we're feeling good about where we are." He expressed confidence that he would come out victorious in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, giving him the presidency. "Look, we could know the results as early as tomorrow morning," he said, noting that it could still be later. "It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare who won this election," but the American voters. Biden holds a 205 to 165 lead over Trump in the Electoral College. Share this -





