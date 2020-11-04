SEE NEW POSTS

Mississippi Senate rematch ends Democrats' hopes for an upset JACKSON, Miss. — Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi will serve a full term after winning her election bid. Supporters of Democratic challenger Mike Espy had hoped this year’s race would be competitive. In 2018, Espy and Hyde-Smith faced off in a special election, resulting in one of the state’s tightest Senate races in recent history. Guests at Hyde-Smith's campaign watch party in Jackson cheered as she took the stage for a victory speech. A few miles away, Wilburn Smith, 27, spent most of the night at a downtown restaurant hoping Espy would pull off an upset. Had Espy won, he would have been Mississippi’s first Black senator since Reconstruction. Smith saw potential in Espy, a native of the Mississippi Delta, to address longstanding disparities in the state. “We have been at the bottom of everything,” he sighed. Share this -







Biden wins Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, NBC News projects NBC News projects Biden will win Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, marking the first flip from 2016 that NBC News has called so far. Trump and Biden remain close in the Electoral College race, with Biden slightly ahead at 220 to 213. It takes 270 electoral votes to win. The congressional district's solo vote is crucial in the event of a possible tie, which some elections experts have said is more likely than in the past due to the changing electorate. Should Trump manage to hold on to states he won in 2016 other than Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona, there could be an Electoral College tie. In that scenario, a tie would be broken by the state delegations in the House of Representatives, each with one vote; they are currently majority Republican. Should Trump fail to win that trio of states, along with one of Maine or Nebraska's congressional districts, he could lose the race by just one Electoral College vote. NBC News projects Biden will win Nebraska's Second Congressional District Nov. 4, 2020 00:44 Share this -







NBC News projects Democratic Tina Smith of Minnesota wins Senate race NBC News projects Democratic Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota will head back to the Senate. She beat her Republican challenger, Jason Lewis, with 49.3 percent, as of 1:30 a.m. with 86 percent of the vote in. This is a race Democrats did not expect to be competitive, but President Trump campaigned heavily in the state hoping to flip it. Biden carried the state, however, according to an NBC News projection. Share this -







Ballot delivery by helicopter Pretty cool to witness on #ElectionDay — votes from across LA County delivered by the sheriff’s dept to the Registrar by helicopter. 🚁 pic.twitter.com/bNxSA8KHq9 — Jo Ling Kent (@jolingkent) November 4, 2020 Share this -







Biden wins Minnesota, NBC News projects NBC News projects that Biden will win Minnesota. His victory in the state with 10 Electoral College votes extends a blue streak where Hillary Clinton won narrowly over Trump in 2016. A Democrat has won Minnesota in every presidential election since 1972. Trump made a big play for Minnesota, hoping to flip it after coming just short in 2016. Biden now holds a 220 to 213 lead over Trump in the Electoral College. NBC News projects Joe Biden will win Minnesota Nov. 4, 2020 01:28 Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Biden loses some support from Black men as compared to past Democratic candidates Support for the Democratic presidential candidate reached a new low among Black men this year, according to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. Eighty percent of Black men supported Biden, which is slightly down from Clinton’s level of support among Black men in 2016 (82 percent). It is significantly down from Obama’s level of support from Black men in 2012 (87 percent) and 2008 (95 percent). Support for the Democratic presidential candidate appears to be slipping among Black women as well, but to a much smaller degree. Biden still enjoyed support from more than 9 out of every 10 Black women voters. There were a few groups that appear to have driven this shift toward Trump among Black men. Over half of Black men (52 percent) who identified as ideologically conservative cast their vote for Trump, and one in three Black men (35 percent) living in the Midwest also voted for Trump. Also about 26 percent of Black men who had a high school diploma or less supported Trump in 2020. But 22 percent of Black men with bachelor’s degrees, and 20 percent of Black men with advanced degrees also supported Trump. Black men with some college education broke for Biden at levels comparable to those of Black women. Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Trump support among white voters declining slightly in industrial Midwest Support for President Trump among white college graduates is generally trending down across the industrial Midwest states formerly known as the "blue wall." According to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, Trump is winning the support of 43 percent of college-educated white voters in Michigan, which is down from 51 percent in 2016. The pattern is similar in Pennsylvania, though far less pronounced in Wisconsin. The exit poll indicates that support for Trump has also dropped in this region among white voters who did not graduate college, with the notable exception of Pennsylvania. In the Keystone State, Trump is maintaining his strong support among working-class white voters, carrying nearly two-thirds of their vote this year. In Michigan and Wisconsin, however, Trump’s vote share among white voters who did not graduate college is down by about 5 to 8 percentage points. Share this -







Rep. Ben Ray Lujan wins Senate race in New Mexico, NBC News projects. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan wins the Senate race in New Mexico, NBC News projects. This was a race to watch, but one safely in the Democratic column. As of 1:15 a.m., Lujan beat his Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti with 51.4 percent of the vote. Currently, both sides have flipped one Senate seat, so the status quo hasn't changed. Share this -





