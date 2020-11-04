Election Day is over, with polls having closed across the country and officials processing both in-person and mail-in ballots.
As Tuesday bled into Wednesday, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden were running a tight race. Trump was projected to win some key battleground states like Florida, Ohio and Texas, while Biden was projected to win Arizona and Minnesota. Meanwhile, election officials in three other key states, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona, still have millions of ballots to count.
In the fight for control of Congress, Democrats retained the House and picked up at least one U.S. Senate seat in Colorado but lost a seat in Alabama.
Stories we're following:
—Here’s why we still don’t know who won the presidency
—Democrats fight to wrest control of Senate
—Beware the 'blue mirage' and the 'red mirage' on election night
—QAnon supporter wins House seat in Georgia
Read live updates below:
Live Blog
Rep. Ben Ray Lujan wins Senate race in New Mexico, NBC News projects.
Rep. Ben Ray Lujan wins the Senate race in New Mexico, NBC News projects.
This was a race to watch, but one safely in the Democratic column. As of 1:15 a.m., Lujan beat his Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti with 51.4 percent of the vote.
Currently, both sides have flipped one Senate seat, so the status quo hasn't changed.
With Biden's speech done, cars at drive-in rally leave
WILMINGTON, Del. — As quickly as the parking lot at Biden’s campaign headquarters filled up, it emptied out even more quickly.
Moments after Biden finished speaking, cars that had come to the Chase Center on the Riverfront for the drive-in rally departed.
The parking lot is largely empty once again.
The Biden campaign has called a "lid" - meaning there will be no more public appearances by Biden tonight.
Trump wins Texas, NBC News projects
NBC News projects that Trump will win Texas.
There has for months been talk of Texas turning blue, but it didn't happen this year. Trump easily knocked off Clinton there in 2016 and came out the winner again, collecting 38 Electoral College votes — the biggest pot of any battleground state.
Trump now leads Biden 212 to 209 in the Electoral College. It takes 270 votes to win.
NBC News projects Trump will win Texas, Biden leads MinnesotaNov. 4, 202001:53
California passes Proposition 22, backed by Uber and Lyft
Uber and Lyft picked up the support of California voters Tuesday, as they passed a measure that allows the app-based, ride-hailing services to classify drivers as independent contractors, NBC News projects.
Proposition 22 will make the companies exempt from a 2019 law, Assembly Bill 5, that greatly narrowed the definition of independent contractors, thus making more workers eligible for benefits such as sick leave, health care and unemployment benefits.
The ride-hailing services had threatened to leave California if Proposition 22 didn’t pass.
Biden's early morning speech sparks optimism at Wilmington event
WILMINGTON, Del. — As Joe Biden spoke early Wednesday morning, the crowd at his campaign’s drive-in rally at the Chase Center on the Riverfront, in Wilmington, used their cars to let him know of their strong support.
Horns blared as Biden said, “we feel good.” And people cheered as he said “we can know the results as early as tomorrow morning”
After Biden wrapped up his remarks, supporters said they were relieved he spoke publicly about the election results — with many saying they were feeding off his optimism.
“I’m feeling inspired now,” Stephanie Ingram, of Newark, Delaware, said. Asked if she thought Biden would win, Ingram said “I really think he will.”
“Fingers crossed,” she added.
“It was short, it was sweet, it was to the point," said Victor Sloan, a rheumatologist who said he spent eight hours over the weekend canvassing for Biden. "It was exactly what we needed to hear."
NBC News Exit Poll: Trump's projected Florida win driven by voters who say racism, climate change not a problem
President Trump is projected to win Florida with a slightly larger share of the vote than he received in 2016, driven by groups including white Christians, white men, white voters who did not graduate college and rural voters, according to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. That's a set of groups similar to those that drove Trump's success in the state four years ago.
On the issues, Trump won support in Florida from voters who do not believe climate change or racism are a problem: Nearly 90 percent of his supporters in Florida said they held each of those views. About 85 percent of voters who said that crime was one of the most important issues shaping their vote also supported Trump. In addition, his win in Florida was propelled by voters who prioritize rebuilding the economy over containing the coronavirus.
A Las Vegas woman convinced her husband to be her voice at the polls
LAS VEGAS — Mira Hernandez paced back and forth outside a north central Las Vegas polling site Tuesday evening, shortly before the polls closed. She wanted to make sure her husband cast his ballot. For two weeks, she’d been asking him to vote.
On Tuesday, she finally got him out to a polling location at Meadows Mall in north central Las Vegas.
Hernandez, 27, immigrated to Las Vegas from Mexico about four years ago and while she is a legal resident, she cannot vote. But her husband, Danny Hernandez, 29, was born in the United States and could vote— he just never had. Danny did not think voting mattered or that it would make any real impact.
“I told him you have to do this for me, for my parents and for our family,” Mira Hernandez said. The couple have 4-year-old twins. She told him his vote for Joe Biden could make a difference for the future of immigration law, her residency status and their lives.
About 25 minutes later, Danny Hernandez walked out of the polling site. His wife grabbed his arm and kissed him on the shoulder. He turned and looked at her.
“Now, let’s just hope it counts,” he said.
Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa wins re-election, NBC News projects
NBC News projects Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa wins re-election.
This was one of the key Senate races of the election that Democrats had hoped to win in the crucial battleground state. Ernst faced a tough re-election battle against Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield.
But as of 1 a.m. Wednesday, Ernst won the race with 51.6 percent of the vote, NBC News projects.
Trump wins Iowa, NBC News projects
NBC News projects that Trump will win Iowa, giving him another swing state victory after earlier wins in Florida and Ohio.
The victory is a repeat performance for the president, who won Iowa handily four years ago over Hillary Clinton. The state has six Electoral College votes.
NBC News projects Trump will win IowaNov. 4, 202002:04
Las Vegas Election Day watch party also honors volunteers
Cheers erupted at an east Las Vegas Banquet hall on Tuesday night as the Nevada Chapter of Mi Familia Vota, a national, nonpartisan Latino voting group, handed out awards to its local volunteers.
About 60 people gathered at the Election Day watch party at the Luxury Event Center, hosted by Mi Familia Vota and Nevada state Assemblywoman Selena Torres. The event included a local food truck in the parking lot and socially distanced tables inside for those who wanted to watch election results on the projection screen.
During the watch party, the organization also handed out awards to many of its volunteers who spent two weeks canvassing and knocking on doors throughout the state encouraging Nevada’s Latino community to vote.
Cecia Alvarado, Nevada state director for Mi Familia Vota, said that volunteers knocked on 6,000 doors alone between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. local time on Tuesday.
“This has been an amazing effort by our volunteers,” Alvarado said.